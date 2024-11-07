Pokemon TCG Pocket: All Secret Missions & how to complete them

Pokemon TCG Pocket has seven Secret Missions in total that you may not know about. Here’s a list of all of them, including how to complete them and their rewards.

When you’re not busy opening booster packs or assembling your deck, Pokemon TCG Pocket missions can keep you busy with different tasks. There are a ton of them, ranging from the tutorial ones to the Premium Pass missions, that give you a plethora of rewards.

Though when it comes to missons, it turns out that there’s more than meets the eye. Players have already discovered that you can actually get a Mew card by completing a secret mission.

In case you didn’t know, apparently, there are multiple Secret Missions available in the game. Below, we’ve compiled all of them for you.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Secret Missions explained

Secret missions are essentially tasks that are hidden in the game. You can only see them when you’ve completed them, making them pretty tricky to track. They’re still worth completing, though, as there are various rewards that can help you open more cards.

All Secret Missions and their rewards

To complete Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you’re required to open more packs, adding more Pokemon cards to your collection. This includes the full art versions as well.

For example, for the Mew card, you’ll need to complete all 150 Kanto Pokemon, which will reveal the “Complete the Kanto Pokedex” secret mission.

Here’s a list of all the secret missions in the game so far, along with their requirements and rewards.

Secret Mission How to complete Rewards Complete the Kanto Pokedex! Complete the Kanto Pokedex by collecting all 151 Kanto region Pokemon cards. Mew The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region 2 Collect full art cards of Brock, Misty, Lt. Surge, Erika, Koga, Sabrina, Blaine, and Giovanni x48 Wonder Hourglass + x12 Pack Hourglass + x12 Shop Tickets Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard) Collect full art cards of Gloom, Pinsir, Charmander, Rapidash, Lapras, Alakazam, Slowpoke, and Meowth x36 Wonder Hourglass + x12 Pack Hourglass + x10 Shop Tickets Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Mewtwo) Collect full art cards of Bulbasaur, Cubone, Golbat, Weezing, Dragonite, Pidgeot, Ditto, and Porygon x36 Wonder Hourglass + x12 Pack Hourglass + x10 Shop Tickets Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu) Collect full art cards of Squirtle, Gyarados, Electrode, Diglett, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Eevee, and Snorlax x36 Wonder Hourglass + x12 Pack Hourglass + x10 Shop Tickets The Immersive 4 Collect full art cards of Charizard Ex, Pikachu Ex, Mewtwo Ex, and Mew. x48 Wonder Hourglass + x12Pack Hourglass + x20 Shop Tickets The Legendary Flight Continues Collect full art cards of Articuno Ex, Zapdos Ex, and Moltres Ex x48 Wonder Hourglass + x12 Pack Hourglass + x20 Shop Tickets

As of now, these are the Secret Missions available in the game. It’s possible that more may be available in the future once more cards get added to the game. In the meantime, you can always rely on this trick to get more cards so you can complete the collection faster.