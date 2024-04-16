How to get Kyurem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC brings back past Legendary Pokemon, including Gen 5’s Kyurem. Here’s how to catch it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the expansion pass can access a variety of Legendary Pokemon from previous generations that were not previously available in the game. This includes Kyurem, the Gen 5 Dragon/Ice-type who served as the mascot for Pokemon Black 2 and White 2.

While powerful on its own, Kyurem also has two additional forms in which it combines its powers with either Reshiram or Zekrom, creatine White Kyurem and Black Kyurem, respectively.

If you’re hoping to add this strong Pokemon to your team, here’s how to catch Kyurem in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as how to fuse it with Reshiram or Zekrom.

Contents

How to unlock Kyurem encounter in The Indigo Disk DLC

Before you can start finding The Indigo Disk’s Legendary Pokemon, you’ll need to complete the main storylines of the base game, The Teal Mask, and The Indigo Disk.

From there, speak to Snacksworth, the well-dressed man by the Blueberry Academy entrance. He’ll give you special treats that cause specific Legendary Pokemon to appear based on how many Blueberry Quests (BBQs) you’ve completed.

To get the Kyurem Treat, you’ll need to complete Group Quests by playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in co-op. This requires connecting with another player who has both Nintendo Switch Online and the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Expansion Pass.

Once you’ve completed a Group Quest, speak to Snacksworth. He’ll give you a treat for a random Legendary Pokemon. Note that Kyurem is one of three Legendaries who are exclusive to Group Quest along with Rayquaza and Necrozma.

Where to find Kyurem in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Like the other Legendaries added to Scarlet and Violet in The Indigo Disk, Kyurem will appear in Paldea once you have the right Treat.

Kyurem can be found in the Dalizapa Passage once you have the Kyurem Treat. The easiest way to get to the Boundary Pokemon is by going to the Dalizapa Passage fast-travel point and heading west inside the tunnel. Jump into the hole on the right side to reach Kyurem.

How to fuse Kyurem with Reshiram or Zekrom

To fuse Kyurem into White Kyurem or Black Kyurem, you’ll need the DNA Splicers and either Reshiram or Zekrom. Fusing Kyurem with Reshiram will get you White Kyurem, while fusing with Zekrom will get you Black Kyurem.

Reshiram and Zekrom can be obtained via Snacksworth just like Kyurem. However, the way you obtain them varies a bit between versions. Scarlet players can get the Reshiram Treat from Solo Quests and need to do Group Quests to get the Zekrom Treat; Violet players can get the Zekrom Treat from Solo Quests and need to do Group Quests to get the Reshiram Treat.

Reshiram can be found south of Zapapico, while Zekrom will appear in South Province (Area Five) by the sea south of Artazon.

The DNA Splicers can be obtained from a Porto Marinada auction once you’ve caught Kyurem. Be sure to bring Kyurem and either Reshiram or Zekrom with you to the auction.

Once you have everything, simply find the DNA Splicers in your inventory and use them to fuse Kyurem into one of its alternate forms. Keep in mind that you can only fuse Kyurem with either Reshiram or Zekrom, not both. To reverse the fusion, just use the DNA Splicers again.

