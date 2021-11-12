Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl features many Legendaries from Gen I through IV. Here is every Legendary Pokemon that can be found in the Sinnoh remakes.

Although Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will largely be a faithful adaption of the 2006 DS titles, Studio ILCA is bringing a flurry of modern features to the Gen IV reimaginings, including post-game Legendaries.

Similar to past Pokemon remasters, BDSP will give Trainers a chance to catch Mythical Pokemon from Gen I to IV through the new Ramanas Park mechanic. Here is a breakdown of every Legendary in the game, including some hidden ones.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Legendary Pokemon

Right out the gate, there are around 36 Legendaries that players will be able to catch when Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl launches on November 19, 2021, according to datamines.

The bulk of these will be available in a post-game feature. However, there will also be a handful of Legendary ‘mon that are unlocked through gifts, events, and overworld interactions.

All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Pokemon Type Location Articuno Ice / Flying Ramanas Park Zapdos Electric / Flying Ramanas Park Moltres Fire / Flying Ramanas Park Raikou Electric Ramanas Park Entei Fire Ramanas Park Suicune Water Ramanas Park Latios Psychic / Dragon Ramanas Park Latias Psychic / Dragon Ramanas Park Ho-Oh Fire / Flying Ramanas Park Lugia Psychic / Flying Ramanas Park Kyogre Water Ramanas Park Groudon Ground Ramanas Park Rayquaza Dragon / Flying Ramanas Park Mewtwo Psychic Ramanas Park Regirock Rock Ramanas Park Regice Ice Ramanas Park Registeel Steel Ramanas Park Mew Psychic Gift / Floaroma Town

(Need Pokemon Let’s Go save file) Jirachi Steel / Psychic Gift / Floaroma Town

(Need Pokemon Sword & Shield save file) Manaphy Water Mystery Gift

(Expires Feb 2022) Phione Water Drop Manaphy off at Nursery with a Ditto to breed Phione Shaymin (Land Forme) Grass Seabreak Path Event (Route 224 / Flower Paradise) Shaymin (Sky Forme) Grass / Flying Seabreak Path Event (Route 224 / Flower Paradise) Darkai Dark Event Canalave City / Newmoon Island Mesprit Psychic Story Lake Verity Uxie Psychic Story Lake Acuity Azelf Psychic Story Lake Valor Dialga Steel / Dragon Story Spear Pillar (Diamond Exclusive) Palkia Water / Dragon Story Spear Pillar (Pearl Exclusive) Heatran Fire / Steel Story Stark Mountain Giratina Ghost / Dark Story Turnback Cave Regigigas Normal ??? Cresselia Psychic ??? Celebi Psychic / Grass ??? Deoxys Psychic ??? Arceus Normal Event ???

How to get Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

After seeing all 151 Pokemon in the Sinnoh Dex, players will then unlock the National Dex. After acquiring the expanded Pokedex in the post-game, Trainers will now be able to visit Ramanas Park (formerly known as Pal Park in the 2006 titles).

The revamped location has several new caves which house mysterious pedestals. Players can obtain special “slates” to put on the pedestals, which will then whisk them away to face off against a Legendary Pokemon.

