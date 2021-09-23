Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go & how to get them

There are hundreds of species to catch in Pokemon Go, but some are much harder to find than others. Only the most dedicated Trainers will be able to catch these rarest Pokemon.

In the story-driven mainline Pokemon games, the rarest creatures you can add to your team are pretty much always Legendaries, as there is normally only one of them available, and you’ll often need to complete the game to encounter them.

But in the non-linear world of Pokemon Go, things are a little different. Some Pokemon can only be caught during special events, some only spawn in specific regions of the world, and others need to be beaten in Raids before you get a chance to catch them.

Advertisement

Below, we’re going to look at some of the rarest creatures in Pokemon Go, as well as some tips and tricks on how you can find them to help you get one step closer to completing your Pokedex.

Contents

8. Sandile

You might not consider the Ground/Dark-type crocodile Sandile to be a particularly desirable catch, but in Pokemon Go, it’s gained a reputation for being incredibly hard to get. As a result, many Trainers will spend countless hours trying to get one.

The only way to get Sandile right now is to hatch it from a 12km Egg (otherwise known as a Strange Egg), and it’s got one of the lowest rates of all the potential hatches. Let’s not even get into how long it will take to fully evolve one into Krookodile!

Advertisement

7. Galarian Mr Mime

The only way Trainers have been able to get the Ice/Psychic-type Galarian Mr Mime in Pokemon Go so far is if they purchased a ticket for the ‘Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap…’ Special Research story when it briefly went on sale back in December 2020.

While event-locked Pokemon are nothing new from the devs at Niantic, they do often become available for free at a later stage, like Meloetta recently did. That hasn’t happened for Galarian Mr Mime, though, and so it remains out of reach for most Trainers.

6. Tirtouga

Fossil Pokemon have always been hard to get, regardless of which game you’re playing, but in Pokemon Go, the word ‘rare’ takes on a whole new meaning. One of the most recent Fossil additions, Tirtouga, is almost impossible to find now.

Advertisement

Read More: The best Legendary Pokemon of all time

The Water/Rock-type made its debut in January 2020, and was briefly available to hatch from 7km Eggs during the February 2020 Fossil event. Since then, it’s only been available in the wild, but the chances of it spawning appear to be non-existent for most Trainers.

5. Archen

Another rare Fossil Pokemon on our list is the Rock/Flying-type Archen, which also debuted in January 2020 alongside Tirtouga. Like that Pokemon, the main way to get Archen was previously in 7km Eggs, but now it’s only available in the wild.

Just because it’s available, though, doesn’t mean you’ll actually be able to find one. Its high rarity means that catching enough to evolve it into Archeops will be incredibly difficult, and you might have to spend your Rare Candy instead.

Advertisement

4. Axew

The Unova region’s Axew, which eventually evolves into the intimidating Haxorus, has a reputation for being one of the rarest non-Legendary and non-Mythical creatures in Pokemon Go, thanks to its incredibly low spawn rate in the wild.

It is possible to hatch Axew from a 10km Egg, but it’s in the highest rarity tier, so the chances of this happening are very slim. It doesn’t help that 10km Eggs aren’t exactly common, either. Still, it might be your best chance.

3. Pikachu Libre

This special costumed Pikachu might not be region-locked or exclusive to a specific event, but what makes it so rare is how difficult it is to obtain. As a result, you probably won’t be seeing many of them around.

Advertisement

Read More: All current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go

In order to get Pikachu Libre, you need to reach the very last rank in the Go Battle League. Trainers who manage to get Legend Rank in a single season will be rewarded with an encounter with this rare Pokemon.

2. Every single Unown

Unsurprisingly, the mysterious Unown is one of the rarest creatures in Pokemon Go, and getting yourself a full set of every Unown available (there are 26 of them!) can often seem like an impossible task.

Unown does appear in special events, like the recent Go Fest 2021 which allowed players to catch plenty of Unown F and Unown G. Outside of these events, though, your chances of finding them is ridiculously low.

1. Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie

Our number one spot is technically three Pokemon, but that’s part of what makes them so rare. Each one only spawns in specific regions, and they don’t show up often at all. Getting your region’s Legendary is difficult enough, but getting the other two is even harder.

To find Azelf, you’ll need to be in the Americas and Greenland. Mesprit will only spawn in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Finally, Uxie is exclusive to the Asia-Pacific. This means you’ll need friends around the world or some big travel plans in order to catch them all.

Good luck catching all of these rare Pokemon! If you’re looking for more tips to become the ultimate Trainer, check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best attackers and defenders | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | How to beat Arlo | How to beat Sierra | How to beat Cliff