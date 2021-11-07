In the Sinnoh remakes, players will have to obtain a special watch to access Hidden Moves and apps. Here is how to get the Poketch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

While the Sinnoh remakes were marketed as “faithful” reimaginings of the original 2006 DS titles, Studio ILCA has promised to also bring many modern changes to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

One of those updates is the Poketch watch. While players will mostly get the device the same way as the classic RPGs, there will be some new changes to the app machine for the 2021 title.

Players will need to get the Poketch to progress in the Sinnoh remakes.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketch

Newcomers to the Gen IV titles will be introduced to the Poketch fairly early on in the game. The device is similar to smartphones in modern games where the watch screen will display various apps and features.

Unlike 2006’s Diamond & Pearl, however, Studio ILCA has used the 2021 remakes to make the device more essential as the watch will be how Trainers quickly access HMs (Hidden Moves), which have been greatly overhauled.

Below we will list where and how to obtain the Poketch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Where to get Poketch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Based on the trailers and promotional material on the official website, it appears that the Poketch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will still be obtained in Jubilife City.

Players will get to the locale fairly early into the game. After leaving Twinleaf Town, make your way through Route 202 which will eventually lead you to Jubilife.

How to get the Poketch

Step 1: Once in Jublife City, make your way to the Trainers School to find your childhood friend and rival. The building is located left of the Pokemon Center.

Find the three clowns and answer each of their quiz questions correctly to get their coupon. All of the answers are “Yes.” Step 5: Return to the center of town and give the owner the three coupons to receive the Poketch watch.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketch features

Digital Watch

Memo Pad

Friendship Checker

Dowsing Machine

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketch HMs

Cut

Rock Climb

Surf

While it’s not been entirely confirmed, it appears that the Poketch will be mandatory in the Sinnoh remakes as players will need the device to access HM moves.

Just like the originals, Trainers will be able to go back to Jublife City to unlock new apps as they progress through the story.

And there you have it! That is everything we know so far about the Poketech in the Gen IV remakes.

