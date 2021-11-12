 All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl - Dexerto
All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Published: 12/Nov/2021 23:15

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Rayquaza Promotion
ILCA / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl features many Legendaries from Gen I through IV. Here is every Legendary Pokemon that can be found in the Sinnoh remakes.

Although Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will largely be a faithful adaption of the 2006 DS titles, Studio ILCA is bringing a flurry of modern features to the Gen IV reimaginings, including post-game Legendaries.

Similar to past Pokemon remasters, BDSP will give Trainers a chance to catch Mythical Pokemon from Gen I to IV through the new Ramanas Park mechanic. Here is a breakdown of every Legendary in the game, including some hidden ones.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Legendary Pokemon

The Legendary Moltres in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Nintendo
The Sinnoh remakes are full of classic Legendary Pokemon.

Right out the gate, there are around 36 Legendaries that players will be able to catch when Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl launches on November 19, 2021, according to datamines.

The bulk of these will be available in a post-game feature. However, there will also be a handful of Legendary ‘mon that are unlocked through gifts, events, and overworld interactions.

All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Pokemon Type Location
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Articuno profile image

Articuno

 Ice / Flying Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Zapdos profile image

Zapdos

 Electric / Flying Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Moltres profile image

Moltres

 Fire / Flying Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Rakiou profile image

Raikou

 Electric Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Entei profile image

Entei

 Fire Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Suicune profile image

Suicune

 Water Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Latios profile image

Latios

  Psychic / Dragon Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Latias profile image

Latias

  Psychic / Dragon Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Ho-Oh profile image

Ho-Oh

  Fire / Flying Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Lugia profile image

Lugia

  Psychic / Flying Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Kyogre profile image

Kyogre

 Water Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Groudon profile image

Groudon

 Ground Ramanas Park
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Rayquaza profile image

Rayquaza

  Dragon / Flying Ramanas Park
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Mewtwo profile image

Mewtwo

 Psychic Ramanas Park
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Regirock profile image

Regirock

 Rock Ramanas Park
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Regice profile image

Regice

  Ice Ramanas Park
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Registeel profile image

Registeel

  Steel Ramanas Park
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Mew profile image

Mew

  Psychic Gift / Floaroma Town
(Need Pokemon Let’s Go save file)
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Jirachi profile image

Jirachi

  Steel / Psychic Gift / Floaroma Town
(Need Pokemon Sword & Shield save file)
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Moltres profile image

Manaphy

 Water Mystery Gift
(Expires Feb 2022)
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Phione profile image

Phione

 Water Drop Manaphy off at Nursery with a Ditto to breed Phione
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Shaymin profile image

Shaymin (Land Forme)

  Grass Seabreak Path Event

(Route 224 / Flower Paradise)
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Shaymin Sky Forme profile image

Shaymin (Sky Forme)

 Grass / Flying Seabreak Path Event

(Route 224 / Flower Paradise)
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Darkrai profile image

Darkai

 Dark Event

Canalave City / Newmoon Island
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Mesprit profile image

Mesprit

 Psychic Story

Lake Verity
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Uxie profile image

Uxie

 Psychic Story

Lake Acuity

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Azelf profile image

Azelf

 Psychic Story

Lake Valor
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Dialga profile image

Dialga

 Steel / Dragon Story

Spear Pillar (Diamond Exclusive)
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Palkia profile image

Palkia

 Water / Dragon Story

Spear Pillar (Pearl Exclusive)

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Heatran profile image

Heatran

 Fire / Steel Story

Stark Mountain
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Giratina profile image

Giratina

 Ghost / Dark Story

Turnback Cave
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Regigigas profile image

Regigigas

 Normal ???
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Cresselia profile image

Cresselia

 Psychic ???
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebi profile image

Celebi

 Psychic / Grass ???
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Deoxys profile image

Deoxys

 Psychic ???
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Arceus profile image

Arceus

 Normal Event

???

How to get Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

After seeing all 151 Pokemon in the Sinnoh Dex, players will then unlock the National Dex. After acquiring the expanded Pokedex in the post-game, Trainers will now be able to visit Ramanas Park (formerly known as Pal Park in the 2006 titles).

The revamped location has several new caves which house mysterious pedestals. Players can obtain special “slates” to put on the pedestals, which will then whisk them away to face off against a Legendary Pokemon.

