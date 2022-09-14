Pokemon Go Celesteela weaknesses, counters & can it be Shiny?

Celesteela has finally arrived in Pokemon Go, meaning you’ll have a chance to catch this powerful Ultra Beast if you can take it down. Here are some of the best counters to target its weaknesses.

Ultra Beasts are slowly making their way through the Ultra Wormholes and into our mobile phones via Pokemon Go. The first four arrived during Go Fest 2022, and now the Test Your Mettle event is bringing two more to the game.

Trainers in the Northern Hemisphere can battle Kartana in 5-Star Raids, while players in the Southern Hemisphere can battle Celesteela in 5-Star Raids. They’ll be available until September 27, 2022, so act fast if you want one!

We’ve got a separate guide for defeating Kartana, but right now, we’re focusing on the Flying/Steel-type Celesteela. To help you defeat this Ultra Beast in a 5-Star Raid Battle, you’ll find details of its weaknesses and counters below.

Niantic

Celesteela weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Celesteela is a Flying/Steel-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Electric and Fire-type attacks. Both of these types will have the same effectiveness here, so use whichever you prefer.

Celesteela also has plenty of resistances to be aware of: Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. Avoid using these wherever possible.

Celesteela counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters to use against Celesteela in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Charizard (X or Y) Fire Spin & Blast Burn Mega Manectric Thunder Fang & Wild Charge Zekrom Charge Beam & Wild Charge Xurkitree Spark & Discharge Reshiram Fire Fang & Overheat Electivire Thunder Shock & Wild Charge Luxray Spark & Wild Charge Darmanitan Fire Fang & Overheat Blaziken Fire Spin & Blaze Kick Magnezone Spark & Wild Charge

Be aware that Celesteela could have access to the Ground-type Charged Move Bulldoze, which is super-effective against both Electric-type Pokemon and Fire-type Pokemon.

There’s not really any way to avoid this, but it’s something to be aware of as it could make this battle a lot harder.

Can Celesteela be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Celesteela is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. It’s very rare for a new Pokemon to debut alongside its Shiny variation, especially when it’s a rare Legendary or Ultra Beast.

It’s likely that Shiny Celesteela will debut in a future event, so keep an eye out!