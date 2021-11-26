Porygon is a pretty rare find out in the wild, so if you’re looking to add them to your collection, then simply follow along with our guide on how to get Porygon & Porygon Z in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

The Porygon family of Pokemon has a unique history amongst the game’s pool of reoccurring characters.

Being entirely manmade and connected to cyberspace, these synthetic beings are known for both their unique design and their signature elusiveness.

This isn’t a problem if you know where to look though, and we’ve got you covered there.

How to get Porygon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Porygon can only be found in the Trophy Garden on Route 212 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, after you beat the Elite Four and collected the National Pokedex.

If you’ve crossed those off your list, then visit the Garden and speak with Mr. Backlot. While he will name a different creature in the garden each day, the character will eventually tell you that he spotted your target among them.

Once you’ve received this dialogue, you can enter the garden and begin hunting for the computer-code Pokemon yourself.

How to evolve Porygon to Porygon2

If you’re looking to evolve your newly-captured Porygon, you’ll need to find the Upgrade item and trade your Porygon that’s holding it.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Obtain the Upgrade from Professor Oak at his home in Eterna City. Equip the Upgrade to Porygon Trade that version to someone you trust. Trade once more to get the new Porygon2 back in your inventory.

How to evolve Porygon2 to Porygon Z

Completing the evolution chain requires you to hunt down the Dubious Disc item. You can find the Dubious Disc in the northern section of Route 225 in the Battle Zone.

The item is in a Pokeball on the other side of a small reservoir of water just beyond the rock wall that holds the Dawn Stone.

Once you’ve found it, simply repeat the same steps that you did before, swapping the Upgrade out for the Dubious Disc this time around. When completed, you’ll have a brand new Porygon-Z to call your own.

