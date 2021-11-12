Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl features many Legendaries from Gen I through IV. Here is every Legendary Pokemon that can be found in the Sinnoh remakes.
Although Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will largely be a faithful adaption of the 2006 DS titles, Studio ILCA is bringing a flurry of modern features to the Gen IV reimaginings, including post-game Legendaries.
Similar to past Pokemon remasters, BDSP will give Trainers a chance to catch Mythical Pokemon from Gen I to IV through the new Ramanas Park mechanic. Here is a breakdown of every Legendary in the game, including some hidden ones.
Contents
Advertisement
- All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
- How to get Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Legendary Pokemon
Right out the gate, there are around 36 Legendaries that players will be able to catch when Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl launches on November 19, 2021, according to datamines.
The bulk of these will be available in a post-game feature. However, there will also be a handful of Legendary ‘mon that are unlocked through gifts, events, and overworld interactions.
All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
|Pokemon
|Type
|Location
|
Articuno
|Ice / Flying
|Ramanas Park
|
Zapdos
|Electric / Flying
|Ramanas Park
|
Moltres
|Fire / Flying
|Ramanas Park
|
Raikou
|Electric
|Ramanas Park
|
Entei
|Fire
|Ramanas Park
|
Suicune
|Water
|Ramanas Park
|
Latios
|Psychic / Dragon
|Ramanas Park
|
Latias
|Psychic / Dragon
|Ramanas Park
|
Ho-Oh
|Fire / Flying
|Ramanas Park
|
Lugia
|Psychic / Flying
|Ramanas Park
|
Kyogre
|Water
|Ramanas Park
|
Groudon
|Ground
|Ramanas Park
|
Rayquaza
|Dragon / Flying
|Ramanas Park
|
Mewtwo
|Psychic
|Ramanas Park
|
Regirock
|Rock
|Ramanas Park
|
Regice
|Ice
|Ramanas Park
|
Registeel
|Steel
|Ramanas Park
|
Mew
|Psychic
|Gift / Floaroma Town
(Need Pokemon Let’s Go save file)
|
Jirachi
|Steel / Psychic
|Gift / Floaroma Town
(Need Pokemon Sword & Shield save file)
|
Manaphy
|Water
|Mystery Gift
(Expires Feb 2022)
|
Phione
|Water
|Drop Manaphy off at Nursery with a Ditto to breed Phione
|
Shaymin (Land Forme)
|Grass
|Seabreak Path Event
(Route 224 / Flower Paradise)
|
Shaymin (Sky Forme)
|Grass / Flying
|Seabreak Path Event
(Route 224 / Flower Paradise)
|
Darkai
|Dark
|Event
Canalave City / Newmoon Island
|
Mesprit
|Psychic
|Story
Lake Verity
|
Uxie
|Psychic
|Story
Lake Acuity
|
Azelf
|Psychic
|Story
Lake Valor
|
Dialga
|Steel / Dragon
|Story
Spear Pillar (Diamond Exclusive)
|
Palkia
|Water / Dragon
|Story
Spear Pillar (Pearl Exclusive)
|
Heatran
|Fire / Steel
|Story
Stark Mountain
|
Giratina
|Ghost / Dark
|Story
Turnback Cave
|
Regigigas
|Normal
|???
|
Cresselia
|Psychic
|???
|
Celebi
|Psychic / Grass
|???
|
Deoxys
|Psychic
|???
|
Arceus
|Normal
|Event
???
How to get Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
After seeing all 151 Pokemon in the Sinnoh Dex, players will then unlock the National Dex. After acquiring the expanded Pokedex in the post-game, Trainers will now be able to visit Ramanas Park (formerly known as Pal Park in the 2006 titles).
The revamped location has several new caves which house mysterious pedestals. Players can obtain special “slates” to put on the pedestals, which will then whisk them away to face off against a Legendary Pokemon.
Advertisement
For more Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides and walkthroughs, check out the following:
All Rare Candy locations | Where to find Munchlax | Hardest Pokemon to catch in the Sinnoh region | Where to find Cresselia | How to find Heatran | How to get the National Pokedex | Best starter to pick | How to get the Poketch | Version differences