There are hundreds of adorable Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Go, including the powerful Nihilego. But can you catch a shiny Nihilego in Pokemon Go? Let’s take a look and find out.

While perhaps not providing any real upgrade, shiny versions of Pokemon are highly sought after in Pokemon Go, with many players looking to show off their rare catch and use it to fill their Pokedex. However, not all Pokemon come with a Shiny variant in Pokemon Go, leaving many wondering when they’ll see their favorite creatures’ alternative design.

This is entirely the case for the mystical and pretty powerful Nihilego who is one of the primary focuses for the game’s June update. So, can you get Shiny Nihilego in Pokemon Go? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is there a Shiny Nihilego in Pokemon Go?

Yes, many will be thrilled to find out that there are Shiny Nihilegos coming to Pokemon Go very soon, with the adorable Pokemon officially added during the June content update and announced through Pokemon Go’s Twitter.

Players will be able to get hold of a Shiny Nihilego by participating in Five-Star Raids from June 15, 2023, to June 19, 2023. It’s not clear currently whether this Pokemon’s shiny variant will be available after the event, but it’s likely to have a small chance of being caught.

That's everything you need to know about the Shiny Nihilego in Pokemon Go.

