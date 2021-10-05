Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisui region: What’s different from Sinnoh?

Although a prequel to Diamond & Pearl, Pokemon Legends Arceus instead takes place in the Hisui region. Here is a breakdown of how its connected to Sinnoh and what is different between the two eras.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is set decades before 2006’s Diamond & Pearl. The open-world title whisks players away to a time before Pokemon and Trainers co-existed.

Despite being a Gen IV origin story, the 2022 Switch game actually takes place in the Hisui region. Here is everything you need to know about the mysterious land that came before Sinnoh.

What is the Hisui region in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

While fans have always known the Gen IV region as Sinnoh, for decades the land was originally called Hisui. While we don’t know exactly how many years Legends Arceus is before Diamond and Pearl, Game Freak has stated that the 2022 title is set in ancient times before people and Pokemon co-existed.

“Your adventure is set in the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, in an age long ago when it was rare for people and Pokémon to live in close harmony. In time, this land of Hisui will come to be called Sinnoh—a region you may know well,” a summary on the official website reads.

Even though the open-world title is technically a Sinnoh origin story, fans are going to experience a drastically contrasting version of the region. Below we will break down everything that is different about the beloved region in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

New forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Perhaps one of the biggest changes is the new Pokemon forms. When players explore the vast wilderness of the Hisui region, they can encounter up to three new forms (at the time of writing), which we will list below.

Frenzied Nobles

In Legends Arceus, there are four Pokemon that rule over the land called Nobles. While progressing the story, a mysterious power will turn these majestic creatures in a “frenzied” state.

Trainers will be tasked with calming down the Frenzied Nobles, and will have to battle them in order to cure them. Currently, we know Basculegion, Wyrdeer, and Kleavor are Nobles. There is another, only described as a “lady Pokemon.”

Noble Pokemon Category Type Height Weight Kleavor Axe Pokemon Bug / Rock 5’11 196.2 lbs Basculegion Big Fish Pokemon Water / Ghost 9’10 242.5 lbs Wyrdeer Big Horn Pokemon Normal / Psychic 5’11 209.7 lbs

Hisuian Forms

The 2022 title also includes a regional variant called Hisuian form. The new take on classic Pokemon gives them an alternative look, typing, and moveset.

Hisuian Braviary and Hisuian Growlithe were the first two ‘mon to be revealed in the new variant. The former is now a Psychic dual-type, with the latter now equipped with Rock moves.

Pokemon Category Type Height Weight Hisuian Braviary Battle Cry Pokemon Psychic / Flying 5’7 95.7 lbs Hisuian Growlithe Scout Pokemon Fire / Rock 2’7 50 lbs

Alpha Pokemon

Finally, players will also be able to encounter Alpha Pokemon. The new form can be found throughout the map and are normal monsters who are larger in size with glowing red eyes.

Similar to the Frenzied Nobles, the ‘mon are enraged and will be tough to battle. The new Alpha variant can be caught, and there is even speculation that they may stay in their form even after being added to your team.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Gym Leaders

Unlike previous Pokemon titles (not counting Sun & Moon), Legends Arceus will technically NOT have Gyms. This is because the concept of a League or even Trainers didn’t yet exist during this era of the Pokeverse.

Interestingly, it appears the game will still have Gym Leaders of sorts with the four Wardens. The gifted trainers are responsible for the Noble Pokemon and caretaking the territory they inhabit. In the story, Wardens will ask you to cure each of the four Nobles who have become Frenzied.

Warden Lian

The youngest of the Wardens, Lian is the protector of Scyther evolution, Kleavor. Based on trailers, there is speculation that players will meet him early on in the game.

“Lian cares for Kleavor, the lord of the Obsidian Fieldlands. Though young, he has been given the role of warden because he has proven himself to be very talented,” the official website reads.

Warden Mai

Just like Lian, Warden Mai can also be found in the same location. Based on the character’s clothing, she belongs to the Diamond Clan. “Mai is in charge of caring for a special Wyrdeer that can be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands. She and her partner, Munchlax, grew up together as if they were siblings.”

Warden Iscan

Warden Iscan can be found closer to the ocean, as he is responsible for overseeing the territory where Basculegion resides.

“Iscan lives by the sea and cares for a special Basculegion that makes its home in the area. He can be a bit easy to frighten and isn’t too fond of Ghost-type Pokemon.”

Warden Arezu

Unlike the other Wardens, not a lot if known about Arezu. At the time of writing, Game Freak is keeping her Noble Pokemon a mystery.

“Arezu feels a great deal of responsibility as a warden, and because of this, she tends to try to solve problems all by herself. She is tasked with the care of a certain lady Pokemon.”

Pokemon Legends Arceus HMs In Diamond & Pearl, players had to utilize Hidden Moves to access various locations of the map. However, in Legends Arceus, HMs are being replaced by special Hisui Pokemon. As you progress through the story, Trainers will be given the Celestica Flute item. Read More: Legends Arceus is getting a popular Pokemon Go feature

Using it, summons a Pokemon to help you traverse across the map by land, sea, and sky. Interestingly only HM not revealed yet is climbing. Which has some speculating that it’s the lady Pokemon belonging to Warden Arezu. Fly HM Surf HM Land HM Rock Climb HM Now that the leaks from BEFORE Legends Arceus was revealed have actually shown that they leaked Wyrdeer & Hisuian Braviary as well, anyone want to take a guess on what the fuck the climbing Pokémon is? pic.twitter.com/BnW9AVwRCU — h9 ʎɐlɔʎploɯ ♏ (@moldyclay) August 20, 2021

Pokemon Legends Arceus Poke Balls

Since Legends Arceus is set in ancient times, the Poke Ball as we know it does not yet exist. Unlike Diamond & Pearl, the 2022 title will still feature the item to catch ‘mon. However, the iconic ball will be steam-powered and made out of wood.

The RPG will also utilize Smoke Bombs and Heavy Balls. The latter is meant for stealthy players who sneak up on ‘mon that do not see you, as the heavy weight makes it harder for them to escape. While very similar, it’s interesting to see how Poke Balls were different decades ago.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Team Galactic

In the 2006 DS titles, players had to face off against the pesky Team Galactic and their villainous leader Cyrus. In Legends Arceus, the group possibly makes its return, but this time as Team Galaxy. In an interesting twist, players are actually a part of the organization.

While it’s not clear whether the two are connected, Team Galaxy has an emblem that looks awfully similar to the Gen IV villains’. Fans have speculated that players will be a part of the group’s origin story. Only time will tell how the organization eventually became evil.