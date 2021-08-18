How to get Manaphy & Phione in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The adorable Mythical Water-type Manaphy is being given away for free in the Sinnoh remakes. Here is how to get the Legendary ‘mon as well as Phione in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

After revealing everything about the Sinnoh remakes during the August 18th Pokemon Presents, Game Freak announced they are giving away Legendary Manaphy for free.

This guide will break down the steps Trainers can take to unlock the Mythical Water-type and explain how to get Phione in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl as well.

How to get Manaphy Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In Diamond & Pearl, players were able to obtain Manaphy after receiving a special egg from the spin-off title, Pokemon Rangers. Staying faithful to the original, Studio ILCA is sticking with the same mechanic for the Nintendo Switch Sinnoh remakes.

Thankfully, players won’t have to buy another game as the egg is being given out completely free for Trainers who purchase the title. The unlockable has to be redeemed before February 21, 2022.

“You can receive your Egg by choosing Get via Internet from the Mystery Gift function in the game until February 21, 2022,” a blog post on the official website explains. Below we will break down the steps to receive the Manaphy egg.

Steps to download Manaphy Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Step 1: Purchase Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for the Nintendo Switch.

Purchase Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for the Nintendo Switch. Step 2: Boot up the game after its launch date November 19th , 2021 and find the “ Mystery Gift ” tab in the menu.

Boot up the game after its launch date , 2021 and find the “ ” tab in the menu. Step 3: Once in the Mystery Gift menu, select “ Get Via the Internet ” and select “Manaphy Egg”.

Once in the Mystery Gift menu, select “ ” and select “Manaphy Egg”. Step 4: After downloading the gift, equip the egg to a slot in your party

After downloading the gift, equip the egg to a slot in your party Step 5: Walk around until the egg hatches and you will get the Legendary Water-type.

How to get Phione Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Phione was also originally unlocked in the Gen IV titles through the game’s egg system. Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl owners can get the Legendary at launch at no cost as well.

Unlike Manaphy, however, owners of the Sinnoh remakes will need to wait a while before they can obtain it. “It takes approximately 10 hours of playtime before you are able to reach the Pokémon Nursery in Solaceon Town,” a blog post on the official website states.

Phione is directly tied to Manaphy so players need to first complete the steps listed above in our guide.

Steps to get Phione Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Step 1: Hatch Manaphy from an egg in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl (as detailed above).

Hatch Manaphy from an egg in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl (as detailed above). Step 2: Find the Pokemon Nursery in Solaceon Town and drop off your Manaphy with a Ditto to breed.

Find the Pokemon Nursery in Solaceon Town and drop off your Manaphy with a Ditto to breed. Step 3: After a handful of minutes, return to the Nursery and collect your egg.

After a handful of minutes, return to the Nursery and collect your egg. Step 4: Carry the new egg in your party, and run around the map until a hatching animation triggers.

Carry the new egg in your party, and run around the map until a hatching animation triggers. Step 5: The egg should now hatch into a Phione instead – and that’s it!

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl officially hits stores on November 19th. Trainers looking to score their free Manaphy should mark their calendars as the Mystery Gift NEEDS to be redeemed before February 21, 2022.

Fortunately, Phione doesn’t technically have an expiration date as it’s directly tied to the Water-type Legendary. Once you obtain the egg, you can breed it anytime you want to receive the second Mythical variant.