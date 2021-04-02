Pokemon Go Research Breakthrough tasks (April 2021) – how to get male Frillish - Dexerto

Niantic has revealed Pokemon Go’s Research Breakthrough for April 2021, and this month Trainers will be able to catch a male Frillish. Here’s how to encounter the Gen V ‘mon.

First introduced in 2018, Research Breakthrough gave Go Trainers a weekly challenge that would lead them to a guaranteed encounter with a ‘mon after completing a set of daily tasks.

For April 2021, the title is going to back to the Unova region to highlight Water/Ghost-type, Frillish. Below we list all the Field Research tasks that can lead you to the creature.

How to get male Frillish in Pokemon Go

At the start of every month, a new Research Breakthrough is introduced to the game. Players who log in will automatically be given a single Field Research task every day that rewards a stamp upon completion.

You can only collect one stamp per day, so Trainers will need to complete these quests across a week to reach the final goal which triggers an encounter with a male Frillish.

New Field Research tasks can also be received by spinning PokeStops, although the game still limits you to receiving a single stamp per day. Below we will list the Field Research available in April.

Pokemon Go Field Research for April 2021

Completing the following tasks can result in ONE of the rewards listed. The item or Pokemon encounter is chosen at random upon completion.

* = Shiny chance.

Catching Tasks

Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon: 500x Stardust / 6x Razz Berry / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Ball / Loudred

500x Stardust / 6x Razz Berry / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Ball / Loudred Catch five Pokemon: Female Nidoran * / Male Nidoran *

Female Nidoran / Male Nidoran Catch 10 Pokemon: 200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / 1x Pinap Berry / 5x Poke Balls / Magikarp

200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / 1x Pinap Berry / 5x Poke Balls / Magikarp Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost: 200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / Pinap Berry / 5x Poke Balls / Poliwag * / Vulpix *

200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / Pinap Berry / 5x Poke Balls / Poliwag / Vulpix Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon: 1,500x Stardust / 3x Rare Candy / 2x Golden Razz Berry / 10x Ultra Balls / Dratini*

1,500x Stardust / 3x Rare Candy / 2x Golden Razz Berry / 10x Ultra Balls / Dratini* Catch 5 Grass-Type Pokemon: Chikorita *

Chikorita Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather Boost: 500x Stardust / 6x Razz Berry / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Balls

500x Stardust / 6x Razz Berry / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Balls Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon: 500x Stardust / 6x Razz Berry / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Balls

500x Stardust / 6x Razz Berry / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Balls Catch a Ditto: 1,500x Stardust / 3x Rare Candy / 2x Golden Razz Berry / 10x Ultra Balls

1,500x Stardust / 3x Rare Candy / 2x Golden Razz Berry / 10x Ultra Balls Catch five Ground-type Pokemon: 1x Max Potion

Throwing Tasks

Make three Great throws: 200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / Pinap Berry / 5x Poke Balls / Ghastly * / Anorith * / Lileep*

200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / Pinap Berry / 5x Poke Balls / Ghastly / Anorith / Lileep* Make five Nice throws: 200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / Pinap Berry / 5x Poke Balls / Voltorb *

200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / Pinap Berry / 5x Poke Balls / Voltorb Make three Great throws in a row: 1,000x Stardust / Rare Candy / 9x Razz Berry / 3x Pinap Berry / 10x Poke Balls / Onix*

1,000x Stardust / Rare Candy / 9x Razz Berry / 3x Pinap Berry / 10x Poke Balls / Onix* Make three Excellent throws in a row: Gible *

Gible Make five Great Curveball throws in a row: Spinda*

Spinda* Make two Nice Curveball throws in a row: 200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / Pinap Berry / 5x Poke Balls

200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / Pinap Berry / 5x Poke Balls Make five Curveball throws in a row: 500x Stardust / 6x Razz Berry / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Balls

500x Stardust / 6x Razz Berry / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Balls Make three Nice throws in a row: 500x Stardust / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Balls / 2x Ultra Balls

500x Stardust / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Balls / 2x Ultra Balls Make an Excellent throw: 500x Stardust / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Balls / 2x Ultra Balls

500x Stardust / 2x Pinap Berry / 5x Great Balls / 2x Ultra Balls Make three Great Curveball throws: 1,000x Stardust / Rare Candy / 9x Razz Berry / 3x Pinap Berry / 10x Poke Balls / 5x Ultra Balls

1,000x Stardust / Rare Candy / 9x Razz Berry / 3x Pinap Berry / 10x Poke Balls / 5x Ultra Balls Make three Great Curveball throws in a row: 1,500x Stardust / 3x Rare Candy / 2x Golden Razz Berry / 10x Ultra Balls

Battling Tasks

Win a level 3 or higher Raid: Omanyte * / Kabuto *

Omanyte / Kabuto Win five raids: Aerodactyl *



Aerodactyl Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt: Stunky

Stunky Win a Raid: Ferroseed*

Ferroseed* Battle another Trainer: Oddish* / Belsprout*

Buddy / Friendship Tasks

Earn five hearts with your Buddy: Cubone *

Cubone Trade a Pokemon: Wurmple *

Wurmple Send three gifts to friends: Bunnelby

Bunnelby Give your Buddy three treats: Sun Stone

Miscellaneous Tasks

Evolve a Pokemon: Eevee*

Eevee* Take a snapshot of a Grass-type Pokemon: Bulbasaur *

Bulbasaur Power up a Pokemon five times: Bulbasaur * / Charmander * / Squirtle *

Bulbasaur / Charmander / Squirtle Use an Incense: Onix*

Onix* Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms: 200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / Pinap / 5x Poke Balls

200x Stardust / 3x Razz Berry / Pinap / 5x Poke Balls Power up Pokemon five times: 10x Beedrill Mega Energy / 10x Venusaur Mega Energy

10x Beedrill Mega Energy / 10x Venusaur Mega Energy Power up Pokemon 10 times: 20x Venusaur Mega Energy / 20x Blastoise Mega Energy

AR Mapping Tasks