Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All new moves and TMs

Add some new power to your Pokemon party with a list of all new moves and TMS available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC.

The latest expansion for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now live, and alongside a smattering of powerful new Pokemon are a few new moves to spice up the competitive scene.

While some of these new moves are exclusive to some new Pokemon, a few of these interesting new abilities could make changes to your favorite Pokemon, so they’re well worth a look.

Learn about every new move in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk with our full guide:

Every new move and TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Here is every new move and TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk (thanks to Serebii.net for additional information):

Move TM Description Location Type Power Accuracy PP Electro Shot N/A The user gathers electricity on the first turn, boosting its Sp. Atk stat, then fires a high-voltage shot on the next turn. The shot will be fired immediately in rain Electric

(Special) 130 100 10 Tera Starstorm N/A With the power of its crystals, the user bombards and eliminates the target. When used by Terapagos in its Stellar Form, this move damages all opposing Pokemon Terapagos exclusive Normal (Special) 120 100 5 Fickle Beam N/A The user shoots a beam of light to inflict damage. Sometimes all the user’s heads shoot beams in unison, doubling the move’s power Dragon (Special) 80 100 5 Burning Balwark N/A The user’s intensely hot fur protects it from attacks and also burns any attacker that makes direct contact with it Gouging Fire exclusive Fire (Status) – – 10 Thunderclap N/A This move enables the user to attack first with a jolt of electricity. This move fails if the target is not readying an attack Raging Bolt exclusive Electric (Special) 70 100 5 Mighty Cleave N/A The user wields the light that has accumulated atop its head to cleave the target. This move hits even if the target protects itself Iron Boulder exclusive Rock (Physical) 95 100 5 Tachyon Cutter N/A

The user attacks by launching particle blades at the target twice in a row. This attack never misses Iron Crown exclusive Steel (Special) 50 – 10 Hard Press 225 The target is crushed with an arm, a claw, or the like to inflict damage. The more HP the target has left, the greater the move’s power Amarys Elite Trial Steel (Physical) – 100 10 Dragon Cheer 226 The user raises its allies’ morale with a draconic cry so that their future attacks have a heightened chance of landing critical hits. This rouses Dragon types more Drayton Elite Trial Dragon (Status) – – 15 Alluring Voice 227 The user attacks the target using its angelic voice. This also confuses the target if its stats have been boosted during the turn Lacey Elite Trial Fairy (Special) 80 100 10 Temper Flare 207 Spurred by desperation, the user attacks the target. This move’s power is doubled if the user’s previous move failed Crispin Elite Trial Fire (Phsyical) 75 100 10 Supercell Slam 210 The user electrifies its body and drops onto the target to inflict damage. If this move misses, the user takes damage instead Electric (Physical) 100 95 15 Psychic Noise 228 The user attacks the target with unpleasant sound waves. For two turns, the target is prevented from recovering HP through moves, Abilities, or held items Psychic (Special) 75 100 10 Upper Hand 229 The user reacts to the target’s movements and strikes with the heel of its palm, making the target flinch. The move fails if the target is not readying a priority move Fighting Fighting (Physical) 65 100 15

How to craft all new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk TMs

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Upon starting Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk, reaching Blueberry Academy, and exploring The Terarium and its biomes, the player unlocks a selection of new TMs.

Some of the TMs can only be unlocked by completing specific Elite Trainer trials, and each of the Elite Four members in Blueberry Academy rewards the player with a new move.

If you want to craft a new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk TM follow these instructions:

Start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk Reach The Terarium Head to Central Plaza Interact with the green TM machine at the top of the block structure Select ‘I want a TM made’

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

If you have accessed the moves or defeated the applicable trainer to earn them, the following new moves are craftable after providing the requirements listed below:

TM 207 Temper Flare

3,000 League Points

Magby Hair x3

Numel Lava x2

TM 210 Supercell Slam

5,000 League points

Elekid Fur x3

Blitzle Mane Hair x2

TM 226 Dragon Cheer

1,500 League Points

Tatsugiri Scales x2

Lapras Teardrop x2

Applin Juice x1

TM 227 Alluring Voice

3,000 League Points

Igglybuff Fluff x3

Ralts Dust x2

Cottonee Fluff x2

TM 228 Psychic Noise

3,000 League Points

Psyduck Down x3

Chingling Fragment x3

TM 229 Upper Hand

1,500 League Points

Makuhita Sweat x3

Tyrogue Sweat x3

That’s all we have on the new moves and TMs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk. If you’re getting ready to dive back into Paldea, be sure to check out our great Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides.

