How to get Nincada, Shedinja & Ninjask in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

You can get Nincada, Shedinja & Ninjask in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl if you know where to look. Here, we’re going to run through the locations and evolution methods to get all three crossed off your Pokedex.

Unlike many other Pokemon that are readily available to find and battle in the wild, Nincada (the baby Pokemon in this evolution chain) is unlocked in the post-game.

That means that it’s much more challenging to get when compared to other species in the Sinnoh region. However, this doesn’t make it impossible.

So, let’s take a look at everything you need to know to find one – and evolve it.

Where to find Nincada & Shedinja

In order to encounter a Shedinja in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you need to unlock the National Pokedex.

Once you have done this – completed the Pokemon League and registered all 150 Pokemon in the Sinnoh region – follow these instructions:

Load up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. Visit Sandgem Town. Take the PokeRadar from Professor Oak. Go to Eterna Forest and walk into one of the moving bushes.

Shedinja spawns: Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Nincada and Shedinja spawn in Eterna Forest and are obtainable using your PokeRadar item.

How to evolve Shedinja to Ninjask: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

To evolve Shedinja to Ninjask, you need to reach level 20.

Once you have done this, the evolution process will begin and the strongest form of this chain will be yours, ready to add to your team.

Not only that, but by following this guide you will have secured all three – Nincada, Shedinja, and Ninjask.

