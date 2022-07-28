Ground-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

Sam Smith . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Are Ground-type Pokemon throwing dirt in the eyes of your Pokemon? Here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle and employ the best counters.

Ground-type Pokemon can be tough opponents for an unprepared trainer. They are often dual-type Pokemon and don’t have an obvious elemental weakness, but they are indeed weak against certain attacks – just like any other type in the Pokemon games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the weaknesses and resistances of Ground-type Pokemon to make sure you don’t get stuck in the mud. We’ll also include the details of the best counters to use so that you’re fully prepared.

Contents

The Pokemon Company Diglett was the first Ground-type Pokemon we met in Gen 1.

What is a Ground-type Pokemon’s weaknesses?

Ground-type Pokemon have three primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types:

Grass

Water

Ice

Therefore, when looking to take down a Ground-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those types and make sure they have matching movesets.

Best counters for Ground-type Pokemon

When heading into battle against Ground-types, Pokemon like Lapras, Abomasnow, and Ludicolo are reliable options. These are all a nice mix of Ice, Water, and Grass-type Pokemon so will be adept at taking down Ground-types.

Always bear in mind a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above three examples are effective against pure Ground-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their secondary typing.

(YouTube) pbn_/ The Pokemon Company Sandshrew is another popular Ground-type Pokemon.

Ground-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Ground-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain other types and moves. Ground-type Pokemon are resistant to the following move types:

Poison

Rock

Ground-types are also immune to Electric-type Pokemon attacks in the mainline games, so bear that in mind before you go toe-to-toe with them.

What is a Ground-type Pokemon?

Ground-type Pokemon come in many different shapes and sizes, it’s also important to not confuse them with Rock, Bug, and Poison-type Pokemon, as there are some similarities between those types.

Many of them are dual-type Pokemon, so when bringing in your counters, make sure they’re effective against both types, not just Ground-types.

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you knock down Ground-type Pokemon in the series.

