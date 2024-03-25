How to get Lugia in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The mighty cover Legendary of Pokemon Silver, Lugia, can be encountered in Pokemon Go, but how do you catch it, and can it be Shiny?

Lugia is one of the most feared Legendary Pokemon in the franchise. If you want to catch one in Pokemon Go, you better be prepared for a difficult fight, as this Psychic/Flying-type beast doesn’t go down easily.

Here’s how you can encounter Lugia in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Contents

How to get Lugia in Pokemon Go

Lugia can be encountered in 5-Star Raids in Pokemon. This is also true of the Shadow Lugia variant, which appears in Shadow Raids.

Lugia and its variants have also been made available as part of Research Tasks, like when Apex Shadow Lugia appeared in the Johto Tour. It bears mentioning that events with Legendary Pokemon encounters generally cost money to participate in.

Like Ho-Oh, Lugia is often cycled into Raid battles as part of special events. This means you should have opportunities to encounter one in the future, even if you don’t have one now.

It’s possible to trade for a Lugia with another player but be warned that this can cost a ridiculous amount of Stardust.

Lugia cannot be caught in the wild, nor can it be hatched from Pokemon Eggs.

Can Lugia be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Lugia is available in Pokemon Go. Shiny Lugia is differentiated from its main form by its pinkish-red belly, back spines, and eyebrows. You have a 1-20 chance of encountering a Shiny Lugia in Pokemon Go.

That’s all you need to know about Lugia in Pokemon Go. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides:

