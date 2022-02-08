All rideable Pokemon in Legends Arceus and how to unlock them

There are five rideable Pokemon (or Mounts) in Pokemon Legends Arceus, so we’ve put together a simple guide to how to unlock them all, from Basculegion to Hisuian Braviary.

The ability to ride Pokemon is one of the most important new features in Legends Arceus, as this replaces the need for traditional HMs like Surf, Fly, and Rock Climb by letting you navigate the various areas of the Hisui region on the back of a Pokemon.

You’ll be awarded all of these Mounts naturally as you progress through the story, but if you’re itching to get a specific rideable Pokemon so you can reach a closed-off area on the map, we’ve got details on how (and when) you can unlock them all below.

Contents

How to unlock Wyrdeer (Ride)

To unlock the ability to ride Wyrdeer, you’ll first need to reach Star Rank 1 and complete the ‘Frenzy of the Lord of the Woods’ main story mission. Once you’ve done this, Warden Mai will give you the Celestica Flute that allows you to summon it.

Riding Wyrdeer is the fastest way to travel on the ground in Pokemon Legends Arceus. You can hold down the B button to make Wyrdeer go faster and press the Y button to jump, which can help you climb small ledges or cross between patches of land.

How to unlock Ursaluna (Dig)

Before you can unlock Ursaluna, you’ll need to defeat it in battle at Ursa’s Ring and get it out of its enraged state. This will occur as part of the ‘Arezu’s Predicament’ main story mission, once you’ve reached Star Rank 2 and unlocked the Crimson Mirelands.

Ursaluna is rideable in the same way Wyrdeer is, although it’s nowhere near as fast. Ursaluna makes up for its slow movement with the ability to search for hidden treasure – simply follow the signals while riding and press the Y button to ‘dig’ when instructed.

How to unlock Basculegion (Surf)

You’ll get access to Basculegion, which replaces Surf, when you reach Star Rank 3 and make your way through the ‘Lordless Island’ main story mission at Cobalt Coastlands. You’ll need to catch a Dusclops to craft this Pokemon’s favorite food.

Basculegion is required to cross the waters of Hisui, so once you’ve got it, you’ll be able to access areas you’ve never been to before. You can double jump and throw Poke Balls from Basculegion’s back, making it one of the best rideable Pokemon.

How to unlock Sneasler (Rock Climb)

You’ll get access to Sneasler as part of the ‘Scaling Perilous Heights’ main story mission at Coronet Highlands once you’ve reached Star Rank 4. Pass through Wayward Cave and defeat Warden Ingo, who will give you access to Sneasler.

Sneasler is different from the other rideable Pokemon because you’ll actually be controlling it, rather than your main character. Its main ability is being able to climb up walls and cliffs to access new areas, but it can also climb up trees.

How to unlock Hisuian Braviary (Fly)

Braviary is the final rideable Pokemon you’ll unlock in Legends Arceus. You’ll need to be Star Rank 5 and work your way through the ‘Slumbering Lord of the Tundra’ main story mission at Alabaster Icelands until you defeat Braviary in battle.

With the help of Braviary you’ll be able to glide (it’s not quite flying, sadly) across the Hisui region to cover loads of distance in no time at all. You can use the B button to move faster and press the Y button to dive down to the floor.

How to ride Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Riding a Pokemon in Legends Arceus is as simple as pressing the + button whenever you’re out on a research trip. You cannot ride a Pokemon in Jubilife Village, no matter how hard you try.

To switch between Pokemon, simply press the left or right buttons on the d-pad to scroll through the rideable creatures you’ve unlocked. You can do this while already riding one for a quick change.

One of the best features of riding Pokemon is that the creature you’re on will automatically switch when it makes sense to do so. For example, Wyrdeer will change into Basculegion when running into water.

Once you’ve unlocked all of the rideable Pokemon, it’s definitely worth revisiting previous areas, as you’ll be able to reach new areas that were previously blocked off in the game and make new discoveries.

