Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex pack lists – All Charizard, Pikachu & Mewtwo exclusive cards

The first expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket, Genetic Apex, is broken into three different pack lists. While several cards can be found in each set, others are exclusive and can be difficult to get ahold of.

With only two guaranteed packs a day in Pokemon TCG Pocket, unless you are paying for the Premium Pass, players need to plan wisely if they want to grab every card available in the Genetic Apex expansion.

Unlike the tabletop version of the TCG, Pocket players are pulling packs from three separate sub-card lists: Charizard, Pikachu, and Mewtwo. Each of these smaller lists offers exclusive pulls not available in the other packs.

With so many players trying to make the best meta decks, or complete their full card list for a chance to get the secret Mew card, knowing which packs to focus on for missing cards is important. Below, we have broken down all the cards in each of the packs for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and the rarity of all cards in each of the three sets.

How to pull rates work in Genetic Apex

Before we dive into the lists below, it is important to go over how pull rates work in Pokemon TCG Pocket. First, there are two types of packs: Regular and Rare. Each card in these packs has a percentage of a chance to produce a certain type of card depending on the rarity, and the position of the card.

Standard Packs

In standard packs, the first three card slots of the pack have a 100% chance of being a single Diamond rarity. This means that every single Diamond rare card from the card list for the pack has a 2% chance of appearing.

In the fourth slot, the breakdown is as follows:

  • Gold Crown – .040% (.013% chance per card)
  • Three Star – .222% (.222% chance per card)
  • Two Star – .500% (.050% chance per card)
  • One Star – 2.572% (.321% chance per card)
  • Four Diamond – 1.666% (.333% chance per card)
  • Three Diamond – 5.000% (.357% chance per card)
  • Two Diamond – 90.000% (2.571% chance per card)

In the fifth slot, the breakdown is as follows:

  • Gold Crown – .160% (.053% chance per card)
  • Three Star – .888% (.888% chance per card)
  • Two Star – 2.000% (.200% chance per card)
  • One Star – 10.288% (1.286% chance per card)
  • Four Diamond – 6.664% (1.332% chance per card)
  • Three Diamond – 20.000% (1.428% chance per card)
  • Two Diamond – 60.000% (1.714% chance per card)

Rare Packs

Rare Packs, otherwise known as “God Packs“, have a much smaller pool of cards, but all of them are going to be sought after.

In slots one through five, the breakdown is as follows:

  • Crown – 5% (5% chance per card)
  • Three Star – 5% (5% chance per card)
  • Two Star – 50% (5% chance per card)
  • One Star – 40% (5% chance per card)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Charizard card list

Charizard ex Pokemon TCG Pocket card list

The Charizard packs for Genetic Apex focus primarily on Fire-type Charizard. This is the set that offers the immersive art Charizard ex card among other excellent, powerful options. Below are the exclusive cards that can be pulled from these packs.

Charizard regular pack card list

PokemonTypeRarity
Oddish genetic Apex
Oddish		Grass1 Diamond
Gloom genetic Apex
Gloom		Grass3 Diamond
Gloom Illustration Rare genetic Apex
Gloom (Illustration Rare)		Grass1 Star
Vileplume genetic Apex
Vileplume		Grass1 Diamond
Bellsprout genetic Apex
Bellsprout		Grass1 Diamond
Weepinbell genetic Apex
Weepinbell		Grass2 Diamond
Victreebell genetic Apex
Victreebel		Grass3 Diamond
Exeggcute genetic Apex
Exeggcute		Grass1 Diamond
Exeggutor genetic Apex
Exeggutor		Grass3 Diamond
Exeggutor ex genetic Apex
Exeggutor ex		Grass4 Diamond
Exeggutor ex Full Art Rare genetic Apex
Exeggutor ex (Full Art)		Grass2 Star
Tangela genetic Apex
Tangela		Grass1 Diamond
Skiddo genetic Apex
Skiddo		Grass1 Diamond
Gogoat genetic Apex
Gogoat		Grass1 Diamond
Pinsir Illustration Rare genetic Apex
Pinsir (Illustration Rare)		Grass1 Star
Charmander genetic Apex
Charmander		Fire1 Diamond
Charmander illustraion Rare genetic Apex
Charmander (Illustration Rare)		Fire1 Star
Charmeleon genetic Apex
Charmeleon		Fire2 Diamond
Charizard genetic Apex
Charizard		Fire3 Diamond
Charizard ex genetic Apex
Charizard ex		Fire4 Diamond
Charizard ex Full Art genetic Apex
Charizard ex (Full Art)		Fire2 Star
Charizard ex Immersive Rare genetic Apex
Charizard ex (Immersive Rare)		Fire3 Star
Vulpix genetic Apex
Vulpix		Fire1 Diamond
Ninetails genetic Apex
Ninetails		Fire2 Diamond
Rapidash Illustration Rare genetic Apex
Rapidash Illustration Rare		Fire1 Star
Magmar genetic Apex
Magmar		Fire1 Diamond
Flareon genetic Apex
Flareon		Fire3 Diamond
Moltres genetic Apex
Moltres		Fire3 Diamond
Moltres ex genetic Apex
Moltres ex		Fire4 Diamond
Moltres ex Full Art genetic Apex
Moltres ex (Full Art)		Fire2 Star
Moltres ex illustration rare genetic Apex
Moltres ex (Illustration Rare)		Fire2 Star
Poliwag genetic Apex
Poliwag		Water1 Diamond
Poliwhirl genetic Apex
Poliwhirl		Water2 Diamond
Poliwrath genetic Apex
Poliwrath		Water3 Diamond
Staryu genetic Apex
Staryu		Water1 Diamond
Starmie genetic Apex
Starmie		Water2 Diamond
Starmie ex genetic Apex
Starmie ex		Water4 Diamond
Starmie ex Full Art genetic Apex
Starmie ex (Full Art)		Water2 Star
Lapras genetic Apex
Lapras		Water3 Diamond
Lapras Illustration Rare genetic Apex
Lapras (Illustration Rare)		Water1 Star
Ducklett genetic Apex
Ducklett		Water1 Diamond
Swanna genetic Apex
Swanna		Water2 Diamond
Froakie genetic Apex
Froakie		Water1 Diamond
Frogadier genetic Apex
Frogadier		Water2 Diamond
Greninja genetic Apex
Greninja		Water3 Diamond
Pyukumuku genetic Apex
Pyukumuku		Water1 Diamond
Abra genetic Apex
Abra		Psychic1 Diamond
Kadabra genetic Apex
Kadabra		Psychic2 Diamond
Alakazam genetic Apex
Alakazam		Psychic3 Diamond
Alakazam Illustration Rare genetic Apex
Alakazam (Illustration Rare)		Psychic1 Star
Slowpoke Illustration Rare genetic Apex
Slowpoke (Illustration Rare)		Psychic1 Star
Mankey genetic Apex
Mankey		Fighting1 Diamond
Primeape genetic Apex
Primeape		Fighting2 Diamond
Machop genetic Apex
Machop		Fighting1 Diamond
Machoke genetic Apex
Machoke		Fighting2 Diamond
Machamp genetic Apex
Machamp		Fighting3 Diamond
Machamp ex genetic Apex
Machamp ex		Fighting4 Diamond
Machamp ex full art genetic Apex
Machamp ex (Full Art)		Fighting2 Star
Machamp ex illustration Rare genetic Apex
Machamp ex (Illustration Rare)		Fighting2 Star
Hitmonchan genetic Apex
Hitmonchan		Fighting1 Diamond
Kabuto genetic Apex
Kabuto		Fighting2 Diamond
Kabutops genetic Apex
Kabutops		Fighting3 Diamond
Mawile genetic Apex
Mawile		Steel1 Diamond
Meltan genetic Apex
Meltan		Steel1 Diamond
Melmetal genetic Apex
Melmetal		Steel3 Diamond
Spearow genetic Apex
Spearow		Colorless1 Diamond
Fearow genetic Apex
Fearow		Colorless1 Diamond
Meowth genetic Apex
Meowth		Colorless1 Diamond
Meowth Illustration Rare genetic Apex
Meowth (Illustration Rare)		Colorless1 Star
Persian genetic Apex
Persian		Colorless2 Diamond
Kangskhan genetic Apex
Kangaskhan		Colorless3 Diamond
Tauros genetic Apex
Tauros		Colorless2 Diamond
Eevee genetic Apex
Eevee		Colorless1 Diamond
Dome Fossil genetic Apex
Dome Fossil		Item1 Diamond
Erika genetic Apex
Erika		Supporter2 Diamond
Erika Full Art genetic Apex
Erika (Full Art)		Supporter2 Star
Blaine genetic Apex
Blaine		Supporter2 Diamond
Blaine full art genetic Apex
Blaine (Full Art)		Supporter2 Star
Sabrina genetic Apex
Sabrina		Supporter2 Diamond
Sabrina full art genetic Apex
Sabrina (Full Art)		Supporter2 Star

Charizard rare pack card list

PokemonTypeRarity
Golden Charizard exFireCrown
Charizard ex (Immersive Rare)Fire3 Star
Exeggutor ex (Full Art)Grass2 Star
Charizard ex (Full Art)Fire2 Star
Moltres ex (Full Art)Fire2 Star
Starmie (Full Art)Water2 Star
Machamp (Full Art)Fighting2 Star
Erika (Full Art)Supporter2 Star
Blaine (Full Art)Supporter2 Star
Sabrina (Full Art)Supporter2 Star
Moltres ex (Illustration Rare)Fire2 Star
Machamp ex (Illustration Rare)Fighting2 Star
Gloom (Illustration Rare)Grass1 Star
Pinsir (Illustration Rare)Grass1 Star
Charmander (Illustration Rare)Fire1 Star
Rapidash (Illustration Rare)Fire1 Star
Lapras (Illustration Rare)Water1 Star
Alakazam (Illustration Rare)Psychic1 Star
Slowpoke (Illustration Rare)Psychic1 Star
Meowth (Illustration Rare)Colorless1 Star

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Pikachu card list

Pikachu packs Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Pikachu packs in Genetic Apex have a well-balanced selection of cards to pull from. Alongside the coveted Piakchu ex, players can also score Blastoise ex, Arcanine ex, and Zapdos ex. Each of these has been spotlit in meta decks designed to carry players to victory in PvP. Below are all the cards exclusive to the Pikachu Genetic Apex packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pikachu regular pack card list

PokemonTypeRarity
Caterpie Genetic Apex
Caterpie		Grass1 Diamond
Metapod Genetic Apex
Metapod		Grass1 Diamond
Butterfree Genetic Apex
Butterfree		Grass3 Diamond
Paras Genetic Apex
Paras		Grass1 Diamond
Parasect Genetic Apex
Parasect		Grass2 Diamond
Growlithe Genetic Apex
Growlithe		Fire2 Diamond
Arcanine Genetic Apex
Arcanine		Fire3 Diamond
Arcanine ex Genetic Apex
Arcanine ex		Fire4 Diamond
Arcanine full art Genetic Apex
Arcanine ex (Full Art)		Fire2 Star
Squirtle Genetic Apex
Squirtle		Water1 Diamond
Squirtle illustration rare Genetic Apex
Squirtle (Illustration Rare)		Water1 Star
Wartortle Genetic Apex
Wartortle		Water2 Diamond
Blastoise Genetic Apex
Blastoise		Water3 Diamond
Blastoise ex Genetic Apex
Blastoise ex		Water4 Diamond
Blastoise full art Genetic Apex
Blastoise ex (Full Art)		Water2 Star
Seel Genetic Apex
Seel		Water1 Diamond
Dewgong Genetic Apex
Dewgong		Water2 Diamond
Horsea Genetic Apex
Horsea		Water1 Diamond
Seadra Genetic Apex
Seadra		Water2 Diamond
Goldeen Genetic Apex
Goldeen		Water1 Diamond
Seaking Genetic Apex
Seaking		Water1 Diamond
Magikarp Genetic Apex
Magikarp		Water1 Diamond
Gyarados Genetic Apex
Gyarados		Water3 Diamond
Gyarados illustration rare Genetic Apex
Gyarados (Illustration Rare)		Water1 Star
Omanyte Genetic Apex
Omanyte		Water2 Diamond
Omastar Genetic Apex
Omastar		Water3 Diamond
Pikachu Genetic Apex
Pikachu		Electric1 Diamond
Raichu Genetic Apex
Raichu		Electric3 Diamond
Pikachu ex Genetic Apex
Pikachu ex		Electric4 Diamond
Pikachu full art Genetic Apex
Pikachu ex (Full Art)		Electric2 Star
Pikachu ex immersive rare Genetic Apex
Pikachu ex (Immersive Rare)		Electric3 Star
Magnemite Genetic Apex
Magnemite		Electric1 Diamond
Magneton Genetic Apex
Magneton		Electric3 Diamond
Voltorb Genetic Apex
Voltorb		Electric1 Diamond
Electrode Genetic Apex
Electrode		Electric2 Diamond
Electrode illustration rare Genetic Apex
Electrode (Illustration Rare)		Electric1 Star
Electabuzz Genetic Apex
Electabuzz		Electric1 Diamond
Jolteon Genetic Apex
Jolteon		Electric3 Diamond
Zapdos Genetic Apex
Zapdos		Electric3 Diamond
Zapdos ex Genetic Apex
Zapdos ex		Electric4 Diamond
Zapdos ex full art Genetic Apex
Zapdos ex (Full Art)		Electric2 Star
Zapdos ex illustration rare Genetic Apex
Zapdos ex (Illustration Rare)		Electric2 Star
Clefairy Genetic Apex
Clefairy		Psychic1 Diamond
Clefable Genetic Apex
Clefable		Psychic2 Diamond
Drowzee Genetic Apex
Drowzee		Psychic1 Diamond
Hypno Genetic Apex
Hypno		Psychic3 Diamond
Diglett Genetic Apex
Diglett		Fighting1 Diamond
Diglett illustration rare Genetic Apex
Diglett (Illustration Rare)		Fighting1 Star
Dugtrio Genetic Apex
Dugtrio		Fighting2 Diamond
Geodude Genetic Apex
Geodude		Fighting1 Diamond
Graveler Genetic Apex
Graveler		Fighting2 Diamond
Golem Genetic Apex
Golem		Fighting3 Diamond
Onix Genetic Apex
Onix		Fighting2 Diamond
Meinfoo Genetic Apex
Mienfoo		Fighting1 Diamond
Mienshao Genetic Apex
Mienshao		Fighting2 Diamond
Nidoran F Genetic Apex
Nidoran F		Dark1 Diamond
Nidorina Genetic Apex
Nidorina		Dark2 Diamond
Nidoqueen Genetic Apex
Nidoqueen		Dark3 Diamond
Nidoqueen illustration rare Genetic Apex
Nidoqueen (Illustration Rare)		Dark1 Star
Nidoran M Genetic Apex
Nidoran M		Dark1 Diamond
Nidorino Genetic Apex
Nidorino		Dark2 Diamond
Nidoking Genetic Apex
Nidoking		Dark3 Diamond
Nidoking illustration rare Genetic Apex
Nidoking (Illustration Rare)		Dark1 Star
Jigglypuff Genetic Apex
Jigglypuff		Colorless1 Diamond
Wigglytuff Genetic Apex
Wigglytuff		Colorless1 Diamond
wigglytuff ex Genetic Apex
Wigglytuff ex		Colorless4 Diamond
Wigglytuff ex full art Genetic Apex
Wigglytuff ex (Full Art)		Colorless2 Star
Wigglytuff ex illustration rare Genetic Apex
Wigglytuff ex (Illustration Rare)		Colorless2 Star
Chansey Genetic Apex
Chansey		Colorless2 Diamond
Eevee 2 Genetic Apex
Eevee		Colorless1 Diamond
Snorlax Genetic Apex
Snorlax		Colorless3 Diamond
Snorlax illustration rare Genetic Apex
Snorlax (Illustration Rare)		Colorless1 Star
Helix Fossil Genetic Apex
Helix Fossil		Item1 Diamond
Misty Genetic Apex
Misty		Supporter2 Diamond
Misty full art Genetic Apex
Misty (Full Art)		Supporter2 Star
Brock Genetic Apex
Brock		Supporter2 Diamond
Brock full art Genetic Apex
Brock (Full Art)		Supporter2 Star
Lt Surge Genetic Apex
Lt. Surge		Supporter2 Diamond
lt surge full art Genetic Apex
Lt. Surge (Full Art)		Supporter2 Star

Pikachu rare pack card list

PokemonTypeRarity
Golden Pikachu exElectricCrown
Pikachu ex (Immersive Rare)Electric3 Star
Arcanine ex (Full Art)Fire2 Star
Blastoise ex (Full Art)Water2 Star
Pikachu ex (Full Art)Electric2 Star
Zados ex (Full Art)Electric2 Star
Wigglytuff (Full Art)Colorless2 Star
Misty (Full Art)Supporter2 Star
Brock (Full Art)Supporter2 Star
Lt. Surge (Full Art)Supporter2 Star
Zapdos ex (Illustration Rare)Electric2 Star
Wigglytuff ex (Illustration Rare)Fighting2 Star
Squirtle (Illustration Rare)Water1 Star
Gyarados (Illustration Rare)Water1 Star
Electrode (Illustration Rare)Electric1 Star
Diglett (Illustration Rare)Fighting1 Star
Nidoqueen (Illustration Rare)Dark1 Star
Nidoking (Illustration Rare)Dark1 Star
Eevee (Illustration Rare)Colorless1 Star
Eevee (Illustration Rare)Colorless1 Star

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Mewtwo card list

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Charizard card list

The Mewtwo card packs in Genetic Apex will distribute powerful Psychic and Grass cards for players’ decks. This includes Venusuar ex, Mewtwo ex, and Gengar ex. Mewtwo is one of the most coveted cards for its powerhouse movesets, especially when paired up with Gardevoir. However, the pull rates for this list seem particularly frustrating. Below are all the exclusive pulls for the Mewtwo packs in Genetic Apex.

Mewtwo regular pack card list

PokemonTypeRarity
Bulbasur Genetic Apex
Bulbasaur		Grass1 Diamond
Bulbasur Illustration Rare Genetic Apex
Bulbasaur (Illustration Rare)		Grass1 Star
Venusaur Genetic Apex
Ivysaur		Grass1 Diamond
Venusaur 1 Genetic Apex
Venusaur		Grass3 Diamond
Venusaur ex 1 Genetic Apex
Venusaur ex		Grass4 Diamond
Venusaur ex Full art Genetic Apex
Venusaur ex (Full Art)		Grass2 Star
Weedle Genetic Apex
Weedle		Grass1 Diamond
Kakuna Genetic Apex
Kakuna		Grass1 Diamond
Beedrill Genetic Apex
Beedrill		Grass3 Diamond
Venonat Genetic Apex
Venonat		Grass1 Diamond
Venomoth Genetic Apex
Venomoth		Grass2 Diamond
Scyther Genetic Apex
Scyther		Grass1 Diamond
Salandit Genetic Apex
Salandit		Fire1 Diamond
Salazzle Genetic Apex
Salazzle		Fire1 Diamond
Tentacool Genetic Apex
Tentacool		Water1 Diamond
Tentacruel Genetic Apex
Tentacruel		Water2 Diamond
Shellder Genetic Apex
Shellder		Water1 Diamond
Cloyster Genetic Apex
Cloyster		Water2 Diamond
Krabby Genetic Apex
Krabby		Water1 Diamond
Kingler Genetic Apex
Kingler		Water2 Diamond
Vaporeon Genetic Apex
Vaporeon		Water3 Diamond
Vaporeon Genetic Apex
Articuno		Water3 Diamond
Articuno ex Genetic Apex
Articuno ex		Water4 Daimond
Articuno ex full art Genetic Apex
Articuno ex (Full Art)		Water2 Star
Articuno ex illustration rare Genetic Apex
Articuno ex (Illustration Rare)		Water2 Star
Tynamo Genetic Apex
Tynamo		Electric1 Diamond
Eelektrik Genetic Apex
Eelektrik		Electric2 Diamond
Eelektross Genetic Apex
Eelektross		Electric3 Diamond
Gastly Genetic Apex
Gastly		Psychic1 Diamond
Haunter Genetic Apex
Haunter		Psychic2 Diamond
Genger Genetic Apex
Gengar		Psychic3 Diamond
Genger ex Genetic Apex
Gengar ex		Psychic4 Diamond
Gengar ex full art Genetic Apex
Gengar ex (Full Art)		Psychic2 Star
Gengar ex illustration rare Genetic Apex
Gengar ex (Illustration Rare)		Psychic2 Star
Mr. Mime Genetic Apex
Mr. Mime		Psychic2 Diamond
Jinx Genetic Apex
Jinx		Psychic1 Diamond
Mewtwo Genetic Apex
Mewtwo		Psychic3 Diamond
Mewtwo ex Genetic Apex
Mewtwo ex		Psychic4 Diamond
Mewtwo ex full art Genetic Apex
Mewtwo ex (Full Art)		Psychic2 Star
Mewtwo ex immersive rare Genetic Apex
Mewtwo ex (Immersive Rare)		Psychic3 Star
Ralts Genetic Apex
Ralts		Psychic1 Diamond
Kirlia Genetic Apex
Kirlia		Psychic2 Diamond
Gardevoir Genetic Apex
Gardevoir		Psychic3 Diamond
Cubone Genetic Apex
Cubone		Fighting1 Diamond
Cubon Illustration Rare Genetic Apex
Cubone (Illustration Rare)		Fighting1 Star
Marowak Genetic Apex
Marowak		Fighting2 Diamond
Marowak ex Genetic Apex
Marowak ex		Fighting4 Diamond
Marowak ex full art Genetic Apex
Marowak ex (Full Art)		Fighting2 Star
Hitmonlee Genetic Apex
Hitmonlee		Fighting1 Diamond
Rhyhorn Genetic Apex
Rhyhorn		Fighting1 Diamond
Rhydon Genetic Apex
Rhydon		Fighting2 Diamond
Zubat Genetic Apex
Zubat		Dark1 Diamond
Golbat Genetic Apex
Golbat		Dark2 Diamond
Golbat Illustration Rare Genetic Apex
Golbat (Illustration Rare)		Dark1 Star
Grimer Genetic Apex
Grimer		Dark1 Diamond
Muk Genetic Apex
Muk		Dark3 Diamond
Koffing Genetic Apex
Koffing		Dark1 Diamond
Weezing Genetic Apex
Weezing		Dark3 Diamond
Weezing Illustration Rare Genetic Apex
Weezing (Illustration Rare)		Dark1 Star
Dratini Genetic Apex
Dratini		Dragon1 Diamond
Dragonair Genetic Apex
Dragonair		Dragon2 Diamond
Dragonite Genetic Apex
Dragonite		Dragon3 Diamond
Dragonite Illustration Rare Genetic Apex
Dragonite (Illustration Rare)		Dragon1 Star
Pidgey Genetic Apex
Pidgey		Colorless1 Diamond
Pidgeotto Genetic Apex
Pidgeotto		Colorless1 Diamond
Pidgeot Genetic Apex
Pidgeot		Colorless3 Diamond
Lickitung Genetic Apex
Lickitung		Colorless2 Diamond
Ditto Genetic Apex
Ditto		Colorless3 Diamond
Ditto Illustration Rare Genetic Apex
Ditto (Illustration Rare)		Colorless1 Star
Eevee 3 Genetic Apex
Eevee		Colorless1 Diamond
Porygon Genetic Apex
Porygon		Colorless2 Diamond
Porygon Illustration Rare Genetic Apex
Porygon (Illustration Rare)		Colorless1 Star
Aerodactyl Genetic Apex
Aerodactyl		Colorless3 Diamond
Old Amber Genetic Apex
Old Amber		Item1 Diamond
Koga Genetic Apex
Koga		Supporter2 Diamond
Koga full art Genetic Apex
Koga (Full Art)		Supporter2 Star
Giovanni Genetic Apex
Giovanni		Supporter2 Diamond
Giovanni full art Genetic Apex
Giovanni (Full Art)		Supporter2 Star

Mewtwo rare pack card list

PokemonTypeRarity
Golden Mewtwo exPsychicCrown
Mewtwo ex (Immersive Rare)Psychic3 Star
Venusaur ex (Full Art)Grass2 Star
Articuno ex (Full Art)Water2 Star
Gengar ex (Full Art)Psychic2 Star
Mewtwo ex (Full Art)Psychic2 Star
Marowak (Full Art)Colorless2 Star
Koga (Full Art)Supporter2 Star
Giovanni (Full Art)Supporter2 Star
Articuno ex (Illustration Rare)Water2 Star
Gengar ex (Illustration Rare)Psychic2 Star
Bulbasaur (Illustration Rare)Water1 Star
Cubone (Illustration Rare)Water1 Star
Golbat (Illustration Rare)Electric1 Star
Weezing (Illustration Rare)Fighting1 Star
Dragonite (Illustration Rare)Dark1 Star
Pidgeot (Illustration Rare)Dark1 Star
Ditto (Illustration Rare)Colorless1 Star
Porygon (Illustration Rare)Colorless1 Star

