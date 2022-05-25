How to find Magikarp & Complete Request 39 in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The iconic flopping fish, Magikarp, makes its return in Pokemon Legends Arceus and is the focus of a mid-game request in Jubilife Village. Here’s how to find Magikarp and complete Request 39: All About Magikarp in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Magikarp is one of Pokemon’s most iconic creatures as it starts off being incredibly underwhelming thanks to only learning one non-damaging move.

However, players willing to invest in this weak Pokemon will eventually be rewarded with some incredible power and utility upon its evolution into Gyarados at level 20.

Trainers wanting to use a Gyarados and complete Request 39: All About Magikarp can follow this guide for everything they need to know about the fan-favorite Generation 1 fish Pokemon.

How to find Magikarp in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The trouble with catching Magikarp comes in the form of the environment it lives in: large bodies of water.

Trainers can’t readily swim in Pokemon Legends Arceus without the aid of a Pokemon, so you must first gain access to the Cobalt Coastlands and complete the Lordless Island story mission to obtain a rideable Basculegion.

After you have gained the ability to use Basculegion to traverse water, you can find Magikarp in the following locations:

Obsidian Fieldlands – Obsidian Falls and Lake Verity during any weather and time of day.

– and during any weather and time of day. Coronet Highlands – Fabled Spring during any weather and time of day.

Magikarp is very easy to catch and won’t put up much of a fight. Simply assess its level and throw a strong enough Pokeball at it in the wild with the ZR button.

How to Complete Request 39: All About Magikarp

Now that Magikarp has been added to the Pokedex you can begin Request 39: All About Magikarp from Ceci in Jubilife Village.

Players can find Ceci, the little girl dressed in a red vest offering a request, standing in front of the General Store.

To finish this request, you simply need to reach Research Level 10 on Magikarp’s Pokedex entry.

Thanks to the three boosted tasks in its entry, you can either:

Catch a bunch of Magikarp. Catch one or two Magikarp and battle repeatedly using Splash.

By focusing on these tasks, you should reach Research Level 10 in no time. After completing the request Ceci will give out one Rare Candy as a reward.

That’s everything players need to know about finding Magikarp and completing Request 39: All About Magikarp in Pokemon Legends Arceus! Check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

