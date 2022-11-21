How to get False Swipe TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

False Swipe is an incredibly useful move in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to know where to find the False Swipe TM before you can teach it to your Pokemon.

If you’re struggling to catch Pokemon out in the wild because you’re constantly knocking them out or your team is over-leveled, then the handy False Swipe TM might just be your new best friend.

This move lets you attack a wild Pokemon with the guarantee that they’ll always be left with at least 1 HP, making it much easier to catch rare Pokemon in the game without the fear of defeating them by accident.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering how to get the False Swipe TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll find all the information you need below.

Also, be sure to check out our list of the version differences, all the Pokemon not in Gen 9, our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart, or our Gym order guide for Scarlet & Violet so that you can start catching ’em all in the most efficient way

The Pokemon Company

How to get False Swipe in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In order to get the False Swipe TM, you’ll need to head to Naranja Academy or Uva Academy and speak to Professor Jacq in the Biology Lab. He will ask you to register 30 Pokemon in your Pokedex.

Article continues after ad

Return to Professor Jacq once you’ve completed this task and speak to him once again. He will check your Pokedex and hand over TM057, which can be used to teach your Pokemon the move False Swipe!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once you’ve unlocked the False Swipe TM, you’ll be able to craft more by combining three Chewtle Claws, three Kricketot Shells, and 400 LP at any Pokemon Center.

The Pokemon Company

Best Pokemon to teach False Swipe to in Scarlet & Violet

One of the best Pokemon to teach False Swipe to is Gallade, as it can also learn the move Hypnosis. A combination of low health and the sleep status effect makes a wild Pokemon much easier to catch.

Article continues after ad

Another top Pokemon that actually learns False Swipe naturally by leveling up is Scyther (or Scizor). Find one with the Technician ability and it will boost the damage dealt by False Swipe by 50%.

Ultimately, the best Pokemon to teach False Swipe to are ones that can also put opponents to sleep or paralyze them. It’s a good idea to train them to a high level so they can reduce an opponent’s HP quickly.

While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to get Sprigatito, Floragato & Meowscarada | How to get Fuecoco, Crocalor & Skeledirge | How to get Quaxly, Quaxwell & Quaquaval | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet