How to get Misdreavus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Shining Pearl exclusive Misdreavus is a Ghost-type every Trainer should add to their collection in the Gen IV remakes. Here’s how to find Misdreavus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Finding a specific Pokemon while exploring the spectacular world of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can be a difficult task, especially if you don’t know exactly where to look.

For a lot of Trainers, the location of the Ghost-type Misdreavus has been a mystery, with Brilliant Diamond players wondering why they can’t find the Pokemon.

Well, Misdreavus is one of the few Shining Pearl exclusives, and there’s a specific area you’ll need to visit if you want to add the Pokemon to your collection.

How to get Misdreavus in Pokemon Shining Pearl

In order to find Misdreavus in Shining Pearl, you’ll need to head to the Eterna Forest at night. This will give you the best chance of encountering the Ghost-type.

However, keep in mind there’s still only a 20% chance Misdreavus will appear so it may take multiple attempts before you can add it to your collection.

Here’s how to catch Misdreavus:

Head to the Eterna Forest at night (Be aware you will always take on two Pokemon in battles in the Eterna Forest). Search the location until you receive a Misdreavus encounter. Defeat the Pokemon that isn’t Misdreavus. Capture Misdreavus and add it to your collection!.

How to get Misdreavus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

As Misdreavus is a Shining Pearl exclusive, players who chose Brilliant Diamond will need to find another Trainer who is willing to trade a Misdreavus with them or purchase both copies of the game.

We’ve got a guide to trading in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl here, which should help you on your journey.

How to evolve Misdreavus in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

If you’re looking to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius, you’ll need to collect a Dusk Stone. These can be obtained in the Grand Underground, Galatic Warehouse, and Victory Road.

Another great way of finding Dusk Stones is to utilize a Pokemon with the Pickup ability like Pachirisu. This allows them to pick up items occasionally, which has the chance to be a Dusk Stone.

