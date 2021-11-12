The Gen I Mythical is in the Sinnoh remakes and there’s a very specific way to obtain it. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Mew in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

There are many Legendary Pokemon in the Sinnoh remakes, though most of them are locked behind the post-game, making you beat the story before you can go hunting for them.

But perhaps the easiest to obtain of all is Mew. While there is only one way to get the Kanto Mythical, it’s very simple and many players will qualify without even having to lift a finger.

Contents:

How to get Mew in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

To get Mew in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you need save data from either Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee on your Nintendo Switch console. If you’ve played one of them before, you’ll already have it unless you deleted it, otherwise you’ll need to purchase the game and play it first before you can qualify.

After defeating the first Gym Leader, Roark, in Oreburgh City, head back to Jubilife City and then north onto Route 204 and through Ravaged Path to get to Floaroma Town. As you enter from the south side, look directly to the left and you’ll see an elderly couple standing in a field of flowers.

Speak to the old lady on the right and if you have Let’s Go save data, she will gift you Mew! Unfortunately, the Gen I Mythical is Shiny locked so there’s no chance of receiving the Shiny version from her.

Who is Mew? Mythical Pokemon explained

Mew is a popular Psychic-type Mythical from Gen I. It is said to be made up of the DNA of every single Pokemon across all eight Generations, allowing it to learn almost every single move in the series.

Because of this, it is a necessity for many Trainers’ teams as you can adapt its moveset for specific Gym Leaders and Elite Four members rather than having to train up another ‘mon of a specific type.

And there you have it! Now you should be the proud owner of Mew in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. For more Sinnoh remake guides and walkthroughs, check out the following:

