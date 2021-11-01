How to change outfits in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl – all clothing Styles

The Sinnoh remakes offer different outfits called Styles, allowing you to customize your character’s appearance. Here’s how to change your clothes in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Gen VI’s X & Y on the Nintendo 3DS paved the way for Trainer customization, offering clothing, hairstyles, and different eye colors for the very first time. Sun & Moon followed suit in the next Generation, and then Sword & Shield in November 2019.

Because Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are remakes, it was unclear whether they would have the mechanic or not. They do but in the form of pre-set Styles. Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement

Contents:

How to change clothes in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

To switch outfits in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you first need to make your way to Veilstone City. You access it after defeating the second Gym Leader, Gardenia, in Eterna City.

Once you’re there, go to the Metronome Style Shop. Here, you can purchase different Styles to change your Trainer’s appearance.

You can also switch into DLC clothing such as the Platinum Style here, as well as all previously-bought outfits.

All clothing Styles in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

These are all the Styles known so far in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. There are no doubt more of them available in the game, so we will update this once we know.

Advertisement

Style appearance Style name Everyday Style Pikachu Jacket Style Eevee Jacket Style Gengar Jacket Style Cyber Style Winter Style Leather Jacket Style Platinum Style (limited time DLC)

And there you have it! Now you know everything about clothing and Styles in the Sinnoh region.

For other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides and walkthroughs, check out these:

All Rare Candy locations | Where to find Munchlax | Hardest Pokemon to catch in the Sinnoh region | Where to find Cresselia | How to find Heatran | How to get the National Pokedex | Best starter to pick