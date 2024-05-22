How to complete Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges

How to complete Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection ChallengesTHE POKEMON COMPANY
Pokemon Go’s Ultra Space Wonders event has three Collection Challenges for trainers to complete. Here is the full list of what Pokemon you’ll need to catch.
Ultra Space Wonders will mark the Pokemon Go debut of Stakataka and Blacephalon in 5-star Raids. If you’re in the Eastern Hemisphere, you can face Stakataka, but if you’re in the Western Hemisphere, you can expect to take on Blacephalon.
Besides adding one of the Ultra Beasts to your Pokedex, you can participate in the event’s Timed Research quest and Collection Challenges.
Keep reading to learn how to complete the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges to earn XP and Mareanie Encounters.
Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges explained
Thanks to Serebii, we have information regarding the required Pokemon below:
Catch Collection Challenge
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Tentacool
|As a wild spawn
|Mareanie
|As a wild spawn or Field Research encounter
|Skrelp
|As a wild spawn
Those who complete the Catch Collection Challenge will receive 1,000 XP and a Mareanie Encounter.
Research Collection Challenge
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Nidoran♂
|As a Field Research task encounter
|Nidoran♀
|As a Field Research task encounter
|Trubbish
|As a wild spawn or Field Research encounter
After completing the Research Collection Challenge, trainers will be rewarded with 5,000 XP and a Mareanie Encounter.
Raid Collection Challenge
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Bagon
|Appearing in 1-star Raids
|Deino
|Appearing in 1-star Raids
|Druddigon
|Appearing in 3-star Raids
Lastly, those who complete the Raid Collection Challenge will receive 10,000 XP and a Mareanie Encounter.
Now you know how to complete the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:
