How to evolve Budew into Roselia in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: Evolution level explained

Evolving Budew in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl isn’t as simple as other evolutions, as you’ll need to meet special requirements before it will become Roselia.

The highly-anticipated Gen 4 remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, are finally here, allowing Trainers to return to the beloved Sinnoh region and relive one of the most memorable adventures in Pokemon history.

Like most Pokemon games, the goal here is to catch ’em all. Evolution is one of the best ways to fill your Pokedex, but evolving Budew in particular might be a bit confusing, as there’s a specific method you need to know about.

Advertisement

So whether you’re new to the Sinnoh region, or you’ve played before and simply need a refresher, we’re going to explain how you can evolve Budew into Roselia, and finally into Roserade, below.

Contents

Budew evolution level in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Unlike most other Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Budew doesn’t have an evolution level. It can evolve whenever you want it to, as long as you follow the unique method below.

How to evolve Budew in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The good news is that there is no minimum evolution level for Budew. Instead, you’ll need to make sure you have a high level of Friendship with Budew, and only attempt to evolve it during Daytime.

Advertisement

Here are some of the ways you can improve your Friendship level with Budew:

Win battles with it (and don’t let it faint).

Enter it in Super Contests in Hearthome City.

Keep Budew in your party and let it follow you around.

Let it hold a Soothe Bell (found in The Pokemon Mansion).

Give it a massage in Veilstone City.

Once Budew has two hearts on the Poketch’s Friendship Checker app (unlocked in Eterna City), you’ll be able to evolve it to Roselia by leveling it up during the Daytime. A Rare Candy can help you here!

How to evolve Roselia in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In order to evolve Roselia into Roserade, you’ll need to give it a Shiny Stone. You can find one of these by searching the third floor of the cavern at Iron Island, an optional location accessed by ship from Canalave City.

Read More: All Pokemon in the Grand Underground

Another method is to have a Pokemon with the Pickup ability in your party, such as Pachirisu or Meowth, who might find a Shiny Stone if you’re lucky. Finally, you can find one on Route 228 once you become the Champion.

Advertisement

Be aware that once you use a Shiny Stone to evolve Roselia into Roserade, it won’t learn any more moves naturally by leveling up, so make sure you have all the moves you want to learn as Roselia before evolving.

Now you know how to evolve Budew into Roselia and Roserade, check out some of our other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl guides below:

All Rare Candy locations | Where to find Cresselia | How to get the National Pokedex | Best starter to pick | Beating all Gym Leaders | How to get all Sinnoh starters | Best ways to make money | How to unlock Mystery Gifts | How to get Eevee | How to get Leafeon | How to get Glaceon | How to get Umbreon & Espeon | Where to catch Spiritomb | How to get Riolu & Lucario | Where to find Gible & Garchomp | How to unlock the Bike | All trade evolutions