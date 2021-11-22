How to evolve Kirlia into Gallade or Gardevoir in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Kirlia is a Fairy-type Pokemon that evolves from Ralts. Here’s how to evolve Kirlia further, into either Gardevoir or Gallade in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Most Pokemon evolve once or twice, following a strictly linear path that often sees them morph from a cute little critter into a hulking beast capable of dealing loads of damage.

Ralts works a little differently, as once it evolves into Kirlia, its evolutionary path diverges into two. Kirlia can evolve into either Gardevoir or Gallade, depending on the player’s actions in the game.

Below, we’ll explain how to evolve Kirlia into either form. This way you can get Kirlia, Gardevoir, and Gallade into your Pokedex, completing the Ralts family in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The first step to evolving Kirlia into Gallade is to make sure you catch a male Ralts. A Gallade can only ever be male, therefore it needs to evolve from a male Ralts, then into a male Kirlia.

The next step is to use a Dawn Stone on your male Kirlia to make sure it evolves into Gallade. The easiest way to get one of these is to catch a Pokemon with the Pickup ability, such as Meowth or Pachirisu, which has a chance of finding one.

This also needs to be done before your Kirlia reaches level 30, at which point your Kirlia will evolve into Gardevoir by default. To ensure your Gallade has learned all of Kirlia’s moves, train it to level 28 or 29 before evolving it with a Dawn Stone.

How to evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

It’s a lot easier to evolve Kirlia into a Gardevoir than it is to evolve it into a Gallade. This is because Kirlia will evolve into Gardevoir upon reaching level 30, regardless of its gender or held item.

Unlike Gallade, a Gardevoir can be either male or female. Therefore, to evolve your Kirlia into Gardevoir, simply train it to level 30 and let it evolve naturally.

We’d advise capturing two Ralts, this way you can train two different Kirlias to become a Gallade and a Gardevoir. You’ll need either a male and a female, or two males for this to work.

