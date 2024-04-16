Grass-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances explained

GamingPokemon

Grass-type Pokemon are useful in dishing out status effects or providing healing. Here’s everything you need to know about their weaknesses, strengths, counters, and more.

Grass is one of the three basic elemental typings in the Pokemon franchise, along with Fire and Water. Grass types can inflict several status effects but can also be super powerful in battle.

Keep reading for what you need to know about Grass-type Pokemon, including their weaknesses, strengths, and counters.

Contents

What is a Grass-type Pokemon?

Celebi eating berries in the Pokemon anime movieThe Pokemon Company

At the beginning of any mainline Pokemon game, you have to choose between a Fire, Grass, or Water-type starter as your first party member. Some Grass types can be useful for restoring health or healing status effects. They can also inflict their own status effects with moves like Stun Spore and Sleep Powder.

Grass-type Pokemon weaknesses

All Grass-type Pokemon are weak to the following types:

  • Bug
  • Fire
  • Flying
  • Ice
  • Poison

Grass-type Pokemon have five weaknesses, so you have several options to bring into battle. We recommend bringing a Fire-type ‘mon to unleash super effective moves but also resist Grass-type attacks.

Remember, Grass types can have a second typing; for example, Leavanny is a Bug/Grass dual-type. This means it takes quadruple the damage from Flying and Fire-type moves.

Also, Ludicolo is a Water/Grass dual-type that takes neutral damage from Ice and Fire-type attacks.

Grass-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

We suggest not choosing any Water, Rock, or Ground-type Pokemon as they will fall to Grass-type moves easily. Grass types resist Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type attacks.

Best counters for Grass-type Pokemon

To face Grass types, you should consider the following counters:

  • Volcarona (Bug/Fire)
  • Talonflame (Flying/Fire)
  • Frosmoth (Bug/Ice)
  • Salazzle (Poison/Fire)
  • Scizor (Bug/Steel)

We recommend the above Pokemon because they have super effective attacks against Grass types and resist their opponent’s moveset. For example, Volcarona takes 1/4 of the damage from Grass-type moves due to it being a Bug/Fire dual-type.

Best Tera Types for Grass-type Pokemon

With the addition of Tera Types in Gen 9’s Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players should be aware of the best combinations available for this particular type, as the mechanic bends the battling rules a little bit.

  • Water: This is a defensive Tera Type to resist a Grass-type Pokemon’s typical weaknesses.
  • Grass: This will cause an extra boost of power on top of the STAB. It will also make any dual-types a pure Grass-type.

All Grass-type moves

There are 60 Grass-type moves in total, and they have been listed below:

Generation One

  • Absorb
  • Leech Seed
  • Mega Drain
  • Petal Dance
  • Razor Leaf
  • Sleep Powder
  • Solar Beam
  • Spore
  • Stun Spore
  • Vine Whip

Generation Two

  • Cotton Spore
  • Giga Drain
  • Synthesis

Generation Three

  • Aromatherapy
  • Bullet Seed
  • Frenzy Plant
  • Grass Whistle
  • Ingrain
  • Leaf Blade
  • Magical Leaf
  • Needle Arm

Generation Four

  • Energy Ball
  • Grass Knot
  • Leaf Storm
  • Power Whip
  • Seed Bomb
  • Seed Flare
  • Wood Hammer
  • Worry Seed

Generation Five

  • Cotton Guard
  • Grass Pledge
  • Horn Leech
  • Leaf Tornado

Generation Six

  • Forest’s Curse
  • Grassy Terrain
  • Petal Blizzard
  • Spiky Shield

Generation Seven

  • Bloom Doom
  • Leafage
  • Sappy Seed
  • Solar Blade
  • Strength Sap
  • Trop Kick

Generation Eight

  • Apple Acid
  • Branch Poke
  • Chloroblast
  • Drum Beating
  • G-Max Drum Solo
  • G-Max Sweetness
  • G-Max Tartness
  • G-Max Vine Lash
  • Grassy Glide
  • Grav Apple
  • Jungle Healing
  • Max Overgrowth
  • Snap Trap

Generation Nine

  • Flower Trick
  • Spicy Extract
  • Syrup Bomb
  • Trailblaze

That’s everything you need to know about Grass-type Pokemon. For more Pokemon content, check our guides below:

