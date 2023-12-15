Gaming

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All new moves and TMs

Nathan Ellingsworth
A Pokemon trainer uses the Roto Stick to take a selfie in front of a green TM crafting machine inside The Terarium, while pulling the peace sign with their left handGame Freak/The Pokemon Company

Add some new power to your Pokemon party with a list of all new moves and TMS available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC.

The latest expansion for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now live, and alongside a smattering of powerful new Pokemon are a few new moves to spice up the competitive scene.

While some of these new moves are exclusive to some new Pokemon, a few of these interesting new abilities could make changes to your favorite Pokemon, so they’re well worth a look.

Learn about every new move in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk with our full guide:

Every new move and TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk

Gardevoir attacks the Pokemon DodonzoGame Freak/The Pokemon Company

Here is every new move and TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk (thanks to Serebii.net for additional information):

MoveTMDescriptionLocationTypePowerAccuracyPP
Electro ShotN/AThe user gathers electricity on the first turn, boosting its Sp. Atk stat, then fires a high-voltage shot on the next turn. The shot will be fired immediately in rainElectric
(Special)		13010010
Tera StarstormN/AWith the power of its crystals, the user bombards and eliminates the target. When used by Terapagos in its Stellar Form, this move damages all opposing PokemonTerapagos exclusiveNormal (Special)1201005
Fickle BeamN/AThe user shoots a beam of light to inflict damage. Sometimes all the user’s heads shoot beams in unison, doubling the move’s powerDragon (Special)801005
Burning BalwarkN/AThe user’s intensely hot fur protects it from attacks and also burns any attacker that makes direct contact with itGouging Fire exclusiveFire (Status)10
ThunderclapN/AThis move enables the user to attack first with a jolt of electricity. This move fails if the target is not readying an attackRaging Bolt exclusiveElectric (Special)701005
Mighty CleaveN/AThe user wields the light that has accumulated atop its head to cleave the target. This move hits even if the target protects itselfIron Boulder exclusiveRock (Physical)951005
Tachyon CutterN/A
The user attacks by launching particle blades at the target twice in a row. This attack never misses		Iron Crown exclusiveSteel (Special)5010
Hard Press225The target is crushed with an arm, a claw, or the like to inflict damage. The more HP the target has left, the greater the move’s powerAmarys Elite TrialSteel (Physical)10010
Dragon Cheer226The user raises its allies’ morale with a draconic cry so that their future attacks have a heightened chance of landing critical hits. This rouses Dragon types moreDrayton Elite TrialDragon (Status)15
Alluring Voice227The user attacks the target using its angelic voice. This also confuses the target if its stats have been boosted during the turnLacey Elite TrialFairy (Special)8010010
Temper Flare207Spurred by desperation, the user attacks the target. This move’s power is doubled if the user’s previous move failedCrispin Elite TrialFire (Phsyical)7510010
Supercell Slam210The user electrifies its body and drops onto the target to inflict damage. If this move misses, the user takes damage insteadElectric (Physical)1009515
Psychic Noise228The user attacks the target with unpleasant sound waves. For two turns, the target is prevented from recovering HP through moves, Abilities, or held itemsPsychic (Special)7510010
Upper Hand229The user reacts to the target’s movements and strikes with the heel of its palm, making the target flinch. The move fails if the target is not readying a priority moveFightingFighting (Physical)6510015

How to craft all new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk TMs

A Pokemon trainer approaches the Elite Four member Crispin, and they offer them a new moveGame Freak/The Pokemon Company

Upon starting Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk, reaching Blueberry Academy, and exploring The Terarium and its biomes, the player unlocks a selection of new TMs.

Some of the TMs can only be unlocked by completing specific Elite Trainer trials, and each of the Elite Four members in Blueberry Academy rewards the player with a new move.

If you want to craft a new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk TM follow these instructions:

  1. Start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk
  2. Reach The Terarium
  3. Head to Central Plaza
  4. Interact with the green TM machine at the top of the block structure
  5. Select ‘I want a TM made’
A menu shows how to craft a TMGame Freak/The Pokemon Company

If you have accessed the moves or defeated the applicable trainer to earn them, the following new moves are craftable after providing the requirements listed below:

TM 207 Temper Flare

  • 3,000 League Points
  • Magby Hair x3
  • Numel Lava x2

TM 210 Supercell Slam

  • 5,000 League points
  • Elekid Fur x3
  • Blitzle Mane Hair x2

TM 226 Dragon Cheer

  • 1,500 League Points
  • Tatsugiri Scales x2
  • Lapras Teardrop x2
  • Applin Juice x1

TM 227 Alluring Voice

  • 3,000 League Points
  • Igglybuff Fluff x3
  • Ralts Dust x2
  • Cottonee Fluff x2

TM 228 Psychic Noise

  • 3,000 League Points
  • Psyduck Down x3
  • Chingling Fragment x3

TM 229 Upper Hand

  • 1,500 League Points
  • Makuhita Sweat x3
  • Tyrogue Sweat x3

That’s all we have on the new moves and TMs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk. If you’re getting ready to dive back into Paldea, be sure to check out our great Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides.

