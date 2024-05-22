GamingPokemon

How to complete Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges

Pokemon Go’s Ultra Space Wonders event has three Collection Challenges for trainers to complete. Here is the full list of what Pokemon you’ll need to catch.

Ultra Space Wonders will mark the Pokemon Go debut of Stakataka and Blacephalon in 5-star Raids. If you’re in the Eastern Hemisphere, you can face Stakataka, but if you’re in the Western Hemisphere, you can expect to take on Blacephalon.

Besides adding one of the Ultra Beasts to your Pokedex, you can participate in the event’s Timed Research quest and Collection Challenges.

Keep reading to learn how to complete the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges to earn XP and Mareanie Encounters.

Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges explained

Thanks to Serebii, we have information regarding the required Pokemon below:

Catch Collection Challenge

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
TentacoolAs a wild spawnTentacool
MareanieAs a wild spawn or Field Research encounterMareanie
SkrelpAs a wild spawnSkrelp

Those who complete the Catch Collection Challenge will receive 1,000 XP and a Mareanie Encounter.

Research Collection Challenge

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
Nidoran♂As a Field Research task encounterNidoran
Nidoran♀As a Field Research task encounterNidoran in Pokemon Go
TrubbishAs a wild spawn or Field Research encounterTrubbish in the Pokemon Go Collection Challenge

After completing the Research Collection Challenge, trainers will be rewarded with 5,000 XP and a Mareanie Encounter.

Raid Collection Challenge

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
BagonAppearing in 1-star RaidsBagon in Pokemon Go
DeinoAppearing in 1-star RaidsDeino in Pokemon Go
DruddigonAppearing in 3-star RaidsDruddigon in Pokemon Go

Lastly, those who complete the Raid Collection Challenge will receive 10,000 XP and a Mareanie Encounter.

Now you know how to complete the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

