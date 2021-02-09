How to get Shiny Ditto in Pokemon Go during Kanto Tour

Niantic has finally confirmed that Shiny Ditto is being added to Pokemon Go. The Gen I ‘mon is set to make its debut with the upcoming Kanto Tour event. Here’s how to get one.

Despite making its debut in Pokemon Go back in November 2016, the ever-elusive Ditto has yet to have its Shiny version added to the game. Now, after years of waiting, fans are about to get their wish.

On February 9, Niantic confirmed the shape-shifting ‘mon getting its rare variant, and revealed how players can finally get their hands on it.

How to get Shiny Ditto in Pokemon Go

Ditto is one of the trickiest monsters to catch in Go as the adorable pink blob can disguise itself as other ‘mon. Up until this year, the popular character has been lacking its highly sought-after Shiny variant.

On February 9, The Pokemon Company revealed that it is finally coming to the game with the Kanto Tour event which starts on February 20. During the celebration, players will need to help Professor Willow with some Special Research.

“Work alongside Professor Willow in Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto’s Special Research story, where you’ll learn more about the Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region, practice your Trainer skills, and come across some clues related to a mysterious Pokémon. At the end of the Special Research, you’ll encounter a Shiny Ditto!” the blog post reads.

⭐ Themed Collection Challenges

🗓️ Full event schedule

✨ Shiny Ditto

🔬 Masterwork Research

And more! Time to do some reading, Trainers! Learn more about what to expect during our upcoming Kanto-themed #PokemonGOTour event. https://t.co/6WYj7ZY6u3 pic.twitter.com/Lreh5iHtlj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 9, 2021

At the time of writing, the exact steps needed in order to encounter the special ‘mon are unknown, though we’ll update this article as soon as the information comes out. It will likely be the usual stuff, such as catch 15 Pokemon, make a certain amount of transfers, etc.

Ditto being added as a Shiny isn’t too surprising, as Niantic’s Kanto Tour blog post back in December stated that 150 Gen I ‘mon would get the rare form: “We’re also excited to announce that during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event, the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be available as Shiny Pokémon, some of them for the first time ever.”

Still, it’s nice for players to finally get official confirmation. If nothing else, it is a great way to get the community hyped up for the 25th anniversary celebration. The chance of getting the shape-shifting character in its alternate variant will be worth the price of admission for many Trainers.