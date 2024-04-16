Grass-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances explained

Grass-type Pokemon are useful in dishing out status effects or providing healing. Here’s everything you need to know about their weaknesses, strengths, counters, and more.

Grass is one of the three basic elemental typings in the Pokemon franchise, along with Fire and Water. Grass types can inflict several status effects but can also be super powerful in battle.

Keep reading for what you need to know about Grass-type Pokemon, including their weaknesses, strengths, and counters.

Contents

What is a Grass-type Pokemon?

At the beginning of any mainline Pokemon game, you have to choose between a Fire, Grass, or Water-type starter as your first party member. Some Grass types can be useful for restoring health or healing status effects. They can also inflict their own status effects with moves like Stun Spore and Sleep Powder.

Grass-type Pokemon weaknesses

All Grass-type Pokemon are weak to the following types:

Bug

Fire

Flying

Ice

Poison

Grass-type Pokemon have five weaknesses, so you have several options to bring into battle. We recommend bringing a Fire-type ‘mon to unleash super effective moves but also resist Grass-type attacks.

Remember, Grass types can have a second typing; for example, Leavanny is a Bug/Grass dual-type. This means it takes quadruple the damage from Flying and Fire-type moves.

Also, Ludicolo is a Water/Grass dual-type that takes neutral damage from Ice and Fire-type attacks.

Grass-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

We suggest not choosing any Water, Rock, or Ground-type Pokemon as they will fall to Grass-type moves easily. Grass types resist Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type attacks.

Best counters for Grass-type Pokemon

To face Grass types, you should consider the following counters:

Volcarona (Bug/Fire)

(Bug/Fire) Talonflame (Flying/Fire)

(Flying/Fire) Frosmoth (Bug/Ice)

(Bug/Ice) Salazzle (Poison/Fire)

(Poison/Fire) Scizor (Bug/Steel)

We recommend the above Pokemon because they have super effective attacks against Grass types and resist their opponent’s moveset. For example, Volcarona takes 1/4 of the damage from Grass-type moves due to it being a Bug/Fire dual-type.

Best Tera Types for Grass-type Pokemon

With the addition of Tera Types in Gen 9’s Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players should be aware of the best combinations available for this particular type, as the mechanic bends the battling rules a little bit.

Water: This is a defensive Tera Type to resist a Grass-type Pokemon’s typical weaknesses.

This is a defensive Tera Type to resist a Grass-type Pokemon’s typical weaknesses. Grass: This will cause an extra boost of power on top of the STAB. It will also make any dual-types a pure Grass-type.

All Grass-type moves

There are 60 Grass-type moves in total, and they have been listed below:

Generation One

Absorb

Leech Seed

Mega Drain

Petal Dance

Razor Leaf

Sleep Powder

Solar Beam

Spore

Stun Spore

Vine Whip

Generation Two

Cotton Spore

Giga Drain

Synthesis

Generation Three

Aromatherapy

Bullet Seed

Frenzy Plant

Grass Whistle

Ingrain

Leaf Blade

Magical Leaf

Needle Arm

Generation Four

Energy Ball

Grass Knot

Leaf Storm

Power Whip

Seed Bomb

Seed Flare

Wood Hammer

Worry Seed

Generation Five

Cotton Guard

Grass Pledge

Horn Leech

Leaf Tornado

Generation Six

Forest’s Curse

Grassy Terrain

Petal Blizzard

Spiky Shield

Generation Seven

Bloom Doom

Leafage

Sappy Seed

Solar Blade

Strength Sap

Trop Kick

Generation Eight

Apple Acid

Branch Poke

Chloroblast

Drum Beating

G-Max Drum Solo

G-Max Sweetness

G-Max Tartness

G-Max Vine Lash

Grassy Glide

Grav Apple

Jungle Healing

Max Overgrowth

Snap Trap

Generation Nine

Flower Trick

Spicy Extract

Syrup Bomb

Trailblaze

That’s everything you need to know about Grass-type Pokemon. For more Pokemon content, check our guides below:

