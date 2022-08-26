Buzzwole weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go

The Ultra Beast Buzzwole is finally making its global Pokemon Go debut! To help you catch it, we’ve got details of its weaknesses and the best counters to defeat it in Raid Battles.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is ending with a huge Finale event on August 27, and the most exciting feature of this celebration is that four Ultra Beasts including Buzzwole will appear in 5-Star Raid Battles throughout the day.

Ultra Beasts first appeared in Sun & Moon’s Alola region. They traveled to the Pokemon universe we know and love through Ultra Wormholes and they possess huge power that puts them on par with Legendaries.

All of this makes them very desirable, so to help you catch one for your own collection in Pokemon Go, we’ve put together a guide on Buzzwole’s weaknesses and the best counters to take it down in battle.

Niantic It’s buff… it’s brawny… it’s Buzzwole!

Buzzwole weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Buzzwole is a Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks. It’s especially vulnerable to Flying-types attacks, so focus on those if possible.

It’s also important to know Buzzwole’s type resistances when heading into battle. Avoid using Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks at all costs as they just won’t do much damage at all.

Buzzwole counters in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Best Moves Moltres Wing Attack & Sky Attack Rayquaza Air Slash & Hurricane Braviary Air Slash & Brave Bird Staraptor Wing Attack & Brave Bird Honchkrow Peck & Sky Attack Toucannon Peck & Drill Peck Pidgeot Gust & Brave Bird Chandelure Fire Spin & Overheat Charizard Air Slash & Overheat Talonflame Peck & Brave Bird

These are some of the best counters you can use to take down Buzzwole, but if you don’t have any of them, simply work on putting together a team of your strongest Flying-type Pokemon.

You’ll be able to encounter Buzzwole in 5-Star Raids during the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event on Saturday, August 27, 2022, between 12PM and 2PM and then between 4PM and 6PM.

The good news is that Buzzwole’s top counters are the same as Pheromosa’s top counters, as they both share the same Bug/Fighting typing, so you can take them both down with the same team.

It’s unknown when Buzzwole will return to Raids after this date, so it’s best to catch one while you can!

To get the most out of the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale, check out our event guide here.