How to make Pokemon fall asleep in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Although it’s pretty tough to find sleeping Pokemon in the wild, it is undoubtedly one of the easiest ways to catch Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Here’s how players can make Pokemon fall asleep in Pokemon Legends Arceus for easy catches.

Pokemon Legends Arceus introduced a bunch of new mechanics into the tried and true Pokemon formula. One of those things is specific Pokemon behavior in the open-world environment.

One of the rare behaviors Pokemon can exhibit in the overworld is sleeping. While a Pokemon is sleeping, their catch rate is drastically increased and it’s easy for trainers to sneak up on them.

Unfortunately, it will take players a bit of trial and error to make certain Pokemon fall asleep. But here’s how it’s done.

How to make Pokemon fall asleep

Unlike other behavior patterns Pokemon exhibit in Pokemon Legends Arceus, falling asleep is completely random.

Thankfully, there is a way that trainers can slightly manipulate this behavioral pattern. Use these steps for the best chance at finding sleeping Pokemon:

Travel to the region where the Pokemon you want to find resides. At any camp rest in the tent, preferably ‘Until midday.’ Travel to the location of the specific Pokemon until evening falls in-game.

You will want some in-game time to pass while you search for sleeping Pokemon, as they will have a higher chance of sleeping in their spawn area this way.

How to catch sleeping Pokemon

Actually finding Pokemon asleep is the hardest part of this task. Catching Pokemon while they are asleep is much easier, as long as you know what to do.

When you stumble upon a sleeping Pokemon they want to make sure your character is crouched by pressing the B button.

Once you are crouched, slowly sneak up behind the sleeping Pokemon with a Pokeball.

There are a variety of different types of Pokeballs, but you will find the most success by using the Heavy Ball variant.

Once you have selected a Heavy Ball on the item wheel, lock onto the sleeping Pokemon with ZR and slowly sneak up behind it.

Players should be careful not to get too close as it may wake up the Pokemon. Instead, sneak up just enough so that they are in the range of the Heavy Ball throw and release ZR.

