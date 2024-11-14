Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex pack lists – All Charizard, Pikachu & Mewtwo exclusive cards
The first expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket, Genetic Apex, is broken into three different pack lists. While several cards can be found in each set, others are exclusive and can be difficult to get ahold of.
With only two guaranteed packs a day in Pokemon TCG Pocket, unless you are paying for the Premium Pass, players need to plan wisely if they want to grab every card available in the Genetic Apex expansion.
Unlike the tabletop version of the TCG, Pocket players are pulling packs from three separate sub-card lists: Charizard, Pikachu, and Mewtwo. Each of these smaller lists offers exclusive pulls not available in the other packs.
With so many players trying to make the best meta decks, or complete their full card list for a chance to get the secret Mew card, knowing which packs to focus on for missing cards is important. Below, we have broken down all the cards in each of the packs for Genetic Apex in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and the rarity of all cards in each of the three sets.
How to pull rates work in Genetic Apex
Before we dive into the lists below, it is important to go over how pull rates work in Pokemon TCG Pocket. First, there are two types of packs: Regular and Rare. Each card in these packs has a percentage of a chance to produce a certain type of card depending on the rarity, and the position of the card.
Standard Packs
In standard packs, the first three card slots of the pack have a 100% chance of being a single Diamond rarity. This means that every single Diamond rare card from the card list for the pack has a 2% chance of appearing.
In the fourth slot, the breakdown is as follows:
- Gold Crown – .040% (.013% chance per card)
- Three Star – .222% (.222% chance per card)
- Two Star – .500% (.050% chance per card)
- One Star – 2.572% (.321% chance per card)
- Four Diamond – 1.666% (.333% chance per card)
- Three Diamond – 5.000% (.357% chance per card)
- Two Diamond – 90.000% (2.571% chance per card)
In the fifth slot, the breakdown is as follows:
- Gold Crown – .160% (.053% chance per card)
- Three Star – .888% (.888% chance per card)
- Two Star – 2.000% (.200% chance per card)
- One Star – 10.288% (1.286% chance per card)
- Four Diamond – 6.664% (1.332% chance per card)
- Three Diamond – 20.000% (1.428% chance per card)
- Two Diamond – 60.000% (1.714% chance per card)
Rare Packs
Rare Packs, otherwise known as “God Packs“, have a much smaller pool of cards, but all of them are going to be sought after.
In slots one through five, the breakdown is as follows:
- Crown – 5% (5% chance per card)
- Three Star – 5% (5% chance per card)
- Two Star – 50% (5% chance per card)
- One Star – 40% (5% chance per card)
Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Charizard card list
The Charizard packs for Genetic Apex focus primarily on Fire-type Charizard. This is the set that offers the immersive art Charizard ex card among other excellent, powerful options. Below are the exclusive cards that can be pulled from these packs.
Charizard regular pack card list
|Pokemon
|Type
|Rarity
Oddish
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Gloom
|Grass
|3 Diamond
Gloom (Illustration Rare)
|Grass
|1 Star
Vileplume
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Bellsprout
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Weepinbell
|Grass
|2 Diamond
Victreebel
|Grass
|3 Diamond
Exeggcute
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Exeggutor
|Grass
|3 Diamond
Exeggutor ex
|Grass
|4 Diamond
Exeggutor ex (Full Art)
|Grass
|2 Star
Tangela
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Skiddo
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Gogoat
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Pinsir (Illustration Rare)
|Grass
|1 Star
Charmander
|Fire
|1 Diamond
Charmander (Illustration Rare)
|Fire
|1 Star
Charmeleon
|Fire
|2 Diamond
Charizard
|Fire
|3 Diamond
Charizard ex
|Fire
|4 Diamond
Charizard ex (Full Art)
|Fire
|2 Star
Charizard ex (Immersive Rare)
|Fire
|3 Star
Vulpix
|Fire
|1 Diamond
Ninetails
|Fire
|2 Diamond
Rapidash Illustration Rare
|Fire
|1 Star
Magmar
|Fire
|1 Diamond
Flareon
|Fire
|3 Diamond
Moltres
|Fire
|3 Diamond
Moltres ex
|Fire
|4 Diamond
Moltres ex (Full Art)
|Fire
|2 Star
Moltres ex (Illustration Rare)
|Fire
|2 Star
Poliwag
|Water
|1 Diamond
Poliwhirl
|Water
|2 Diamond
Poliwrath
|Water
|3 Diamond
Staryu
|Water
|1 Diamond
Starmie
|Water
|2 Diamond
Starmie ex
|Water
|4 Diamond
Starmie ex (Full Art)
|Water
|2 Star
Lapras
|Water
|3 Diamond
Lapras (Illustration Rare)
|Water
|1 Star
Ducklett
|Water
|1 Diamond
Swanna
|Water
|2 Diamond
Froakie
|Water
|1 Diamond
Frogadier
|Water
|2 Diamond
Greninja
|Water
|3 Diamond
Pyukumuku
|Water
|1 Diamond
Abra
|Psychic
|1 Diamond
Kadabra
|Psychic
|2 Diamond
Alakazam
|Psychic
|3 Diamond
Alakazam (Illustration Rare)
|Psychic
|1 Star
Slowpoke (Illustration Rare)
|Psychic
|1 Star
Mankey
|Fighting
|1 Diamond
Primeape
|Fighting
|2 Diamond
Machop
|Fighting
|1 Diamond
Machoke
|Fighting
|2 Diamond
Machamp
|Fighting
|3 Diamond
Machamp ex
|Fighting
|4 Diamond
Machamp ex (Full Art)
|Fighting
|2 Star
Machamp ex (Illustration Rare)
|Fighting
|2 Star
Hitmonchan
|Fighting
|1 Diamond
Kabuto
|Fighting
|2 Diamond
Kabutops
|Fighting
|3 Diamond
Mawile
|Steel
|1 Diamond
Meltan
|Steel
|1 Diamond
Melmetal
|Steel
|3 Diamond
Spearow
|Colorless
|1 Diamond
Fearow
|Colorless
|1 Diamond
Meowth
|Colorless
|1 Diamond
Meowth (Illustration Rare)
|Colorless
|1 Star
Persian
|Colorless
|2 Diamond
Kangaskhan
|Colorless
|3 Diamond
Tauros
|Colorless
|2 Diamond
Eevee
|Colorless
|1 Diamond
Dome Fossil
|Item
|1 Diamond
Erika
|Supporter
|2 Diamond
Erika (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
Blaine
|Supporter
|2 Diamond
Blaine (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
Sabrina
|Supporter
|2 Diamond
Sabrina (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
Charizard rare pack card list
|Pokemon
|Type
|Rarity
|Golden Charizard ex
|Fire
|Crown
|Charizard ex (Immersive Rare)
|Fire
|3 Star
|Exeggutor ex (Full Art)
|Grass
|2 Star
|Charizard ex (Full Art)
|Fire
|2 Star
|Moltres ex (Full Art)
|Fire
|2 Star
|Starmie (Full Art)
|Water
|2 Star
|Machamp (Full Art)
|Fighting
|2 Star
|Erika (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
|Blaine (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
|Sabrina (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
|Moltres ex (Illustration Rare)
|Fire
|2 Star
|Machamp ex (Illustration Rare)
|Fighting
|2 Star
|Gloom (Illustration Rare)
|Grass
|1 Star
|Pinsir (Illustration Rare)
|Grass
|1 Star
|Charmander (Illustration Rare)
|Fire
|1 Star
|Rapidash (Illustration Rare)
|Fire
|1 Star
|Lapras (Illustration Rare)
|Water
|1 Star
|Alakazam (Illustration Rare)
|Psychic
|1 Star
|Slowpoke (Illustration Rare)
|Psychic
|1 Star
|Meowth (Illustration Rare)
|Colorless
|1 Star
Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Pikachu card list
The Pikachu packs in Genetic Apex have a well-balanced selection of cards to pull from. Alongside the coveted Piakchu ex, players can also score Blastoise ex, Arcanine ex, and Zapdos ex. Each of these has been spotlit in meta decks designed to carry players to victory in PvP. Below are all the cards exclusive to the Pikachu Genetic Apex packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Pikachu regular pack card list
|Pokemon
|Type
|Rarity
Caterpie
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Metapod
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Butterfree
|Grass
|3 Diamond
Paras
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Parasect
|Grass
|2 Diamond
Growlithe
|Fire
|2 Diamond
Arcanine
|Fire
|3 Diamond
Arcanine ex
|Fire
|4 Diamond
Arcanine ex (Full Art)
|Fire
|2 Star
Squirtle
|Water
|1 Diamond
Squirtle (Illustration Rare)
|Water
|1 Star
Wartortle
|Water
|2 Diamond
Blastoise
|Water
|3 Diamond
Blastoise ex
|Water
|4 Diamond
Blastoise ex (Full Art)
|Water
|2 Star
Seel
|Water
|1 Diamond
Dewgong
|Water
|2 Diamond
Horsea
|Water
|1 Diamond
Seadra
|Water
|2 Diamond
Goldeen
|Water
|1 Diamond
Seaking
|Water
|1 Diamond
Magikarp
|Water
|1 Diamond
Gyarados
|Water
|3 Diamond
Gyarados (Illustration Rare)
|Water
|1 Star
Omanyte
|Water
|2 Diamond
Omastar
|Water
|3 Diamond
Pikachu
|Electric
|1 Diamond
Raichu
|Electric
|3 Diamond
Pikachu ex
|Electric
|4 Diamond
Pikachu ex (Full Art)
|Electric
|2 Star
Pikachu ex (Immersive Rare)
|Electric
|3 Star
Magnemite
|Electric
|1 Diamond
Magneton
|Electric
|3 Diamond
Voltorb
|Electric
|1 Diamond
Electrode
|Electric
|2 Diamond
Electrode (Illustration Rare)
|Electric
|1 Star
Electabuzz
|Electric
|1 Diamond
Jolteon
|Electric
|3 Diamond
Zapdos
|Electric
|3 Diamond
Zapdos ex
|Electric
|4 Diamond
Zapdos ex (Full Art)
|Electric
|2 Star
Zapdos ex (Illustration Rare)
|Electric
|2 Star
Clefairy
|Psychic
|1 Diamond
Clefable
|Psychic
|2 Diamond
Drowzee
|Psychic
|1 Diamond
Hypno
|Psychic
|3 Diamond
Diglett
|Fighting
|1 Diamond
Diglett (Illustration Rare)
|Fighting
|1 Star
Dugtrio
|Fighting
|2 Diamond
Geodude
|Fighting
|1 Diamond
Graveler
|Fighting
|2 Diamond
Golem
|Fighting
|3 Diamond
Onix
|Fighting
|2 Diamond
Mienfoo
|Fighting
|1 Diamond
Mienshao
|Fighting
|2 Diamond
Nidoran F
|Dark
|1 Diamond
Nidorina
|Dark
|2 Diamond
Nidoqueen
|Dark
|3 Diamond
Nidoqueen (Illustration Rare)
|Dark
|1 Star
Nidoran M
|Dark
|1 Diamond
Nidorino
|Dark
|2 Diamond
Nidoking
|Dark
|3 Diamond
Nidoking (Illustration Rare)
|Dark
|1 Star
Jigglypuff
|Colorless
|1 Diamond
Wigglytuff
|Colorless
|1 Diamond
Wigglytuff ex
|Colorless
|4 Diamond
Wigglytuff ex (Full Art)
|Colorless
|2 Star
Wigglytuff ex (Illustration Rare)
|Colorless
|2 Star
Chansey
|Colorless
|2 Diamond
Eevee
|Colorless
|1 Diamond
Snorlax
|Colorless
|3 Diamond
Snorlax (Illustration Rare)
|Colorless
|1 Star
Helix Fossil
|Item
|1 Diamond
Misty
|Supporter
|2 Diamond
Misty (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
Brock
|Supporter
|2 Diamond
Brock (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
Lt. Surge
|Supporter
|2 Diamond
Lt. Surge (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
Pikachu rare pack card list
|Pokemon
|Type
|Rarity
|Golden Pikachu ex
|Electric
|Crown
|Pikachu ex (Immersive Rare)
|Electric
|3 Star
|Arcanine ex (Full Art)
|Fire
|2 Star
|Blastoise ex (Full Art)
|Water
|2 Star
|Pikachu ex (Full Art)
|Electric
|2 Star
|Zados ex (Full Art)
|Electric
|2 Star
|Wigglytuff (Full Art)
|Colorless
|2 Star
|Misty (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
|Brock (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
|Lt. Surge (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
|Zapdos ex (Illustration Rare)
|Electric
|2 Star
|Wigglytuff ex (Illustration Rare)
|Fighting
|2 Star
|Squirtle (Illustration Rare)
|Water
|1 Star
|Gyarados (Illustration Rare)
|Water
|1 Star
|Electrode (Illustration Rare)
|Electric
|1 Star
|Diglett (Illustration Rare)
|Fighting
|1 Star
|Nidoqueen (Illustration Rare)
|Dark
|1 Star
|Nidoking (Illustration Rare)
|Dark
|1 Star
|Eevee (Illustration Rare)
|Colorless
|1 Star
|Eevee (Illustration Rare)
|Colorless
|1 Star
Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Mewtwo card list
The Mewtwo card packs in Genetic Apex will distribute powerful Psychic and Grass cards for players’ decks. This includes Venusuar ex, Mewtwo ex, and Gengar ex. Mewtwo is one of the most coveted cards for its powerhouse movesets, especially when paired up with Gardevoir. However, the pull rates for this list seem particularly frustrating. Below are all the exclusive pulls for the Mewtwo packs in Genetic Apex.
Mewtwo regular pack card list
|Pokemon
|Type
|Rarity
Bulbasaur
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Bulbasaur (Illustration Rare)
|Grass
|1 Star
Ivysaur
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Venusaur
|Grass
|3 Diamond
Venusaur ex
|Grass
|4 Diamond
Venusaur ex (Full Art)
|Grass
|2 Star
Weedle
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Kakuna
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Beedrill
|Grass
|3 Diamond
Venonat
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Venomoth
|Grass
|2 Diamond
Scyther
|Grass
|1 Diamond
Salandit
|Fire
|1 Diamond
Salazzle
|Fire
|1 Diamond
Tentacool
|Water
|1 Diamond
Tentacruel
|Water
|2 Diamond
Shellder
|Water
|1 Diamond
Cloyster
|Water
|2 Diamond
Krabby
|Water
|1 Diamond
Kingler
|Water
|2 Diamond
Vaporeon
|Water
|3 Diamond
Articuno
|Water
|3 Diamond
Articuno ex
|Water
|4 Daimond
Articuno ex (Full Art)
|Water
|2 Star
Articuno ex (Illustration Rare)
|Water
|2 Star
Tynamo
|Electric
|1 Diamond
Eelektrik
|Electric
|2 Diamond
Eelektross
|Electric
|3 Diamond
Gastly
|Psychic
|1 Diamond
Haunter
|Psychic
|2 Diamond
Gengar
|Psychic
|3 Diamond
Gengar ex
|Psychic
|4 Diamond
Gengar ex (Full Art)
|Psychic
|2 Star
Gengar ex (Illustration Rare)
|Psychic
|2 Star
Mr. Mime
|Psychic
|2 Diamond
Jinx
|Psychic
|1 Diamond
Mewtwo
|Psychic
|3 Diamond
Mewtwo ex
|Psychic
|4 Diamond
Mewtwo ex (Full Art)
|Psychic
|2 Star
Mewtwo ex (Immersive Rare)
|Psychic
|3 Star
Ralts
|Psychic
|1 Diamond
Kirlia
|Psychic
|2 Diamond
Gardevoir
|Psychic
|3 Diamond
Cubone
|Fighting
|1 Diamond
Cubone (Illustration Rare)
|Fighting
|1 Star
Marowak
|Fighting
|2 Diamond
Marowak ex
|Fighting
|4 Diamond
Marowak ex (Full Art)
|Fighting
|2 Star
Hitmonlee
|Fighting
|1 Diamond
Rhyhorn
|Fighting
|1 Diamond
Rhydon
|Fighting
|2 Diamond
Zubat
|Dark
|1 Diamond
Golbat
|Dark
|2 Diamond
Golbat (Illustration Rare)
|Dark
|1 Star
Grimer
|Dark
|1 Diamond
Muk
|Dark
|3 Diamond
Koffing
|Dark
|1 Diamond
Weezing
|Dark
|3 Diamond
Weezing (Illustration Rare)
|Dark
|1 Star
Dratini
|Dragon
|1 Diamond
Dragonair
|Dragon
|2 Diamond
Dragonite
|Dragon
|3 Diamond
Dragonite (Illustration Rare)
|Dragon
|1 Star
Pidgey
|Colorless
|1 Diamond
Pidgeotto
|Colorless
|1 Diamond
Pidgeot
|Colorless
|3 Diamond
Lickitung
|Colorless
|2 Diamond
Ditto
|Colorless
|3 Diamond
Ditto (Illustration Rare)
|Colorless
|1 Star
Eevee
|Colorless
|1 Diamond
Porygon
|Colorless
|2 Diamond
Porygon (Illustration Rare)
|Colorless
|1 Star
Aerodactyl
|Colorless
|3 Diamond
Old Amber
|Item
|1 Diamond
Koga
|Supporter
|2 Diamond
Koga (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
Giovanni
|Supporter
|2 Diamond
Giovanni (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
Mewtwo rare pack card list
|Pokemon
|Type
|Rarity
|Golden Mewtwo ex
|Psychic
|Crown
|Mewtwo ex (Immersive Rare)
|Psychic
|3 Star
|Venusaur ex (Full Art)
|Grass
|2 Star
|Articuno ex (Full Art)
|Water
|2 Star
|Gengar ex (Full Art)
|Psychic
|2 Star
|Mewtwo ex (Full Art)
|Psychic
|2 Star
|Marowak (Full Art)
|Colorless
|2 Star
|Koga (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
|Giovanni (Full Art)
|Supporter
|2 Star
|Articuno ex (Illustration Rare)
|Water
|2 Star
|Gengar ex (Illustration Rare)
|Psychic
|2 Star
|Bulbasaur (Illustration Rare)
|Water
|1 Star
|Cubone (Illustration Rare)
|Water
|1 Star
|Golbat (Illustration Rare)
|Electric
|1 Star
|Weezing (Illustration Rare)
|Fighting
|1 Star
|Dragonite (Illustration Rare)
|Dark
|1 Star
|Pidgeot (Illustration Rare)
|Dark
|1 Star
|Ditto (Illustration Rare)
|Colorless
|1 Star
|Porygon (Illustration Rare)
|Colorless
|1 Star
