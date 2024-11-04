How to get secret Mew card in Pokemon TCG Pocket & is it worth unlocking?

Pokemon TCG Pocket has a secret Mew card that Trainers can unlock, but getting hold of this ultra-rare card is far from easy.

Just like in the mainline Pokemon games and TCG, Pokemon TCG Pocket is home to some incredibly rare cards. While many players are currently busy collecting the game’s full art and promo cards, there’s one secret card that tops them all – Mew.

This Mythical Creature card comes with a unique animation and should be at the top of any Pokemon card collector’s set. So, here’s exactly what you need to do to get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

How to get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you’ll need to collect all the original 150 Kanto Pokemon. This means you’ll need to open packs across all three Genetic Apex booster packs, which include the following:

Charizard

Mewtwo

Pikachu

It’s important to note, that you don’t need to pull any of the game’s full art, alt art, and rare promo cards. Only basic Pokemon cards are needed to unlock Mew, which makes unlocking it much easier. After all, there are currently 226 cards in the Genetic Apex set 60 secret rares.

How to get Mew for free

While you can slowly acquire Mew via the game’s free daily pull and Wonder Pick, we recommend signing up for the Premium Pass.

The first two weeks are free and the Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass enables you to get one extra pack per 24 hours. If that wasn’t enough, the monthly premium missions give you access to 11 Pack Hourglasses and 12 Wonder Hourglasses.

The Pokemon Company Completing missions in Pokemon Pocket can get you some free pack rolls.

These can be used to reduce the time needed to open a pack, essentially giving you more opportunities to collect all the 150 Kanto Pokemon. Players looking to get Mew for free in Pokemon Pokect can do so, but it will just take longer.

Be sure to head over to the battle section and complete all the solo challenges, as the first-time completion rewards will give you access to free Pack Hourglass items. Even with access to the Premium Pass and free Pack Hourglass rewards from missions, you’ll still need to be prepared to open a lot of packs.

Use your Pack Points

The Pokemon Company The Mew card comes with a cute animation.

If you’re just missing a few cards from the original 150 Pokemon, then be sure to use your Pack Points to snipe any missing ‘Mons. As the name suggests, Pack Points are received every time you open a Genetic Apex booster pack.

If you have Pack Points you wish to spend, then simply select the Genetic Apex pack banner and hit the pack icon in the bottom right. From here, you’ll be able to use your points to obtain any Kanto Pokemon you’re missing.

Once you’ve secured all 150 Kanto Pokemon, simply do the following to add Mew to your account:

Head over to the Missions section. Select the Themed Collections tab. Hit the “Complete” button under the Complete Kanto Pokedex! mission.

After doing this, a brief animation will play and you’ll have access to the secret Mew card.

Is Mew worth it?

Mew is only worth unlocking if you’re an avid collector. The card currently has no place in the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta, which is largely down to its low attack.

However, given its status as a secret card, it’s nice to add to your virtual binder.

Now that you know how to get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket, be sure to check out whether this viral ‘pack trick’ actually works.