Flying-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

If Flying-type Pokemon are swooping down and ruining your day, here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle – and how to bring them down to earth with the best counters. We’ll also include the details of their resistances so you’re fully prepared.

Flying-type Pokemon are some of the most evasive and frustrating creatures you can battle in Pokemon games. They can fly up into the air, dodge your attacks, then hit back with devastating levels of accuracy. This is why it pays to end the battle quickly, but to do that, you’ll need to field a Pokemon that’s strong against Flying-types, and resistant to their aerial skills.

Article continues after ad

As with any type in the Pokemon game series, Flying-types can be countered and have their own set of weaknesses that can be exploited. When you face a Flying-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to stop them from pecking your head.

Contents

The Pokemon Company Pidgey was the first Flying-type Pokemon many people came across in Gen 1.

What is a Flying-type Pokemon’s weaknesses?

Flying-type Pokemon have three primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types:

Rock-types

Electric-types

Ice-types

Therefore, when looking to take down a Flying-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those types and make sure they have matching movesets.

If you have a dual-type Pokemon that belong to two of these groups, even better. Alolan Golem, for example, is a Rock and Electric-type Pokemon, and is therefore supremely powerful against Flying-types.

Article continues after ad

Best counters for Flying-type Pokemon

When coming up against Flying-types, Pokemon like Pikachu, Glaceon, and Onix are reliable options. These are all pure Electric/Ice/Rock-types.

Read More: Steel type weaknesses

Always bear in mind a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above three examples are effective against Flying-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their primary/secondary type.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company Articuno is a Legendary dual-type Flying Pokemon.

Flying-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Flying-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain other types and moves. Flying-type Pokemon are resistant to the following types:

Bug

Grass

Fighting

Pure Flying-types are also immune to Ground attacks, so try to bear this in mind when heading into battle.

Article continues after ad

What is a Flying-type Pokemon?

Flying-type Pokemon are usually pretty easy to spot due to them resembling birds or having wings or feathers. Their names also often resemble birds in the real-life animal kingdom.

Many of them are dual-type Pokemon, so when bringing in your counter ‘mon, make sure it’s effective against both types, not just Flying-types.

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you knock down Flying-type Pokemon in the series.

For more Pokemon lists, check out some of our other guides below:

Fairy-type | Water-type | Grass-type | Fighting-type | Psychic-type | Electric-type | Legendary Pokemon | All cat Pokemon | All dog Pokemon | Creepiest ‘mon | Cutest Pokemon | The rarest and most expensive Pokemon cards | 10 best ROM hacks and fan-made games | Lucario weaknesses | Fairy-type Pokemon weaknesses | Fighting-type Pokemon weaknesses | Drifblim weaknesses