How to get the Poketch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Published: 7/Nov/2021 0:09

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketech
ILCA / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In the Sinnoh remakes, players will have to obtain a special watch to access Hidden Moves and apps. Here is how to get the Poketch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

While the Sinnoh remakes were marketed as “faithful” reimaginings of the original 2006 DS titles, Studio ILCA has promised to also bring many modern changes to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

One of those updates is the Poketch watch. While players will mostly get the device the same way as the classic RPGs, there will be some new changes to the app machine for the 2021 title.

Running with Poketech in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Players will need to get the Poketch to progress in the Sinnoh remakes.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketch

Newcomers to the Gen IV titles will be introduced to the Poketch fairly early on in the game. The device is similar to smartphones in modern games where the watch screen will display various apps and features.

Unlike 2006’s Diamond & Pearl, however, Studio ILCA has used the 2021 remakes to make the device more essential as the watch will be how Trainers quickly access HMs (Hidden Moves), which have been greatly overhauled.

Below we will list where and how to obtain the Poketch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Where to get Poketch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Based on the trailers and promotional material on the official website, it appears that the Poketch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will still be obtained in Jubilife City. 

Players will get to the locale fairly early into the game. After leaving Twinleaf  Town, make your way through Route 202 which will eventually lead you to Jubilife.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketech Jublife City screenshot
ILCA / The Pokemon Company
Players can get the Poketch in Jublife City.

How to get the Poketch

  • Step 1: Once in Jublife City, make your way to the Trainers School to find your childhood friend and rival. The building is located left of the Pokemon Center.
  • Step 2: Give your rival the Parcel that his mom gave you. In return, you will then receive two Town Maps.
  • Step 3: After you have the map, head to the center of Jublife where the head of the Poketch company will approach you. The owner will then ask you to bring him three coupons from three clowns scattered around the city.
  • Step 4: Find the three clowns and answer each of their quiz questions correctly to get their coupon. All of the answers are “Yes.”
  • Step 5: Return to the center of town and give the owner the three coupons to receive the Poketch watch.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketch features

Digital Watch

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketech Digital Watch
ILCA / The Pokemon Company
Players can keep track of time anywhere in Sinnoh with this portable watch.

Memo Pad

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketech Memo Pad
ILCA / The Pokemon Company
Trainers can take down notes on the memo pad or even draw fun pictures.

Friendship Checker

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketech Friendship Checker
ILCA / The Pokemon Company
Check your Pokemon’s friendship levels with this app.

Dowsing Machine

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketech Dowsing Machine
ILCA / The Pokemon Company
The Dowsing Machine can find hidden items across the Sinnoh region such as PP Up and Rare Candy.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketch HMs

Cut

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketech HM Cut
ILCA / The Pokemon Company
Use Cut to clear trees and plants that block pathways.

Rock Climb

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketech HM Rock Climb
ILCA / The Pokemon Company
This HM lets you scale up mountain pathways and climb steep terrain.

Surf

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Poketech HM Surf
ILCA / The Pokemon Company
Trainers can use Surf to swim across large sections of water.

While it’s not been entirely confirmed, it appears that the Poketch will be mandatory in the Sinnoh remakes as players will need the device to access HM moves.

Just like the originals, Trainers will be able to go back to Jublife City to unlock new apps as they progress through the story.

And there you have it! That is everything we know so far about the Poketech in the Gen IV remakes.

For other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides and walkthroughs, check out these:

