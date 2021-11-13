To celebrate the launch of the Sinnoh remakes, Studio ILCA is giving away a beloved Hoenn Mythical for free. Here is how to get Jirachi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Although Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is packed with Legendaries to catch throughout the story, Trainers will actually be able to get their hands on one early into the Gen IV remakes.

Newcomers and returning players can unlock Gen III Mythical Jirachi with just a few easy steps. Here is how to take the adorable Steel/Psychic-type with you on your adventures across Sinnoh.

How to get Jirachi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

After defeating the very first Gym Leader in the game, Roark, players will then leave Oreburgh City and make their way up to Route 204 which is North of Jublife City. Using the new Rock Smash Hidden Move, Trainers can now pass through the Ravaged Path which eventually leads to Floaroma Town.

In the far left of the small village in a patch of flowers are two NPCs wearing hats. If you approach the elderly couple and talk to the old man, he will ask you if you have ever “seen a star” before. Players with a Pokemon Sword & Shield save file on their Nintendo Switch will then trigger a special response from the character.

After the game verifies your save data from the eight-generation RPG, they will automatically gift you a Jirachi. And that’s it! Simple, right? Trainers will now be able to use the Hoenn Mythical for the rest of the game.

Who is Jirachi? Mythical Pokemon explained

First introduced in 2002’s Ruby & Sapphire, Mythical Jirachi was originally given out as a promotional for pre-ordering Gamecube title, Colosseum. The Legendary was designed around the concept of “wishing upon a star” and has the power to grant wishes.

The Steel/Psychic Type was also the star of the sixth Pokemon movie “Jirachi—Wish Maker” in 2003. Because of its unique Steel & Psychic typing, the tiny ‘mon actually packs a mighty punch in the Sinnoh remakes.

And that’s all there is to it! You now have Jirachi on your team in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. For more Sinnoh remake guides and walkthroughs, check out the following:

