Fire-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances explained

Cassidy Stephenson
pokemon arcanineTHE POKEMON COMPANY

Fire-type Pokemon can become a fiery addition to anyone’s party. Here’s everything you need to know about their weaknesses, strengths, counters, and more.

Fire-type Pokemon are one of the choices to pick from as a starter at the very beginning of every mainline game. Their flames are super powerful against several types and can inflict the Burn status onto opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fire-type Pokemon, including their weaknesses, strengths, and counters.

Contents

What is a Fire-type Pokemon?

pokemon cinderaceTHE POKEMON COMPANY

Fire types are one of three basic elemental types in addition to Grass and Water. At the beginning of Pokemon games, you can choose either a Fire, Grass or Water-type starter to kick off your adventure.

Some Fire-type moves can even inflict Burn, a status that reduces a Pokemon’s HP by 12.5% each turn and cuts its Attack stat in half.

Fire-type Pokemon weaknesses

All Fire-type Pokemon are weak to the following types:

It’s worth bringing Water-type Pokemon to face any Fire-types, considering Water resists Fire. The same is true for Rock-type Pokemon going against Fire-types.

Remember, a Fire-type can have a second typing; for example, Coalossal is Rock/Fire dual-type. This means the Pokemon takes quadruple the damage from Water-type and Ground-type moves.

Also, Centiskorch is a Fire/Bug-type that doesn’t take any increased damage from Ground-type attacks.

Fire-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

We recommend avoiding bringing any Grass, Ice, Steel, or Bug-type ‘mon into a Fire battle, as Fire-type moves are super effective against them. Fire-type creatures also resist Fire, Grass, and Bug-type attacks.

Best counters for Fire-type Pokemon

To face Fire-type Pokemon, you should consider the following counters:

  • Swampert (Water/Ground)
  • Kyogre (Water)
  • Groudon (Ground)
  • Dondozo (Water)
  • Omastar (Water/Rock)
  • Kabutops (Water/Rock)
  • Drednaw (Water/Rock)

Several Water/Rock-type Pokemon are on this list since they take 1/4 of the damage from Fire-type moves.

Best Tera Types for Fire-type Pokemon

Following the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers can choose Tera Types for their party members.

  • Water: This is a defensive Tera Type to resist Water, Rock, and Ground-type moves.
  • Fire: This will cause an extra boost of power on top of the STAB. It will also make any dual-types a pure Fire-type.

All Fire-type moves

There are 49 Fire-type moves in Pokemon, and all have been listed below:

Generation One

  • Ember
  • Fire Blast
  • Fire Punch
  • Fire Spin
  • Flamethrower

Generation Two

  • Flame Wheel
  • Sacred Fire
  • Sunny Day

Generation Three

  • Blast Burn
  • Blaze Kick
  • Eruption
  • Heat Wave
  • Overheat
  • Will-O-Wisp

Generation Four

  • Fire Fang
  • Flare Blitz
  • Lava Plume
  • Magma Storm

Generation Five

  • Blue Flare
  • Fiery Dance
  • Fire Pledge
  • Flame Burst
  • Flame Charge
  • Fusion Flare
  • Heat Crash
  • Incinerate
  • Inferno
  • Searing Shot
  • V-create

Generation Six

  • Mystical Fire

Generation Seven

  • Burn Up
  • Fire Lash
  • Inferno Overdrive
  • Mind Blown
  • Shell Trap
  • Sizzly Slide

Generation Eight

  • Burning Jealousy
  • G-Max Centiferno
  • G-Max Fireball
  • G-Max Wildfire
  • Max Flare
  • Pyro Ball
  • Raging Fury

Generation Nine

  • Armor Cannon
  • Bitter Blade
  • Blazing Torque
  • Burning Bulwark
  • Temper Flare
  • Torch Song

That’s everything you need to know about Fire-type Pokemon. For more Pokemon content, check our guides below:

Fairy-type weaknesses | Ice-type weaknesses | Electric-type weaknesses | Ground-type weaknesses | Flying-type weaknesses

About The Author

Cassidy Stephenson

Cassidy graduated from Concordia University Chicago in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication. She's an expert in all things Pokemon, and her favorite games include Pokémon Crystal, Genshin Impact, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can contact her at cassidy.stephenson@dexerto.com.

