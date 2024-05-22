How to complete Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges

Pokemon Go’s Ultra Space Wonders event has three Collection Challenges for trainers to complete. Here is the full list of what Pokemon you’ll need to catch.

Ultra Space Wonders will mark the Pokemon Go debut of Stakataka and Blacephalon in 5-star Raids. If you’re in the Eastern Hemisphere, you can face Stakataka, but if you’re in the Western Hemisphere, you can expect to take on Blacephalon.

Besides adding one of the Ultra Beasts to your Pokedex, you can participate in the event’s Timed Research quest and Collection Challenges.

Keep reading to learn how to complete the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges to earn XP and Mareanie Encounters.

Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges explained

Thanks to Serebii, we have information regarding the required Pokemon below:

Catch Collection Challenge

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Tentacool As a wild spawn Mareanie As a wild spawn or Field Research encounter Skrelp As a wild spawn

Those who complete the Catch Collection Challenge will receive 1,000 XP and a Mareanie Encounter.

Research Collection Challenge

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Nidoran♂ As a Field Research task encounter Nidoran♀ As a Field Research task encounter Trubbish As a wild spawn or Field Research encounter

After completing the Research Collection Challenge, trainers will be rewarded with 5,000 XP and a Mareanie Encounter.

Raid Collection Challenge

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Bagon Appearing in 1-star Raids Deino Appearing in 1-star Raids Druddigon Appearing in 3-star Raids

Lastly, those who complete the Raid Collection Challenge will receive 10,000 XP and a Mareanie Encounter.

Now you know how to complete the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

