Ground-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

Are Ground-type Pokemon throwing dirt in the eyes of your Pokemon? Here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle and employ the best counters.
Ground-type Pokemon can be tough opponents for an unprepared trainer. They are often dual-type Pokemon and don’t have an obvious elemental weakness, but they are indeed weak against certain attacks – just like any other type in the Pokemon games.
Here’s everything you need to know about the weaknesses and resistances of Ground-type Pokemon to make sure you don’t get stuck in the mud. We’ll also include the details of the best counters to use so that you’re fully prepared.
Contents
- Ground-type Pokemon weaknesses
- Best counters for Ground-types
- Ground-type Pokemon strengths & resistances
- What is a Ground-type Pokemon?
What is a Ground-type Pokemon’s weaknesses?
Ground-type Pokemon have three primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types:
- Grass
- Water
- Ice
Therefore, when looking to take down a Ground-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those types and make sure they have matching movesets.
Best counters for Ground-type Pokemon
When heading into battle against Ground-types, Pokemon like Lapras, Abomasnow, and Ludicolo are reliable options. These are all a nice mix of Ice, Water, and Grass-type Pokemon so will be adept at taking down Ground-types.
Always bear in mind a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above three examples are effective against pure Ground-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their secondary typing.
Ground-type Pokemon strengths & resistances
As well as having weaknesses, Ground-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain other types and moves. Ground-type Pokemon are resistant to the following move types:
- Poison
- Rock
Ground-types are also immune to Electric-type Pokemon attacks in the mainline games, so bear that in mind before you go toe-to-toe with them.
What is a Ground-type Pokemon?
Ground-type Pokemon come in many different shapes and sizes, it’s also important to not confuse them with Rock, Bug, and Poison-type Pokemon, as there are some similarities between those types.
Many of them are dual-type Pokemon, so when bringing in your counters, make sure they’re effective against both types, not just Ground-types.
So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you knock down Ground-type Pokemon in the series.
