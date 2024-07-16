Articuno, one of the three Legendary birds of Kanto, has returned to 5-star Raids in Pokemon Go, giving players a chance to catch it.

Beyond the mainline games, many Legendary Pokemon have been introduced to Pokemon Go through 5-star Raids. The Shared Skies season has had plenty of chances for players to add Legendaries and Ultra Beasts to their Pokedex, including the Go Fest 2024 festivities.

Pokemon fans who played the Generation 1 games will instantly recognize the Legendary Bird trio of Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno.

If you want to defeat Articuno in 5-star Raids easily, keep reading for the Legendary’s weaknesses and best counters.

Articuno weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Articuno is an Ice/Flying-type Pokemon, meaning it’s weak to Rock, Steel, Fire, and Electric-type moves. You should bring your strongest Pokemon with powerful moves from any of these types, though its double weakness to Rock makes it the ideal choice.

This means that Articuno is resistant to Bug, Grass, and Ground-type attacks, so you should avoid bringing any of these to face the Legendary Pokemon.

Articuno counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters to take down Articuno with ease:

Pokemon Sprite Best Moveset Mega Diancie Rock Throw & Rock Slide Shadow Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Mega Tyranitar Smack Down & Stone Edge Shadow Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw & Rock Slide Shadow Aggron Smack Down & Meteor Beam Shadow Omastar Rock Throw & Rock Slide

How to get Articuno in Pokemon Go

As a Legendary, Articuno can be encountered through Raid battles in Pokemon Go. Fortunately, players interested in catching it can face Articuno in 5-star Raids from July 15 to July 23, 2024.

Can Articuno be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Yes, Articuno can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, and trainers can encounter its alternate form during Articuno’s 5-star Raid run.

The Shiny version of Articuno debuted in Pokemon Go in July 2018 as part of Articuno Day. Unlike its standard form, Shiny Articuno is a lighter blue.

That’s everything you need to know to defeat Articuno in 5-star Raids. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guide on every Legendary in Pokemon Go and the current Raid Bosses.