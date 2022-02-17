Pokemon Legends Arceus players hunt for clues for Jubilife ‘screaming’ mystery

Some Pokemon Legends Arceus players have recently made a staggering discovery – an eerie screaming noise coming from Jubilife village. But what’s causing it?

Since its release, players have been loving exploring the world of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The world offers you tons of regions to explore, new Pokemon to catch, and a seemingly endless slew of surprises.

But some have had an encounter with something spooky in Jubilife village that has the community absolutely baffled.

Pokemon Legends Arceus players hunt for the cause of ‘screams’ in Jubilife

There is an odd thing happening to many Legends Arceus players, where they hear a shrieking noise right as they reenter Jubilife village.

It’s to the point where it’s happening frequently enough that many are beginning to think it’s much more than a bug. But, what is it?

Several have taken to Reddit to try and find out, but none seem to have a definitive answer.

The OP wrote, “I was shiny hunting and heard this weird cry when entering Jubilife village. Never heard it before. Sorry if this was posted before, I can’t find anything about it anywhere. Anyone??”

The responses have been all over the place, with some claiming this is the sign of an outbreak, while others are just spooked altogether.

The top theory is outbreaks, with one writing, “I’ve read that when you hear the cry of a Pokémon upon entering Jubilife, that particular Pokémon has a mass outbreak spawning.”

Another thought it could be as simple as the Pastures making noise: “I thought it was from the Pokémon in the pastures.”

The OP assured them that wasn’t the case, though. “I thought so too, but when I checked, my pastures were completely empty… it made it even eerier!”

So, whether it’s an Alpha Pokemon in the pastures, an outbreak, or just an incredibly widespread bug, it seems the mystery of the Jubilife screams will continue to live on until Game Freak or the Pokemon Company choose to respond.