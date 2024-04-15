Fire-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances explained

Fire-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances explainedTHE POKEMON COMPANY
Fire-type Pokemon can become a fiery addition to anyone’s party. Here’s everything you need to know about their weaknesses, strengths, counters, and more.
Fire-type Pokemon are one of the choices to pick from as a starter at the very beginning of every mainline game. Their flames are super powerful against several types and can inflict the Burn status onto opponents.
Here’s everything you need to know about Fire-type Pokemon, including their weaknesses, strengths, and counters.
Contents
- What is a Fire-type Pokemon?
- Fire-type Pokemon weaknesses
- Fire-type Pokemon strengths & resistances
- Best counters for Fire-type Pokemon
- Best Tera Types for Fire-type Pokemon
- All Fire-type moves
What is a Fire-type Pokemon?
Fire types are one of three basic elemental types in addition to Grass and Water. At the beginning of Pokemon games, you can choose either a Fire, Grass or Water-type starter to kick off your adventure.
Some Fire-type moves can even inflict Burn, a status that reduces a Pokemon’s HP by 12.5% each turn and cuts its Attack stat in half.
Fire-type Pokemon weaknesses
All Fire-type Pokemon are weak to the following types:
- Ground
- Rock
- Water
It’s worth bringing Water-type Pokemon to face any Fire-types, considering Water resists Fire. The same is true for Rock-type Pokemon going against Fire-types.
Remember, a Fire-type can have a second typing; for example, Coalossal is Rock/Fire dual-type. This means the Pokemon takes quadruple the damage from Water-type and Ground-type moves.
Also, Centiskorch is a Fire/Bug-type that doesn’t take any increased damage from Ground-type attacks.
Fire-type Pokemon strengths & resistances
We recommend avoiding bringing any Grass, Ice, Steel, or Bug-type ‘mon into a Fire battle, as Fire-type moves are super effective against them. Fire-type creatures also resist Fire, Grass, and Bug-type attacks.
Best counters for Fire-type Pokemon
To face Fire-type Pokemon, you should consider the following counters:
- Swampert (Water/Ground)
- Kyogre (Water)
- Groudon (Ground)
- Dondozo (Water)
- Omastar (Water/Rock)
- Kabutops (Water/Rock)
- Drednaw (Water/Rock)
Several Water/Rock-type Pokemon are on this list since they take 1/4 of the damage from Fire-type moves.
Best Tera Types for Fire-type Pokemon
Following the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers can choose Tera Types for their party members.
- Water: This is a defensive Tera Type to resist Water, Rock, and Ground-type moves.
- Fire: This will cause an extra boost of power on top of the STAB. It will also make any dual-types a pure Fire-type.
All Fire-type moves
There are 49 Fire-type moves in Pokemon, and all have been listed below:
Generation One
- Ember
- Fire Blast
- Fire Punch
- Fire Spin
- Flamethrower
Generation Two
- Flame Wheel
- Sacred Fire
- Sunny Day
Generation Three
- Blast Burn
- Blaze Kick
- Eruption
- Heat Wave
- Overheat
- Will-O-Wisp
Generation Four
- Fire Fang
- Flare Blitz
- Lava Plume
- Magma Storm
Generation Five
- Blue Flare
- Fiery Dance
- Fire Pledge
- Flame Burst
- Flame Charge
- Fusion Flare
- Heat Crash
- Incinerate
- Inferno
- Searing Shot
- V-create
Generation Six
- Mystical Fire
Generation Seven
- Burn Up
- Fire Lash
- Inferno Overdrive
- Mind Blown
- Shell Trap
- Sizzly Slide
Generation Eight
- Burning Jealousy
- G-Max Centiferno
- G-Max Fireball
- G-Max Wildfire
- Max Flare
- Pyro Ball
- Raging Fury
Generation Nine
- Armor Cannon
- Bitter Blade
- Blazing Torque
- Burning Bulwark
- Temper Flare
- Torch Song
That’s everything you need to know about Fire-type Pokemon. For more Pokemon content, check our guides below:
