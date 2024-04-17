How to get Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Mega Blaziken is a highly desired competitive beast in Pokemon Go, but how do you acquire the mighty fighting chicken, and can it be Shiny?

Mega Blaziken is a Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon that is notorious in Pokemon Go battles for its incredibly high speed and DPS rate. This mirrors the mainline games, where Mega Blaziken existed in the same tier as Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.

The sheer power of Mega Blaziken makes it a popular choice for Pokemon Go players, but you need to take certain steps to add one to your team.

The Pokemon Company

How to get Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go

To acquire Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go, you need to evolve an existing Blaziken using Mega Energy. The best way to do this is to defeat Mega Blaziken in Mega Raids, so make sure to check out our Mega Raid guide to see when it’s in circulation.

Defeating Mega Blaziken in Mega Raids will earn you some of the Mega Energy you need to transform your Blaziken in battle. Other ways to acquire Mega Energy include specific Research Tasks, or setting a Blaziken that has Mega Evolved as a Buddy and taking it on walks, as it has a chance of picking up some Mega Energy.

How to evolve Blaziken into Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go

To Mega Evolve Blaziken, you must use 200 Mega Energy for the first transformation and 40 Mega Energy for each subsequent one.

Once Blaziken has Mega Evolved, it can also do so again for free after a cooldown timer has been completed.

Can Mega Blaziken be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Mega Blaziken is available in Pokemon Go. To see one, you need to Mega Evolve a Shiny Blaziken.

Unfortunately, Shiny Mega Blaziken is a letdown, as the only difference is that the red part of its body is now orange, which is a barely noticeable difference. There are better Mega Evolutions to Shiny hunt in Pokemon Go.

That's everything you need to know about how to get Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go.

