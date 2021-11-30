Best Elite Charged TM in Pokemon Go: Top moves worth upgrading

Elite Charged TMs in Pokemon Go allow you to choose which Charged Move you want your top fighters to learn, making them incredibly desirable. It also means you’ll want to make sure you choose the best moves for the right Pokemon.

With a brand new season of the Go Battle League beginning, Trainers will slowly be working their way through the tiers and unlocking the rewards that are on offer: Including a coveted Elite Charged TM once they hit Level 19.

Considering these Elite Charged TMs are so rare, it can be difficult to know which Pokemon to use them on. This guide will explore the best moves you can learn with Elite Charged TMs and the ‘mon you should be giving them to.

Advertisement

Contents

Best Elite Charged TMs in Pokemon Go

Mewtwo – Psystrike

– Psystrike Moltres – Sky Attack

– Sky Attack Groudon – Fire Punch

– Fire Punch Venusaur – Frenzy Plant

– Frenzy Plant Swampert – Hydro Cannon

– Hydro Cannon Charizard – Blast Burn

– Blast Burn Metagross – Meteor Mash

– Meteor Mash Gengar – Shadow Punch

– Shadow Punch Rhyperior – Rock Wrecker

– Rock Wrecker Blaziken – Stone Edge

Mewtwo is the clear standout here, so if you don’t have one that knows Psystrike, that should be your priority. When paired with Psychic as a Fast Move, it can be a threat across PvE and the Go Battle League.

It’s also worth considering the rarity of these moves. Some are Community Day-exclusives, which means they could very well appear again, while others like Groudon’s Fire Punch only appeared in special events.

As a side note, many of these Elite Charged Moves function best when paired with another Charged Move, so it’s always worth looking into purchasing a secondary attack if you have enough Candy and Stardust.

Advertisement

What are Elite Charged TMs in Pokemon Go?

While regular Charged TMs will switch up your chosen Pokemon’s Charged Move at random, Elite Charged TMs give you the option to select the specific attack you want, which can save you a lot of time and resources.

Read More: Best Elite Fast TMs in Pokemon Go

The second major benefit of Elite Charged TMs is that you can teach attacks that are no longer available, like Legacy Moves and Community Day-exclusive Moves, which are often the best attacks a ‘mon can learn.

A lot of high-tier Pokemon require a specific Charged Move to reach their full potential in the Go Battle League, and these are often locked away in special events or Community Days, so Elite Charged TMs are essential.

Advertisement

How to get Elite Charged TMs in Pokemon Go

The main way to get an Elite Charged TM is to reach Level 19 in the Go Battle League, where they’re offered as a guaranteed reward. You can sometimes find them in Community Day event boxes, too.

You’ve probably realized this by now, but Elite Charged TMs aren’t exactly common in Pokemon Go. In fact, they’re one of the rarest items, so make sure you use them wisely when you do get them.

Now you know everything about Elite Charged TMs, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best attackers and defenders | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses | How to beat Giovanni | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to get free Remote Raid Passes