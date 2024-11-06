How to get and use Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket has players collecting several different currencies. However, turning Shinedust into Flair isn’t very straightforward, and many players aren’t sure what Flair is used for.

Unlike the original, physical tabletop game, Pokemon TCG Pocket has a few special options for enhancing cards. While it takes time to access it, Flair is a great way to add personality to cards being played in an active deck.

Below is everything to know about obtaining Flair, and how to use it once you’ve unlocked it.

Article continues after ad

What is Flair?

Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket refers to a special overlay that can be applied to cards. Depending on the card, applying Flair will add sparkles, elemental attack effects, or other special animations to a card being played.

This animation can be set to play during a battle when the card is active. However, Flair has to be applied to every card for it to be used. If you have four Ponyta, for example, you’ll need to purchase Flair for all of those cards for each one to have an effect during a match.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to obtain Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To get Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players must trade in a specific amount of Shinedust and spare cards. Shinedust is earned by opening card packs and completing missions.

To obtain Flair, follow these steps:

Tap the card icon on the menu bar at the bottom of the app (it is the second icon)

Select a card that you have at least five of

Tap “Obtain Flair”

Select the type of Flair you want, and the tap “exchange”

It is important to note that players will have to purchase the Gold cosmetic before accessing the other Flair options for a card. This always costs three extra cards and 50 Shinedust.

It is also critical to remember that extra cards exchanged for Flair are permanently removed from your inventory. This means they can’t be used to build decks.

Article continues after ad

After purchasing the Gold Flair, three more options will become available. They will also cost three extra cards, and have increased Shinedust cost. These effects are purely cosmetic, and don’t do anything in battle. However, it can be seen as a bragging right on rare cards, as anyone who has Flair on the immersive Charizard has pulled enough to feel comfortable exchanging them for glitter.

Article continues after ad

Is using Flair worth it?

Flair isn’t worth it early in gameplay, but can be a fun way to manage extra cards after playing for a while. Players will need plenty of cards to build decks for missions and battles. Burning them for a visual cosmetic isn’t something we would advise when first diving into the game.

Article continues after ad

If you choose to exchange cards for Flair, be sure that you don’t need that Pokemon in several decks, or that you won’t end up unbalancing a deck you may be using for Pokemon TCG Pocket battle missions.

To learn more about Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out our guide on the premium pass, or explore some of the rare cards that can be pulled when opening packs.