Pokemon Go Mega Manectric Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Mega Manectric is one of the most elusive Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go. Here are the best counters you can use to target its weaknesses now that it’s back as a Mega Raid boss.

The Pokemon Go Max Out season is entering its final stretch and to celebrate is bringing incredible Mega Evolutions back to Mega Raids.

The pure Electric-type Mega Manetric is a Pokemon most players wanted on their team due to its power, so if you’re still looking for one in Niantic’s game, here’s exactly how to take it down.

Article continues after ad

Mega Manectric weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As mentioned above, the mighty Mega Manectric is a pure Electric-type creature, which means it’s only weak against Ground-type moves.

While you might want to use only Ground types to take it down quickly, you must avoid using any Electric, Flying, or Steel Pokemon, as they won’t deal much damage to your opponent.

Article continues after ad

Mega Manectric best counters

These are some of the best counters to take down Mega Manectric in the game:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Mega Garchomp Mud Shot & Earth Power Mega Swampert Mud Shot & Earthquake Shadow Rhyperior Mud-Slap & Earthquake Shadow Rhydon Mud-Slap & Earthquake Landorus Therian Forme Mud Shot & Sandsear Storm Excadrill Mud-Slap & Scorching Sands Mamoswine Mud-Slap & High Horsepower Golem Mud-Slap & Earthquake Flygon Sand Attack & Earth Power

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t have any of the Pokemon mentioned, go with your toughest Ground-type creatures and matching movesets. Remember they have to be properly leveled up, or you will end up dying with just a few hits.

How to get Mega Manectric in Pokemon Go

The mighty Mega Manectric is currently being featured in Mega Raids and will stay as a Mega Raid boss until November 11, 2024, when it will be replaced by Mega Salamence.

However, as with any other Mega Evolution, you cannot catch the Pokemon in its Mega Evolved form. Instead, you’ll have to defeat multiple Mega Manectric to stock up on Mega Energy and then use it to temporarily Mega Evolve your favorite Manectric.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The first time you Mega Evolve a regular Manectric into Mega Manectric, you’ll require 100 Mega Energy. After that, the cost will drop to 20, 10, and eventually 5.

Mega Manectric CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Mega Manectric has during a Mega Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch its regular form. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Raid Boss CP 39,773 CP range once captured 1959 – 2046 Rainy weather CP range 2449 – 2557 Field and Special Research CP range 1469 – 1534 Mega Manectric max CP (Level 50) 4048

Can Mega Manectric be Shiny?

Yes, Mega Manectric can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this variation was added to the game on the same day the Pokemon debuted.

Article continues after ad

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

However, the differences between regular and Shiny Mega Manectric are not outstanding. The steel blue fur turns gray and the yellow spikes only get a darker tone.

It’s worth noting that the odds of finding a Shiny Mega Evolved Pokemon are very low and there’s no special technique to ensure you’ll find one, though you can just find a regular Shiny Manectric and Mega Evolve it, too.

Article continues after ad

That’s all there is to know about Mega Manectric’s weaknesses and counters in Pokemon Go. For more about Mega Evolutions, check our guide about costs and bonuses, as well as the list of all the Mega Evolutions missing from the game.