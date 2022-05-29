How to find Parasect & complete Request 33 in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Trainers will need to catch a Parasect in Pokemon Legends Arceus to complete this worthwhile quest and there are a few ways to do so. Here’s how to find Parasect and complete Request 39: What a Massive Mushroom! in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Throughout Pokemon Legends Arceus trainers will be tasked with catching a wide assortment of Pokemon to complete quests during their journey through the Hisui region.

One of those quests requires players to catch a Parasect out in the wild and bring it back to Morel, a mushroom fanatic.

First let’s take a look at how to unlock Request 33: What a Massive Mushroom! before they go out and find a Parasect of their own.

How to unlock Request 33: What a Massive Mushroom!

Like other mid-game quests in Pokemon Legends Arceus, trainers will have to have completed another earlier quest first.

To get unlock Request 33 you will first need to complete Request 6 from Morel, who can be found outside the Fieldlands Camp in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

To complete Request 6, you simply need to find a Springy Mushroom at the base of trees in Nature’s Pantry and bring it back to Morel.

After that you will have to have completed the Arezu’s Predicament story mission and added Parasect to the Pokedex to begin Request 33: What a Massive Mushroom!

Where to find Parasect in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Players can find the quest by going to the blackboard in Professor Laventon’s office, after which they will find Morel in a house on the right side of the bridge in Jubilife Village.

Morel will ask you to give him a Parasect to research, and there are a few ways players can go about finding one:

Obsidian Fieldlands – an Alpha Parasect can be found in Nature’s Pantry at Level 30. Crimson Mirelands – to the north of the Mirelands Camp near the wooded area. Parasect can also be found in the Golden Lowlands, Diamond Heath, Cloudpool Ridge, and Cottonsedge Prairie. Players can also find Paras at Nature’s Pantry in the Obsidian Fieldlands and evolve it at Level 24 to get Parasect.

It should be noted that you will need to permanently give Morel their Parasect, so if you want to keep the Alpha Parasect you may want to catch an additional one just in case.

Once you have a Parasect, return to Morel’s house and give him the Parasect to complete the quest and earn a Candy Truffle.

That’s everything players need to know about catching Parasect and completing Request 33: What a Massive Mushroom in Pokemon Legends Arceus! Check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

