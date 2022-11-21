How to get Grimmsnarl, Impidimp & Morgrem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can pick up Impidimp, Morgrem, and Grimmsnarl. This guide will show you their spawn locations and when they all evolve.

To get one of the most powerful Pokemon, Grimmsnarl, you’re going to need to follow a few steps as it isn’t as easy to capture as others in the region.

Here, we’ll show you where its two smaller forms appear in the wild and when they evolve!

Also, check out the full Pokedex for Scarlet & Violet, all of the Pokemon currently missing in SV, our Gen 9 type chart for Gym Battles, or where you can buy Gen 9 if you still haven’t set out on your journey to Paldea.

How to get Grimmsnarl in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Grimmsnarl does not appear in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, meaning you will have to find its smaller forms and evolve Impidimp.

Pokemon Want a Grimmsnarl like a (newly named) Pokemon master, Ash?

When does Impidimp evolve into Grimmsnarl?

To get a Grimmsnarl, you need to evolve Impidimp at level 42.

Impidimp spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Impidimp appears in Tagtree Thicket on the Paldea map, so expect to see it when walking through that region.

Game Freak Where to find Impidimp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Morgrem spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Morgrem is the smallest form, lives in the forests, and can only be found in one spot on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet map – Tagtree Thicket.

Game Freak All Morgrem locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

When does Morgrem evolve into Impidimp?

Once you have Morgrem, it evolves into Impidimp at level 32.

