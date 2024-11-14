Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex pack lists – All Charizard, Pikachu & Mewtwo exclusive cards

The first expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket, Genetic Apex, is broken into three different pack lists. While several cards can be found in each set, others are exclusive and can be difficult to get ahold of.

With only two guaranteed packs a day in Pokemon TCG Pocket, unless you are paying for the Premium Pass, players need to plan wisely if they want to grab every card available in the Genetic Apex expansion.

Unlike the tabletop version of the TCG, Pocket players are pulling packs from three separate sub-card lists: Charizard, Pikachu, and Mewtwo. Each of these smaller lists offers exclusive pulls not available in the other packs.

Article continues after ad

With so many players trying to make the best meta decks, or complete their full card list for a chance to get the secret Mew card, knowing which packs to focus on for missing cards is important. Below, we have broken down all the cards in each of the packs for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and the rarity of all cards in each of the three sets.

Article continues after ad

How to pull rates work in Genetic Apex

Before we dive into the lists below, it is important to go over how pull rates work in Pokemon TCG Pocket. First, there are two types of packs: Regular and Rare. Each card in these packs has a percentage of a chance to produce a certain type of card depending on the rarity, and the position of the card.

Article continues after ad

Standard Packs

In standard packs, the first three card slots of the pack have a 100% chance of being a single Diamond rarity. This means that every single Diamond rare card from the card list for the pack has a 2% chance of appearing.

In the fourth slot, the breakdown is as follows:

Gold Crown – .040% (.013% chance per card)

– .040% (.013% chance per card) Three Star – .222% (.222% chance per card)

– .222% (.222% chance per card) Two Star – .500% (.050% chance per card)

– .500% (.050% chance per card) One Star – 2.572% (.321% chance per card)

– 2.572% (.321% chance per card) Four Diamond – 1.666% (.333% chance per card)

– 1.666% (.333% chance per card) Three Diamond – 5.000% (.357% chance per card)

– 5.000% (.357% chance per card) Two Diamond – 90.000% (2.571% chance per card)

In the fifth slot, the breakdown is as follows:

Gold Crown – .160% (.053% chance per card)

– .160% (.053% chance per card) Three Star – .888% (.888% chance per card)

– .888% (.888% chance per card) Two Star – 2.000% (.200% chance per card)

– 2.000% (.200% chance per card) One Star – 10.288% (1.286% chance per card)

– 10.288% (1.286% chance per card) Four Diamond – 6.664% (1.332% chance per card)

– 6.664% (1.332% chance per card) Three Diamond – 20.000% (1.428% chance per card)

– 20.000% (1.428% chance per card) Two Diamond – 60.000% (1.714% chance per card)

Rare Packs

Rare Packs, otherwise known as “God Packs“, have a much smaller pool of cards, but all of them are going to be sought after.

Article continues after ad

In slots one through five, the breakdown is as follows:

Article continues after ad

Crown – 5% (5% chance per card)

– 5% (5% chance per card) Three Star – 5% (5% chance per card)

– 5% (5% chance per card) Two Star – 50% (5% chance per card)

– 50% (5% chance per card) One Star – 40% (5% chance per card)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Charizard card list

The Charizard packs for Genetic Apex focus primarily on Fire-type Charizard. This is the set that offers the immersive art Charizard ex card among other excellent, powerful options. Below are the exclusive cards that can be pulled from these packs.

Charizard regular pack card list

Pokemon Type Rarity

Oddish Grass 1 Diamond

Gloom Grass 3 Diamond

Gloom (Illustration Rare) Grass 1 Star

Vileplume Grass 1 Diamond

Bellsprout Grass 1 Diamond

Weepinbell Grass 2 Diamond

Victreebel Grass 3 Diamond

Exeggcute Grass 1 Diamond

Exeggutor Grass 3 Diamond

Exeggutor ex Grass 4 Diamond

Exeggutor ex (Full Art) Grass 2 Star

Tangela Grass 1 Diamond

Skiddo Grass 1 Diamond

Gogoat Grass 1 Diamond

Pinsir (Illustration Rare) Grass 1 Star

Charmander Fire 1 Diamond

Charmander (Illustration Rare) Fire 1 Star

Charmeleon Fire 2 Diamond

Charizard Fire 3 Diamond

Charizard ex Fire 4 Diamond

Charizard ex (Full Art) Fire 2 Star

Charizard ex (Immersive Rare) Fire 3 Star

Vulpix Fire 1 Diamond

Ninetails Fire 2 Diamond

Rapidash Illustration Rare Fire 1 Star

Magmar Fire 1 Diamond

Flareon Fire 3 Diamond

Moltres Fire 3 Diamond

Moltres ex Fire 4 Diamond

Moltres ex (Full Art) Fire 2 Star

Moltres ex (Illustration Rare) Fire 2 Star

Poliwag Water 1 Diamond

Poliwhirl Water 2 Diamond

Poliwrath Water 3 Diamond

Staryu Water 1 Diamond

Starmie Water 2 Diamond

Starmie ex Water 4 Diamond

Starmie ex (Full Art) Water 2 Star

Lapras Water 3 Diamond

Lapras (Illustration Rare) Water 1 Star

Ducklett Water 1 Diamond

Swanna Water 2 Diamond

Froakie Water 1 Diamond

Frogadier Water 2 Diamond

Greninja Water 3 Diamond

Pyukumuku Water 1 Diamond

Abra Psychic 1 Diamond

Kadabra Psychic 2 Diamond

Alakazam Psychic 3 Diamond

Alakazam (Illustration Rare) Psychic 1 Star

Slowpoke (Illustration Rare) Psychic 1 Star

Mankey Fighting 1 Diamond

Primeape Fighting 2 Diamond

Machop Fighting 1 Diamond

Machoke Fighting 2 Diamond

Machamp Fighting 3 Diamond

Machamp ex Fighting 4 Diamond

Machamp ex (Full Art) Fighting 2 Star

Machamp ex (Illustration Rare) Fighting 2 Star

Hitmonchan Fighting 1 Diamond

Kabuto Fighting 2 Diamond

Kabutops Fighting 3 Diamond

Mawile Steel 1 Diamond

Meltan Steel 1 Diamond

Melmetal Steel 3 Diamond

Spearow Colorless 1 Diamond

Fearow Colorless 1 Diamond

Meowth Colorless 1 Diamond

Meowth (Illustration Rare) Colorless 1 Star

Persian Colorless 2 Diamond

Kangaskhan Colorless 3 Diamond

Tauros Colorless 2 Diamond

Eevee Colorless 1 Diamond

Dome Fossil Item 1 Diamond

Erika Supporter 2 Diamond

Erika (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star

Blaine Supporter 2 Diamond

Blaine (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star

Sabrina Supporter 2 Diamond

Sabrina (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star

Charizard rare pack card list

Pokemon Type Rarity Golden Charizard ex Fire Crown Charizard ex (Immersive Rare) Fire 3 Star Exeggutor ex (Full Art) Grass 2 Star Charizard ex (Full Art) Fire 2 Star Moltres ex (Full Art) Fire 2 Star Starmie (Full Art) Water 2 Star Machamp (Full Art) Fighting 2 Star Erika (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star Blaine (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star Sabrina (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star Moltres ex (Illustration Rare) Fire 2 Star Machamp ex (Illustration Rare) Fighting 2 Star Gloom (Illustration Rare) Grass 1 Star Pinsir (Illustration Rare) Grass 1 Star Charmander (Illustration Rare) Fire 1 Star Rapidash (Illustration Rare) Fire 1 Star Lapras (Illustration Rare) Water 1 Star Alakazam (Illustration Rare) Psychic 1 Star Slowpoke (Illustration Rare) Psychic 1 Star Meowth (Illustration Rare) Colorless 1 Star

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Pikachu card list

The Pikachu packs in Genetic Apex have a well-balanced selection of cards to pull from. Alongside the coveted Piakchu ex, players can also score Blastoise ex, Arcanine ex, and Zapdos ex. Each of these has been spotlit in meta decks designed to carry players to victory in PvP. Below are all the cards exclusive to the Pikachu Genetic Apex packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Article continues after ad

Pikachu regular pack card list

Pokemon Type Rarity

Caterpie Grass 1 Diamond

Metapod Grass 1 Diamond

Butterfree Grass 3 Diamond

Paras Grass 1 Diamond

Parasect Grass 2 Diamond

Growlithe Fire 2 Diamond

Arcanine Fire 3 Diamond

Arcanine ex Fire 4 Diamond

Arcanine ex (Full Art) Fire 2 Star

Squirtle Water 1 Diamond

Squirtle (Illustration Rare) Water 1 Star

Wartortle Water 2 Diamond

Blastoise Water 3 Diamond

Blastoise ex Water 4 Diamond

Blastoise ex (Full Art) Water 2 Star

Seel Water 1 Diamond

Dewgong Water 2 Diamond

Horsea Water 1 Diamond

Seadra Water 2 Diamond

Goldeen Water 1 Diamond

Seaking Water 1 Diamond

Magikarp Water 1 Diamond

Gyarados Water 3 Diamond

Gyarados (Illustration Rare) Water 1 Star

Omanyte Water 2 Diamond

Omastar Water 3 Diamond

Pikachu Electric 1 Diamond

Raichu Electric 3 Diamond

Pikachu ex Electric 4 Diamond

Pikachu ex (Full Art) Electric 2 Star

Pikachu ex (Immersive Rare) Electric 3 Star

Magnemite Electric 1 Diamond

Magneton Electric 3 Diamond

Voltorb Electric 1 Diamond

Electrode Electric 2 Diamond

Electrode (Illustration Rare) Electric 1 Star

Electabuzz Electric 1 Diamond

Jolteon Electric 3 Diamond

Zapdos Electric 3 Diamond

Zapdos ex Electric 4 Diamond

Zapdos ex (Full Art) Electric 2 Star

Zapdos ex (Illustration Rare) Electric 2 Star

Clefairy Psychic 1 Diamond

Clefable Psychic 2 Diamond

Drowzee Psychic 1 Diamond

Hypno Psychic 3 Diamond

Diglett Fighting 1 Diamond

Diglett (Illustration Rare) Fighting 1 Star

Dugtrio Fighting 2 Diamond

Geodude Fighting 1 Diamond

Graveler Fighting 2 Diamond

Golem Fighting 3 Diamond

Onix Fighting 2 Diamond

Mienfoo Fighting 1 Diamond

Mienshao Fighting 2 Diamond

Nidoran F Dark 1 Diamond

Nidorina Dark 2 Diamond

Nidoqueen Dark 3 Diamond

Nidoqueen (Illustration Rare) Dark 1 Star

Nidoran M Dark 1 Diamond

Nidorino Dark 2 Diamond

Nidoking Dark 3 Diamond

Nidoking (Illustration Rare) Dark 1 Star

Jigglypuff Colorless 1 Diamond

Wigglytuff Colorless 1 Diamond

Wigglytuff ex Colorless 4 Diamond

Wigglytuff ex (Full Art) Colorless 2 Star

Wigglytuff ex (Illustration Rare) Colorless 2 Star

Chansey Colorless 2 Diamond

Eevee Colorless 1 Diamond

Snorlax Colorless 3 Diamond

Snorlax (Illustration Rare) Colorless 1 Star

Helix Fossil Item 1 Diamond

Misty Supporter 2 Diamond

Misty (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star

Brock Supporter 2 Diamond

Brock (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star

Lt. Surge Supporter 2 Diamond

Lt. Surge (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star

Pikachu rare pack card list

Pokemon Type Rarity Golden Pikachu ex Electric Crown Pikachu ex (Immersive Rare) Electric 3 Star Arcanine ex (Full Art) Fire 2 Star Blastoise ex (Full Art) Water 2 Star Pikachu ex (Full Art) Electric 2 Star Zados ex (Full Art) Electric 2 Star Wigglytuff (Full Art) Colorless 2 Star Misty (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star Brock (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star Lt. Surge (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star Zapdos ex (Illustration Rare) Electric 2 Star Wigglytuff ex (Illustration Rare) Fighting 2 Star Squirtle (Illustration Rare) Water 1 Star Gyarados (Illustration Rare) Water 1 Star Electrode (Illustration Rare) Electric 1 Star Diglett (Illustration Rare) Fighting 1 Star Nidoqueen (Illustration Rare) Dark 1 Star Nidoking (Illustration Rare) Dark 1 Star Eevee (Illustration Rare) Colorless 1 Star Eevee (Illustration Rare) Colorless 1 Star

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Mewtwo card list

The Mewtwo card packs in Genetic Apex will distribute powerful Psychic and Grass cards for players’ decks. This includes Venusuar ex, Mewtwo ex, and Gengar ex. Mewtwo is one of the most coveted cards for its powerhouse movesets, especially when paired up with Gardevoir. However, the pull rates for this list seem particularly frustrating. Below are all the exclusive pulls for the Mewtwo packs in Genetic Apex.

Article continues after ad

Mewtwo regular pack card list

Pokemon Type Rarity

Bulbasaur Grass 1 Diamond

Bulbasaur (Illustration Rare) Grass 1 Star

Ivysaur Grass 1 Diamond

Venusaur Grass 3 Diamond

Venusaur ex Grass 4 Diamond

Venusaur ex (Full Art) Grass 2 Star

Weedle Grass 1 Diamond

Kakuna Grass 1 Diamond

Beedrill Grass 3 Diamond

Venonat Grass 1 Diamond

Venomoth Grass 2 Diamond

Scyther Grass 1 Diamond

Salandit Fire 1 Diamond

Salazzle Fire 1 Diamond

Tentacool Water 1 Diamond

Tentacruel Water 2 Diamond

Shellder Water 1 Diamond

Cloyster Water 2 Diamond

Krabby Water 1 Diamond

Kingler Water 2 Diamond

Vaporeon Water 3 Diamond

Articuno Water 3 Diamond

Articuno ex Water 4 Daimond

Articuno ex (Full Art) Water 2 Star

Articuno ex (Illustration Rare) Water 2 Star

Tynamo Electric 1 Diamond

Eelektrik Electric 2 Diamond

Eelektross Electric 3 Diamond

Gastly Psychic 1 Diamond

Haunter Psychic 2 Diamond

Gengar Psychic 3 Diamond

Gengar ex Psychic 4 Diamond

Gengar ex (Full Art) Psychic 2 Star

Gengar ex (Illustration Rare) Psychic 2 Star

Mr. Mime Psychic 2 Diamond

Jinx Psychic 1 Diamond

Mewtwo Psychic 3 Diamond

Mewtwo ex Psychic 4 Diamond

Mewtwo ex (Full Art) Psychic 2 Star

Mewtwo ex (Immersive Rare) Psychic 3 Star

Ralts Psychic 1 Diamond

Kirlia Psychic 2 Diamond

Gardevoir Psychic 3 Diamond

Cubone Fighting 1 Diamond

Cubone (Illustration Rare) Fighting 1 Star

Marowak Fighting 2 Diamond

Marowak ex Fighting 4 Diamond

Marowak ex (Full Art) Fighting 2 Star

Hitmonlee Fighting 1 Diamond

Rhyhorn Fighting 1 Diamond

Rhydon Fighting 2 Diamond

Zubat Dark 1 Diamond

Golbat Dark 2 Diamond

Golbat (Illustration Rare) Dark 1 Star

Grimer Dark 1 Diamond

Muk Dark 3 Diamond

Koffing Dark 1 Diamond

Weezing Dark 3 Diamond

Weezing (Illustration Rare) Dark 1 Star

Dratini Dragon 1 Diamond

Dragonair Dragon 2 Diamond

Dragonite Dragon 3 Diamond

Dragonite (Illustration Rare) Dragon 1 Star

Pidgey Colorless 1 Diamond

Pidgeotto Colorless 1 Diamond

Pidgeot Colorless 3 Diamond

Lickitung Colorless 2 Diamond

Ditto Colorless 3 Diamond

Ditto (Illustration Rare) Colorless 1 Star

Eevee Colorless 1 Diamond

Porygon Colorless 2 Diamond

Porygon (Illustration Rare) Colorless 1 Star

Aerodactyl Colorless 3 Diamond

Old Amber Item 1 Diamond

Koga Supporter 2 Diamond

Koga (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star

Giovanni Supporter 2 Diamond

Giovanni (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star

Mewtwo rare pack card list

Pokemon Type Rarity Golden Mewtwo ex Psychic Crown Mewtwo ex (Immersive Rare) Psychic 3 Star Venusaur ex (Full Art) Grass 2 Star Articuno ex (Full Art) Water 2 Star Gengar ex (Full Art) Psychic 2 Star Mewtwo ex (Full Art) Psychic 2 Star Marowak (Full Art) Colorless 2 Star Koga (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star Giovanni (Full Art) Supporter 2 Star Articuno ex (Illustration Rare) Water 2 Star Gengar ex (Illustration Rare) Psychic 2 Star Bulbasaur (Illustration Rare) Water 1 Star Cubone (Illustration Rare) Water 1 Star Golbat (Illustration Rare) Electric 1 Star Weezing (Illustration Rare) Fighting 1 Star Dragonite (Illustration Rare) Dark 1 Star Pidgeot (Illustration Rare) Dark 1 Star Ditto (Illustration Rare) Colorless 1 Star Porygon (Illustration Rare) Colorless 1 Star

For more information about Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out our guide on trading or head over and read about every promo card currently available in the game.