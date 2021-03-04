 Pokemon Diamond and Pearl exclusives: What's the differences between the two? - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl exclusives: What’s the differences between the two?

Published: 4/Mar/2021 23:44

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Dialga and Palkia in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

With Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl set to debut on the Nintendo Switch in late 2021, players may be wondering which version to choose. Here is everything you need to know about the Pokemon exclusive to each game.

After 15 years, the Pokemon franchise is finally revisiting Gen IV with the wildly anticipated Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes for Switch in late 2021. For many, this will be their first time exploring the Sinnoh region.

While we don’t know if there will be any changes to the Pokedex, Game Freak has promised the HD reimaginings will be a faithful port. We will cover all the major differences between each version to help you decide which one to pick.

Screenshot of Dawn with Piplup in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl each have their own exclusive Pokemon.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl exclusive Pokemon

Although every generation has always featured version exclusives, Diamond & Pearl has perhaps the most drastic differences between each title. From Tyranitar to Salamence, players will need to choose wisely to get the Pokemon they want the most in their game.

For many, the choice may even come down simply to which Legendary you prefer: Palkia or Dialga. However, there are other monsters to consider, such as fan-favorites Scyther and Scizor vs Slowpoke and Slowking.

Below we will cover all the exclusives that can be found in each title. Note: We did not include Pokemon Platinum as developer ILCA has yet to confirm whether content from the third title will be in the 2021 Sinnoh remakes. This list is based on the 2006 RPGs, and we will update this hub if BDSP has a different Pokedex. 

Exclusive to Pokemon Diamond

Seel Water Screenshot of Seel in Pokemon Diamond.
Dewgong Water / Ice Screenshot of Dewgong from Pokemon Diamond.
Scyther Bug / Flying Screenshot of Scyther in Pokemon Diamond.
Scizor Bug / Steel Screenshot of Scizor in Pokemon Diamond.
Kecleon Normal Screenshot of Kceleon in Pokemon Diamond.
Larvitar Rock / Ground Screenshot of Larvitar in Pokemon Diamond.
Pupitar Rock / Ground Screenshot of Pupitar in Pokemon Diamond.
Tyranitar Rock / Ground Screenshot of Larvitar in Pokemon Diamond.
Poochyena Dark Screenshot of Poochyena in Pokemon Diamond.
Mightyena Dark Screenshot of Mightyena in Pokemon Diamond.
Aron Steel / Rock Screenshot of Aron in Pokemon Diamond.
Lairon Steel / Rock Screenshot of Lairon in Pokemon Diamond.
Aggron Steel / Rock Screenshot of Aggron in Pokemon Diamond.
Murkrow Dark / Flying Screenshot of Murkrow in Pokemon Diamond.
Honchkrow Dark / Flying Screenshot of Honchkrow in Pokemon Diamond.
Cranidos Rock Screenshot of Cranidos in Pokemon Diamond.
Rampardos Rock Screenshot of Rampardos in Pokemon Diamond.
Stunky Poison / Dark Screenshot of Stunky in Pokemon Diamond.
Skuntank Poison / Dark Screenshot of Skuntank in Pokemon Diamond.
Dialga Steel / Dragon Screenshot of Dialga in Pokemon Diamond.

Exclusive to Pokemon Pearl

Slowpoke Water / Psychic Screenshot of Slowpoke in Pokemon Pearl.
Slowbro Water / Psychic Screenshot of Slowbro in Pokemon Pearl.
Slowking Water / Psychic  Screenshot of Slowking in Pokemon Pearl.
Pinsir Bug  Screenshot of Pinsir in Pokemon Pearl.
Misdreavus Ghost Screenshot of misdreavus in Pokemon Pearl.
Houndour Dark / Fire Screenshot of Houndor in Pokemon Pearl.
Houndoom Dark / Fire Screenshot of Houndoom in Pokemon Pearl.
Stantler Normal Screenshot of Stantler in Pokemon Pearl.
Spheal Ice / Water Screenshot of Spheal in Pokemon Pearl.
Sealeo Ice / Water Screenshot of Sealeo in Pokemon Pearl.
Walrein Ice / Water Screenshot of Walrein in Pokemon Pearl.
Bagon Dragon Screenshot of Bagon in Pokemon Pearl.
Shelgon Dragon Screenshot of Shelgon in Pokemon Pearl.
Salamence Dragon / Flying Screenshot of Salamence in Pokemon Pearl.
Shieldon Rock / Steel Screenshot of Shieldon in Pokemon Pearl.
Bastiodon Rock / Steel Screenshot of Bastidon in Pokemon Pearl.
Mismagius Ghost  Screenshot of mismagius in Pokemon Pearl.
Glameow Poison / Dark Screenshot of Glameow in Pokemon Pearl.
Purugly Normal Screenshot of Purugly in Pokemon Pearl.
Palkia Water /  Dragon Screenshot of Palkia in Pokemon Pearl.

The Gen IV titles are fairly balanced in terms of the exclusives offered in each one. Diamond, for instance, has Scizor with 500 base stats, whereas Pearl has Pinsir with the same point total. Similarly, Salamence and Tyranitar also match up equally when it comes to power.

Players should focus on the types they are looking to use to build up their team, as well as the version which has their favorite Pokemon. The choice is definitely a tough one, but the list above will prepare you for when Bright Diamond & Shining Pearl are released in late 2021.

