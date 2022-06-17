Steel-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

If you’re getting clamped down on by Steel-type Pokemon, here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle, and how to bring them down with the best counters. We’ll also include the details of their resistances so you’re fully prepared.

Steel-type Pokemon are considered to be some of the most powerful creatures there are. To some fans, Steel-types are the best and most hardy type you can use, so they choose to fill their roster with powerful metal Pokemon.

However, as with any type in the Pokemon game series, Steel-types can be countered and have their own set of weaknesses that can be exploited. When you face a Steel-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to make a dent in their metallic armor.

What is a Steel-type Pokemon’s weaknesses?

Steel-type Pokemon have three primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types:

Fire-types

Fighting-types

Ground-types

Therefore, when looking to take down a Steel-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those categories.

If you have a dual-type Pokemon that belong to two of these groups, even better. Groudon, for example, is a Fire and Ground-type Pokemon.

Best counters for Steel-type Pokemon

When coming up against Steel-types, Pokemon like Infernape, Blaziken, and Emboar are reliable options. These are all Fire-types that also make use of their secondary typings.

Always bear in mind a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above three examples are effective against Steel-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their primary/secondary type.

Steel-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Steel-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain other types and moves. Steel-type Pokemon are resistant to the following types:

Normal

Flying

Rock

Bug

Grass

Psychic

Ice

Dragon

Fairy

Other Steel-type Pokemon

Pure Steel-types are also immune to Poison attacks, so try to bear this in mind when heading into battle.

What is a Steel-type Pokemon?

Steel-type Pokemon are usually pretty easy to spot due to their metallic-looking bodies or robot-style design. They look shiny and futuristic when compared to other Pokemon.

They are often dual-type Pokemon themselves, however, some are pure Steel-type Pokemon and these are often the toughest ones in battle. The good news is, that they can be defeated by taking advantage of their weaknesses and by fielding Pokemon that are effective against them.

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you knock down Steel-type Pokemon in the series.

For more Pokemon lists, check out some of our other guides below:

