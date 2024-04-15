Fire-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances explained

Fire-type Pokemon can become a fiery addition to anyone’s party. Here’s everything you need to know about their weaknesses, strengths, counters, and more.

Fire-type Pokemon are one of the choices to pick from as a starter at the very beginning of every mainline game. Their flames are super powerful against several types and can inflict the Burn status onto opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fire-type Pokemon, including their weaknesses, strengths, and counters.

What is a Fire-type Pokemon?

Fire types are one of three basic elemental types in addition to Grass and Water. At the beginning of Pokemon games, you can choose either a Fire, Grass or Water-type starter to kick off your adventure.

Some Fire-type moves can even inflict Burn, a status that reduces a Pokemon’s HP by 12.5% each turn and cuts its Attack stat in half.

Fire-type Pokemon weaknesses

All Fire-type Pokemon are weak to the following types:

Ground

Rock

Water

It’s worth bringing Water-type Pokemon to face any Fire-types, considering Water resists Fire. The same is true for Rock-type Pokemon going against Fire-types.

Remember, a Fire-type can have a second typing; for example, Coalossal is Rock/Fire dual-type. This means the Pokemon takes quadruple the damage from Water-type and Ground-type moves.

Also, Centiskorch is a Fire/Bug-type that doesn’t take any increased damage from Ground-type attacks.

Fire-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

We recommend avoiding bringing any Grass, Ice, Steel, or Bug-type ‘mon into a Fire battle, as Fire-type moves are super effective against them. Fire-type creatures also resist Fire, Grass, and Bug-type attacks.

Best counters for Fire-type Pokemon

To face Fire-type Pokemon, you should consider the following counters:

Swampert (Water/Ground)

(Water/Ground) Kyogre (Water)

(Water) Groudon (Ground)

(Ground) Dondozo (Water)

(Water) Omastar (Water/Rock)

(Water/Rock) Kabutops (Water/Rock)

(Water/Rock) Drednaw (Water/Rock)

Several Water/Rock-type Pokemon are on this list since they take 1/4 of the damage from Fire-type moves.

Best Tera Types for Fire-type Pokemon

Following the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers can choose Tera Types for their party members.

Water: This is a defensive Tera Type to resist Water, Rock, and Ground-type moves.

This is a defensive Tera Type to resist Water, Rock, and Ground-type moves. Fire: This will cause an extra boost of power on top of the STAB. It will also make any dual-types a pure Fire-type.

All Fire-type moves

There are 49 Fire-type moves in Pokemon, and all have been listed below:

Generation One

Ember

Fire Blast

Fire Punch

Fire Spin

Flamethrower

Generation Two

Flame Wheel

Sacred Fire

Sunny Day

Generation Three

Blast Burn

Blaze Kick

Eruption

Heat Wave

Overheat

Will-O-Wisp

Generation Four

Fire Fang

Flare Blitz

Lava Plume

Magma Storm

Generation Five

Blue Flare

Fiery Dance

Fire Pledge

Flame Burst

Flame Charge

Fusion Flare

Heat Crash

Incinerate

Inferno

Searing Shot

V-create

Generation Six

Mystical Fire

Generation Seven

Burn Up

Fire Lash

Inferno Overdrive

Mind Blown

Shell Trap

Sizzly Slide

Generation Eight

Burning Jealousy

G-Max Centiferno

G-Max Fireball

G-Max Wildfire

Max Flare

Pyro Ball

Raging Fury

Generation Nine

Armor Cannon

Bitter Blade

Blazing Torque

Burning Bulwark

Temper Flare

Torch Song

That’s everything you need to know about Fire-type Pokemon. For more Pokemon content, check our guides below:

