Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version differences explained

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing at the end of 2022, players may be wondering which version to get. Here is everything know so far about the differences between the two titles.

Ever since the series launched with Red & Blue in 1996, Game Freak has offered players two versions of each Generation title. Although this was dropped with Legends Arceus, the multi-release is making its return with Gen 9.

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has only received a short reveal trailer so far, we are going to break down every difference between the two RPGs that we know of right now.

Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet explained

Just like previous titles, players can expect the return of exclusive Pokemon tied to each version of Scarlet & Violet. Unless a new feature is released, you will need to trade with other players in Gen 9 to complete your game’s Pokedex.

Advertisement

In the announcement video which debuted in February, over 57 Pokemon have already been confirmed to be in the ninth generation, including the new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

At the time of writing, however, Game Freak has not yet revealed which Pokemon will be exclusive. Based on the release cycle of 2019’s Sword & Shield, we will likely get more information in June 2022.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version differences

Although there weren’t any exclusives announced yet, The Pokemon Company has already given us some hints about the differences between Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

While the Gen 9 protagonists will use the same character models, their default school uniforms are different – with one being orange and the other purple.

Advertisement

The reveal trailer also showed two shields on the wall that had an orange and grape logo on them. The same icons can be seen as patches on the protagonist’s uniforms, which appear to be a symbol for each version of the game.

Interestingly, the first footage of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet actually showed characters with both uniforms in the background. So while it does appear that each version of the game will have its own protagonist outfit or faction, it seems as though both groups will be in both games.

So far these are the only known differences, and we will have to wait until we get the second update from Game Freak. Make sure to check back with our hub as we will be updating it, including the Gen 9 exclusive Pokemon, as soon as we know more.