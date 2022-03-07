Pokemon Legends Arceus now has iconic battles from classic Pokemon movies

Fans have discovered a new easter egg in the Pokemon Legends Arceus Version 1.1.0 Daybreak update. The patch has added iconic battles from the movie franchise.

A month after its launch, Game Freak released Version 1.1.0 of Pokemon Legends Arceus. The patch introduced a flurry of additional content, such as the popular Massive Mass Outbreaks feature.

Players jumping back into the Hisui region discovered that the Daybreak Update also included an easter egg tied to the classic Pokemon movies – and it’s pretty epic.

Pokemon Legends Arceus adds iconic battles from Pokemon movies

One of the features added in the Version 1.1.0 update was the new Path of Solitude Battles at the Jubilife Village training grounds. The mode is unlocked after completing all of the Mass Massive Outbreak requests. The mechanic, however, actually has an incredible easter egg tied to it.

Pokemon veteran and Serebii owner Joe Merrick made the discovery and revealed that the Solitude Battles are actually themed around a handful of iconic fights from the Pokemon movies. One of the examples is from 2007’s Pokemon Ranger and the Prince of the Sea: Manaphy film.

“Did you know? Mythical Path of Solitude Battles are actually themed to their movies. Phione: Chatot & Manaphy: Parasect. Chatot & Parasect were used by Phantom in Manaphy movie. Darkrai: Lickilicky – used by Baron Alberto. And Shaymin: Magnezone – used by Zero,” Merrick tweeted out with images from the films.

Did you know? Mythical Path of Solitude Battles are actually themed to their movies Phione: Chatot & Manaphy: Parasect. Chatot & Parasect were used by Phantom in Manaphy movie

Darkrai: Lickilicky – used by Baron Alberto

Shaymin: Magnezone – used by Zerohttps://t.co/gWWkke2Tuu pic.twitter.com/WRCsNObZkU — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) March 1, 2022

Pokemon fans reacted to easter egg in excitement and praised Game Freak for including the anime film references in the update.

“I love these references. Would have been cool if they did Lucario’s Path of Solitude,” one player wrote. A second comment exclaimed, “I love when the games reference the anime like this.” Another user agreed and tweeted, “I LOVE the fact that they referenced all the movies like that!”

While the Path of Solitude Battles only contained a handful of movie matchups, the anime nod was a major hit with fans of the series.

If nothing else, the references are a good example of how Game Freak has used Pokemon Legends Arceus to pay homage to the series’ overall history.