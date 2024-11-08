Pokemon Go Mega Beedrill Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Beedrill might not be an outstanding fighter, but its Mega Evolution is a whole different story. If you want to go up against Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Go, here are its weaknesses to properly counter it in battle.

Bug-type creatures have always been cast aside, but Mega Beedrill‘s powerful Attack and Speed combination changed the story for this Pokemon, mostly when you play it as a full Poison type.

Now that its coming back to Mega Raids, players might want to take the opportunity to add Mega Beedrill Pokedex. However, it won’t go down without a proper fight. To help you out, here are the best counters you can use in battle.

Mega Beedrill weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Bug/Poison-type Pokemon, Mega Beedrill is weak to Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks. That means your team should focus on those four to deal super effective damage and take down this gigantic bug quickly.

However, you must be aware of its resistances. To secure your win or at least your survival, stay away from Bug, Fairy, Poison, Fighting, and Grass-type moves, as they won’t deal much damage.

Mega Beedrill best counters

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat Mega Beedrill in Niantic’s game:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Mega Rayquaza Air Slash & Dragon Ascent Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin & Blast Burn Shadow Salamence Fire Fang & Fly Shadow Mewtwo Psycho Cut & Psystrike Heatran Fire Spin & Magma Storm Moltres Fire Spin & Sky Attack Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Gardevoir Confusion & Psychic Staraptor Gust & Fly Metagross Zen Headbutt & Psychic

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

If you don’t have any of the Pokemon mentioned, you can go for their alternative/regular forms or just get your strongest Pokemon that target Mega Beedrill’s weaknesses with matching movesets. Keep in mind they must be properly leveled up if you want to avoid getting instantly killed.

How to get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Go

The strong Mega Beedrill is coming back to Pokemon Go Mega Raids from November 18, 2024 until November 27, 2024. During this time, it will share the spotlight with fellow Mega Ampharos, and once their time is up, they will be replaced by Mega Altaria.

Players need to keep in mind though that they cannot catch Mega Evolved Pokemon. Instead, they’ll have to fight Mega Beedrill for a chance to catch its regular form and then, trigger the temporary Mega Beedrill form using the required Mega Energy.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

The first time they Mega Evolve Beedrill into Mega Beedrill, they will require 100 Mega Energy. After the first transformation, the energy cost will drop to 20, 10 and eventually 5.

Besides Mega Raids, players can gather Mega Energy by completing Special or Field Research tasks or by setting a previously Mega Evolved Beedrill as their Buddy and going on walks.

Mega Beedrill CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Mega Beedrill has during a Mega Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch its regular form. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Raid Boss CP 38,516 CP range once captured 1846 – 1933 Rain/Cloudy weather CP range 2308 – 2416 Field and Special Research CP range 1385 – 1450 Mega Beedrill max CP (Level 50) 3824

Can Mega Beedrill be Shiny?

Yes, the Shiny version of Mega Beedrill is available in Pokemon Go and players who challenge this powerful creature multiple times during its time as a Mega Raid boss will have increased chances of finding it.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Shiny Mega Beedrill will be easy to spot thanks to its bright green body and huge blue eyes, which are usually yellow and red, respectively.

Those who can’t find a Mega Beedrill can just take a regular Shiny Beedrill and follow the Mega Evolution process to get what they are looking for. However, keep in mind that spotting a Shiny Pokemon in general is really hard.

That’s everything you need to counter Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Go. Check out some more guides including the Spotlight Hour schedule and event calendar, and for more on Mega Evolutions, check the costs and bonuses, as well as the Mega Evolutions missing from the game.