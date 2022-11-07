Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Guzzlord is finally making its Pokemon Go debut, so we’ve put together a list of the best counters to take advantage of its weaknesses and defeat it in Raid Battles.

Following in the footsteps of Nihileho, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Pheromosa, the latest Ultra Beast to appear through an Ultra Wormhole in Pokemon Go is the Junkivore Pokemon, Guzzlord.

Guzzlord will be appearing in 5-Star Raids from November 8 to November 23, which means you’ve got just over two weeks to battle and catch this powerful creature so you can add it to your collection.

Below, you’ll find tips to help you defeat Guzzlord including its weaknesses and the best counters to use on your team.

Guzzlord weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Guzzlord is a Dark/Dragon-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, and Ice-type attacks. It’s especially weak to Fairy-type attacks so it’s a good idea to focus on those.

It’s also important to know Guzzlord’s type resistances: Avoid using Dark, Electric, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Psychic and Water-type attacks in battle, as these won’t do much damage at all.

Guzzlord counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters and movesets to use against Guzzlord:

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Alakazam Counter & Dazzling Gleam Zacian Quick Attack & Play Rough Tapu Koko Quick Attack & Dazzling Gleam Togekiss Charm & Dazzling Gleam Gardevoir Charm & Dazzling Gleam Primarina Charm & Moonblast Sylveon Charm & Dazzling Gleam Galarian Rapidash Fairy Wind & Play Rough Granbull Charm & Play Rough Lucario Counter & Aura Sphere

If you don’t have any of the counters listed above, simply focus on your strongest Pokemon that match up with Guzzlord’s weaknesses.

Remember that Guzzlord is extra vulnerable to Fairy-type attacks so it’s pretty much always best to take those into battle where possible.

How to catch Guzzlord in Pokemon Go

Before you can catch Guzzlord in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. To do this, we’d recommend teaming up with at least five other trainers and using a team of strong counters.

Once you’ve defeated Guzzlord, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to attempt to catch it. You can use Razz Berries and throw Excellent Curve Balls to increase your chances of success here.

