Pokemon Go Mega Blaziken Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

The dual Fire/Fighting-type Mega Blaziken is returning to Pokemon Go Mega Raids for a limited time, so here are the best counters you can take into battle to target this Pokemon’s weaknesses.

The Fire Starter from the Hoenn region is one of the all-time favorite Pokemon. More so, in Niantic’s mobile game, it is considered an ultimate fighter due to its great type combination, extremely high Speed, and DPS rate.

If you’re looking to take down Mega Blaziken now that it’s coming back to Pokemon Go as a Mega Raid boss, here are the best counters to go up against this speedy-fighting chicken.

Article continues after ad

Mega Blaziken weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Blaziken is a dual Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Flying, Ground, Water, and Psychic-type attacks. So focus on these moves where possible to deal super effective damage.

On the other hand, you should avoid using Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Dark, and Bug-type attacks, as Mega Blaziken is resistant to them and they won’t do much to its health bar.

Article continues after ad

Mega Blaziken best counters

Here are some of the best counters for defeating Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go:

Article continues after ad

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Primal Kyogre Waterfall & Origin Pulse Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Mega Rayquaza Air Slash & Dragon Ascent Mega Swampert Mud Shot & Hydro Cannon Shadow Mewtwo Psycho Cut & Psystrike Shadow Excadrill Mud Shot & Scorching Sands Garchomp Mud Shot & Earth Power Honchkrow Peck & Sky Attack Gardevoir Confusion Psychic Kingler Bubble & Crabhammer

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above so there should be something for trainers of all levels. In case you don’t have any of them, focus on your strongest creatures that target Mega Blaziken’s weaknesses.

Remember that even though the Pokemon listed are very effective against Mega Blaziken, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the battle.

Article continues after ad

How to get Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go

You’ll be able to fight Mega Blaziken during its time as a Mega Raid boss from October 4, 2024, until October 14, 2024. However, it’s worth noting that you cannot catch Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go.

Once you defeat Mega Blaziken and catch a regular Blaziken, you’ll be able to Mega Evolve it using Mega Energy. The first time you’ll require 200 Mega Energy, and then 40, 20, and eventually 10.

Article continues after ad

Players can collect Mega Energy by defeating Mega Raid bosses, by completing Special Research Tasks, or by walking with the particular Pokemon as their Buddy.

Article continues after ad

Can Mega Blaziken be Shiny?

Yes, Mega Blaziken can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as it was introduced into the game on the same day.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Unfortunately, Shiny Mega Blaziken is a bit of a letdown, as the only difference is that the red parts of its body are now orange, and the white details are yellow.

Keep in mind that the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon in general are very low and there’s no technique to ensure you’ll find one, so don’t be disappointed.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go. For more about Mega Evolutions, check our guide about costs and bonuses, as well as the list of all the Mega Evolutions missing from the game.