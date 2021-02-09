Logo
How to get Shiny Ditto in Pokemon Go during Kanto Tour

Published: 9/Feb/2021 18:59

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Shiny Ditto from Pokemon anime next to Pokemon Go logo.
The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Pokemon Go

Niantic has finally confirmed that Shiny Ditto is being added to Pokemon Go. The Gen I ‘mon is set to make its debut with the upcoming Kanto Tour event. Here’s how to get one.

Despite making its debut in Pokemon Go back in November 2016, the ever-elusive Ditto has yet to have its Shiny version added to the game. Now, after years of waiting, fans are about to get their wish.

On February 9, Niantic confirmed the shape-shifting ‘mon getting its rare variant, and revealed how players can finally get their hands on it.

Screenshot of Shiny Ditto in Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu.
The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go is getting Shiny Ditto in an upcoming update.

How to get Shiny Ditto in Pokemon Go

Ditto is one of the trickiest monsters to catch in Go as the adorable pink blob can disguise itself as other ‘mon. Up until this year, the popular character has been lacking its highly sought-after Shiny variant.

On February 9, The Pokemon Company revealed that it is finally coming to the game with the Kanto Tour event which starts on February 20. During the celebration, players will need to help Professor Willow with some Special Research.

“Work alongside Professor Willow in Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto’s Special Research story, where you’ll learn more about the Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region, practice your Trainer skills, and come across some clues related to a mysterious Pokémon. At the end of the Special Research, you’ll encounter a Shiny Ditto!” the blog post reads.

At the time of writing, the exact steps needed in order to encounter the special ‘mon are unknown, though we’ll update this article as soon as the information comes out. It will likely be the usual stuff, such as catch 15 Pokemon, make a certain amount of transfers, etc.

Ditto being added as a Shiny isn’t too surprising, as Niantic’s Kanto Tour blog post back in December stated that 150 Gen I ‘mon would get the rare form: “We’re also excited to announce that during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event, the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be available as Shiny Pokémon, some of them for the first time ever.”

Still, it’s nice for players to finally get official confirmation. If nothing else, it is a great way to get the community hyped up for the 25th anniversary celebration. The chance of getting the shape-shifting character in its alternate variant will be worth the price of admission for many Trainers.

Call of Duty

Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug completely ruins Search & Destroy matches

Published: 9/Feb/2021 17:45

by Jacob Hale
nuketown search and destroy black ops cold war
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

A strange bug in Black Ops Cold War Search & Destroy is ruining players’ matches, not granting the victorious team the win they’ve worked for.

BOCW has not been without its bugs since release, with players frequently making complaints from minor issues to PS5 consoles literally being bricked by the game.

It’s safe to say that players have felt disenfranchised by the game at times, and many find it increasingly frustrating as more bugs pop up.

This one, though, seems slightly more rare, affecting Search and Destroy matches exclusively, and it doesn’t make much sense why.

Black Ops Cold War search and destroy on Express remastered map
Activision
Search and Destroy is one of the most popular modes in CoD history, but if this bug becomes more common that could change.

Reddit user Z5_Nog posted about his sour experience playing the one-life game mode, saying that this “ruined their night.”

As they explain, their team won 6 rounds — which constitutes a win in S&D — but the game simply kept going.

The match continued, Nog says, until the opposing team also reached 6 round wins, at which point it declared a draw, ignoring the fact that Nog’s team reached the point limit first.

Is this a hack or a glitch? We won 6 and then just continued to play until they got 6 and drawed. Kinda ruined the night for me and a friend from r/blackopscoldwar

At the time of writing, it’s not clear why this happened to Nog and his team, though one comment in response did say something similar happened to them before, albeit to their benefit.

It’s possible that the lobby simply bugged out and this was a very rare occurrence, though how exactly that happens is hard to decipher. Perhaps some very specific criteria are hit in the match which triggers a weird response, though that is purely speculation.

Needless to say, Treyarch will no doubt be looking at this and wondering what could have gone wrong and how they can fix it. That is, once they’ve finished dealing with the negative reaction to League Play.