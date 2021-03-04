Pokemon Diamond and Pearl exclusives: What's the differences between the two? - Dexerto

With Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl set to debut on the Nintendo Switch in late 2021, players may be wondering which version to choose. Here is everything you need to know about the Pokemon exclusive to each game.

After 15 years, the Pokemon franchise is finally revisiting Gen IV with the wildly anticipated Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes for Switch in late 2021. For many, this will be their first time exploring the Sinnoh region.

While we don’t know if there will be any changes to the Pokedex, Game Freak has promised the HD reimaginings will be a faithful port. We will cover all the major differences between each version to help you decide which one to pick.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl exclusive Pokemon

Although every generation has always featured version exclusives, Diamond & Pearl has perhaps the most drastic differences between each title. From Tyranitar to Salamence, players will need to choose wisely to get the Pokemon they want the most in their game.

For many, the choice may even come down simply to which Legendary you prefer: Palkia or Dialga. However, there are other monsters to consider, such as fan-favorites Scyther and Scizor vs Slowpoke and Slowking.

Below we will cover all the exclusives that can be found in each title. Note: We did not include Pokemon Platinum as developer ILCA has yet to confirm whether content from the third title will be in the 2021 Sinnoh remakes. This list is based on the 2006 RPGs, and we will update this hub if BDSP has a different Pokedex.

Exclusive to Pokemon Diamond

Seel Water Dewgong Water / Ice Scyther Bug / Flying Scizor Bug / Steel Kecleon Normal Larvitar Rock / Ground Pupitar Rock / Ground Tyranitar Rock / Ground Poochyena Dark Mightyena Dark Aron Steel / Rock Lairon Steel / Rock Aggron Steel / Rock Murkrow Dark / Flying Honchkrow Dark / Flying Cranidos Rock Rampardos Rock Stunky Poison / Dark Skuntank Poison / Dark Dialga Steel / Dragon

Exclusive to Pokemon Pearl

Slowpoke Water / Psychic Slowbro Water / Psychic Slowking Water / Psychic Pinsir Bug Misdreavus Ghost Houndour Dark / Fire Houndoom Dark / Fire Stantler Normal Spheal Ice / Water Sealeo Ice / Water Walrein Ice / Water Bagon Dragon Shelgon Dragon Salamence Dragon / Flying Shieldon Rock / Steel Bastiodon Rock / Steel Mismagius Ghost Glameow Poison / Dark Purugly Normal Palkia Water / Dragon

The Gen IV titles are fairly balanced in terms of the exclusives offered in each one. Diamond, for instance, has Scizor with 500 base stats, whereas Pearl has Pinsir with the same point total. Similarly, Salamence and Tyranitar also match up equally when it comes to power.

Players should focus on the types they are looking to use to build up their team, as well as the version which has their favorite Pokemon. The choice is definitely a tough one, but the list above will prepare you for when Bright Diamond & Shining Pearl are released in late 2021.