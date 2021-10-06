The most important aspect of being a Trainer is leveling up your ‘mon and making sure they can win in any battle that comes their way. With that in mind, there’s one item you’re going to need if you want to be the very best. Here’s how to find the Exp. Share in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl.

Leveling up each Pokemon individually is a total pain – we all know the feeling. Thankfully, our jobs as Trainers are made slightly easier with the Exp. Share item, which literally does what it says on the tin by sharing Experience Points to the ‘mon holding it.

Advertisement

It is an invaluable piece of equipment that needs to be in everyone’s kit. To learn how to find one with an exact location in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl, keep on reading.

Contents:

How to get Exp. Share in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Method #1: Cycling Road

Luckily, you can get your hands on the Exp. Share quite early on in your Sinnoh adventure. There are two prerequisites before you can, though:

Beat the second Gym Leader, Gardenia, in Eterna City

Record at least 35 entries in your Sinnoh Pokedex

Once you’ve done those, head to the Cycling Road. There is a building at the entrance, and inside, you’ll see Professor Rowan’s assistant, who will check your Pokedex and then gift you with the Held Item.

Method #2: Lottery

The second, more difficult way of obtaining one is through the lottery system. Go to the TV Station in Jubilife City and then to the Lottery Corner. Like the Master Ball, an extra Exp. Share can be won if a number matches up to any of your Pokemon IDs.

Advertisement

This is pure luck, though, and some Trainers may never get it. Still, it’s worth trying every day because you never know – you may just end up with two and be able to level up multiple ‘mon at once like a pro.

It is unclear how the Exp. Share will work in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl; whether it’ll remain the same or there will be just one that heals the whole party. We will be updating this guide with new screenshots and any potential new information once they release, so keep it locked to Dexerto for that.

For other Diamond & Pearl guides, which will also be updated upon the launch of BD&SP, check out these: All Rare Candy locations | Where to find Munchlax | Hardest Pokemon to catch in the Sinnoh region | Where to find Cresselia | How to find Heatran | How to get the National Pokedex