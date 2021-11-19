Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl has a few species that can only evolve when traded with another player, meaning you’ll need to buddy up to complete your Pokedex.

With the highly-anticipated Gen 4 Pokemon remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl finally out in the wild, Trainers will once again be working towards their ultimate goal of catching ’em all, which is a pretty huge task.

As well as hunting down Legendaries and hard-to-find creatures like Spiritomb, evolution plays a big part in completing your Pokedex – but certain species can only be evolved into their final form when traded with other Trainers.

From old classics like Alakazam to Sinnoh region stars like Dusknoir and Rhyperior, here are all of the Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl that need to be traded to evolve, as well as details on how to do that.

All trade evolutions in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Here are all of the Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that can only evolve when traded, as well as any items they need to be holding:

Pokemon Evolved Pokemon Special requirements Clamperl Huntail Trade while holding a Deep Sea Tooth Clamperl Gorebyss Trade while holding a Deep Sea Scale Dusclops Dusknoir Trade while holding a Reaper Cloth Electabuzz Electivire Trade while holding an Electrizer Graveler Golem – Haunter Gengar – Kadabra Alakazam – Machoke Machamp Magmar Magmortar Trade while holding a Magmarizer Onix Steelix Trade while holding a Metal Coat Poliwhirl Poliwrath Trade while holding a King’s Rock Porygon Porygon2 Trade while holding an Upgrade Porygon2 PorygonZ Trade while holding a Dubious Disc Rhydon Rhyperior Trade while holding a Protector Scyther Scizor Trade while holding a Metal Coat Seadra Kingdra Trade while holding a Dragon Scale Slowpoke Slowking Trade while holding a King’s Rock

As you can see from the list above, most of these Pokemon require a specific item to be able to evolve. If you trade one that isn’t holding the required item, it will simply stay in the same form.

It’s also worth pointing out that some of these Pokemon are version exclusives, while others are only available to encounter once you’ve unlocked the National Pokedex.

How to trade in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

If you want to trade with other Trainers in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you’ll need to visit the Union Room, which is upstairs at any Pokemon Center. Here, you’ll have the option to trade either locally or online.

To trade locally with Trainers who are on the same network connection as you, take the escalators upstairs and talk to the middle nurse. Once you’re inside, approach a player with a speech bubble and talk to them to initiate a trade.

If you want to trade globally with other players online, take the escalators downstairs and talk to the middle nurse. Unlike trading locally, you’ll need to make sure you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to trade globally.

Once you’ve received your first badge in Oreburgh City, visit the basement of a Pokemon Center and you’ll unlock the ability to trade locally or globally by pressing Y at any point in the game, which is a lot more convenient!

Now you know how to trade evolve in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, take a look at some of our other guides and walkthroughs:

